Who Is Luenell? Luenell Campbell is an American comedian and actress known for her signature trait of bold, unfiltered humor. Her comedic style consistently draws from lived experiences, engaging audiences across diverse platforms. Her breakout moment arrived in 2006 with a memorable role in the film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which instantly boosted her public profile. Her portrayal quickly resonated with viewers, establishing her as a unique voice in comedy.

Full Name Luenell Campbell Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Dating Al B. Sure! Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Castro Valley High School, Chabot College, California State University, East Bay Kids Da’Nelle Campbell

Early Life and Education Born in Tollette, Arkansas, Luenell Campbell was the youngest of eight children and moved to Northern California at two months old, largely raised by family. Her early life was shaped by these familial bonds and a foundational interest in performance. She attended Castro Valley High School and further pursued theater studies at Chabot College, later earning a bachelor’s degree from California State University, East Bay. This academic path provided a strong basis for her future career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships In recent years, Luenell Campbell has been linked romantically to R&B singer Al B. Sure!, with the couple making their relationship Instagram official in early 2026. Prior to this, she was married to a man she referred to publicly as Mr. Rarely, with whom she remained close even after their divorce. Campbell shares one daughter, Da’Nelle Campbell, from a previous relationship. Her family life, including co-parenting, has been a public topic, notably during the 2020 pandemic.

Career Highlights Luenell Campbell’s career launched with key roles in major films, including her memorable performance in the 2006 comedy Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. She also voiced characters in the Hotel Transylvania movie franchise and appeared in Think Like a Man. Beyond acting, she developed her stand-up comedy, gaining widespread recognition for her bold style, which led to her 2023 Netflix comedy special, Luenell: Town Business. Early in her career, she also served as a host and VJ for Soul Beat TV.