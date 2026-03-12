Who Is Liza Minnelli? Liza May Minnelli is an American actress, singer, and dancer, known for her commanding stage presence and powerful alto voice. Her artistry often transforms stage and screen with unforgettable performances. She burst into the public eye after her starring role as Sally Bowles in the 1972 film Cabaret, which earned her an Academy Award. The movie’s success cemented her status as a global superstar.

Full Name Liza May Minnelli Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Nationality American Ethnicity French Canadian, Italian, English, Irish, Scottish Education High School of Performing Arts, Chadwick School, Scarsdale High School Father Vincente Minnelli Mother Judy Garland Siblings Lorna Luft, Joey Luft, Christiane Nina Minnelli

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Liza May Minnelli’s earliest years in Hollywood, born to director Vincente Minnelli and actress Judy Garland. She made her first film appearance at age three, appearing alongside her mother in “In the Good Old Summertime.” She later attended the High School of Performing Arts and Chadwick School in New York City, where a burgeoning interest in theater began to blossom. Minnelli also apprenticed at the Cape Cod Melody Tent during her youth.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Liza May Minnelli’s personal life, including four marriages. She was married to Peter Allen, Jack Haley Jr., Mark Gero, and David Gest. Minnelli has no children, having experienced miscarriages during her marriage to Mark Gero. She has stated publicly that she does not intend to marry again.

Career Highlights Liza May Minnelli’s career is defined by iconic works, including her Academy Award-winning portrayal of Sally Bowles in the 1972 film Cabaret. She also earned a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her Broadway debut in Flora the Red Menace. Her talents extended to television with the Emmy Award-winning special Liza With a Z and critically acclaimed concert residencies. These included record-breaking engagements at Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall. To date, Minnelli holds the distinction of being one of the few performers to achieve EGOT status, with an honorary Grammy Award recognizing her impact.