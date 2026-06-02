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Most of us think of bread as a basic everyday food, but for Ran, the creator of the 'Konel Bread' Instagram account, it becomes something much more creative. Using dough as their material, they turn plain white loaves into cute characters, animals, and fun designs that look like they belong in a storybook.

Today, we’ve gathered a cute list of these baked creations. You’ll see familiar faces like SpongeBob, Hello Kitty, Snoopy, and many more fun characters.

Get ready for a sweet and playful collection – fresh from the oven and quite often too cute to eat. Enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    #2

    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    #4

    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    #6

    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    #7

    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    #9

    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    #13

    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    #17

    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    #19

    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    #24

    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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    This Japanese Artist Turns Bread Into Beloved Pop Culture Characters, And The Results Look Almost Too Cute To Eat

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