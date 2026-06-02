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Most of us think of bread as a basic everyday food, but for Ran, the creator of the 'Konel Bread' Instagram account, it becomes something much more creative. Using dough as their material, they turn plain white loaves into cute characters, animals, and fun designs that look like they belong in a storybook.

Today, we’ve gathered a cute list of these baked creations. You’ll see familiar faces like SpongeBob, Hello Kitty, Snoopy, and many more fun characters.

Get ready for a sweet and playful collection – fresh from the oven and quite often too cute to eat. Enjoy!