A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: Every Cast Member Confirmed So Far For Season 1

Game of Thrones is known for its sprawling cast of characters, and its new spin-off, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, is no different. Ahead of its premiere on Sunday, January 18, 2026, HBO has revealed most of the show’s main cast.

From chivalrous knights and cheerful squires to characters with ties to the Great Houses of Westeros, the spin-off has gathered a large ensemble as it brings to life the first installment of George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

Highlights The ensemble cast for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is led by Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

The “Game of Thrones” prequel also features several Targaryens, including ancestors of Daenerys.

Set 100 years before the main series, the spin-off introduces new faces while the door for potential “Game of Thrones” cameos remains open.

Besides the release date and plot, the makers have also revealed a long list of cast members confirmed for the first season of the show.

Who is in the main cast for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1?

1. Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall / Dunk

Young knight in medieval attire outdoors near a tent, representing A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms cast member.

Image credits: HBO

In the source material, Ser Duncan is the primary protagonist and a lowborn hedge knight heading for a tourney in Ashford town.

He is a distant ancestor of Brienne of Tarth, played by Gwendoline Christie in the main series.

Claffey is an Irish rugby player-turned-actor who previously appeared in shows such as Vikings: Valhalla and Bad Sisters.

2. Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen / Egg

Young cast member from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms sitting outdoors at night in a cloak, looking intently ahead.

Image credits: HBO

Egg, originally a Targaryen prince and the son of Maekar I Targaryen, is the squire of Ser Duncan.

He is the grandfather of Aerys II Targaryen, aka the Mad King, and the great-grandfather of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in the original series.

Ansell’s acting credits include appearances in movies such as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and Here (2024).

3. Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms cast member in medieval armor holding a sword while seated on a horse in a castle.

Image credits: HBO

Aerion is the older brother of Aegon and the second son of King Maekar I Targaryen. He is briefly mentioned in Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, but did not appear in the main series.

Bennett played the lead role of Officer Peter Prior in HBO’s True Detective: Night Country.

4. Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen

Male cast member in medieval attire sitting on an ornate throne with candles nearby from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1.

Image credits: HBO

Baelor is the son of the eldest son and heir of King Daeron II Targaryen. He also serves as the Hand of the King to his father.

Carvel is best known for his performance as Tony Blair in the Netflix series The Crown. He is also set to play Cornelius Fudge in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

5. Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle

Young woman in medieval attire holding a basket of flowers in a market scene from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms cast members.

Image credits: HBO

Also known as “Tanselle Too-Tall,” she is a Dornish puppeteer and a love interest for Ser Duncan in the novellas.

Crawford played the main role of Rae Kincade in the Hulu comedy-drama series Tiny Beautiful Things.

6. Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms cast member smiling in medieval attire with candles and a crown in a dimly lit room.

Image credits: HBO

Also known as the “Laughing Storm,” Lyonel is one of the knights present at the tourney in Ashford.

Ings’ past credits include shows like The Crown, Black Mirror, and The Winter King.

7. Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms cast member in medieval attire on horseback inside a stone castle courtyard.

Image credits: HBO

Maekar is the fourteenth Targaryen king to sit on the Iron Throne. He is the fourth son of King Daeron II Targaryen and father of Egg, making him Daenerys’ great-great-grandfather.

Spruell appeared as Horace in the first season of the HBO series Dune: Prophecy.

Other cast members confirmed for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1

Cast members confirmed so far for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 1 from the Game of Thrones universe.

Image credits: Reddit/HBOTheHedgeKnight

Henry Ashton as Daeron ‘The Drunken’ Targaryen

Oscar Morgan as Valarr Targaryen

Steve Wall as Leo ‘Longthorn’ Tyrell

Danny Webb as Arlan of Pennytree

Ross Anderson as Ser Humfrey Hardyng

Danny Collins as Ser Humfrey Beesbury

Edward Ashley as Steffon Fossoway

Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway

Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion

Wade Briggs as Ser Roland Crakehall

Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate

Chloe Lea as Rafe

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer

Connan Aaron as Gowen Baratheon

Russell Simpson as Lord Medgar Tully

Cara Harris as Gwin

Donal O’Hanlon as the Herald

Ellie McHale-Roe as Lia the Lovely

Carla Harrison-Hodge as Beony

Paul Murphy as Baratheon Maester

Gary Trainor as Crossbow Father

Kasper Andreasen as Crossbow Son

Mark O’Connor as a Musician

Ríaín Ó Conchóbaír as Dying Rider

Patrick O’Brien as Targaryen Guard

Wayne Byrne as Northman Armorer

Steven Calvert as Stormland Knight

JB Moore as Farrier

Douggie McMeekin as “Set Hored”

According to reports, Rowan Robinson, Abigail O’Regan, Eric Nolan, Conor Doran, and LJ Bennion have been cast in undisclosed roles in the season 1 plot.

Robinson’s character is allegedly codenamed “Rowan,” suggesting she is playing Rohanne Webber, who first appears in the second novella, The Sworn Sword, but could be introduced early in the adaptation.

Are any Game of Thrones actors returning for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?

Presently, none of the cast members from Game of Thrones or the spin-off House of the Dragon are confirmed to make an appearance in season 1.

However, co-creator Ira Parker has teased that viewers will hear some familiar names and might also see known faces from the franchise, but cautioned against expecting cameos in season 1.

“Yes, there are plans for faces as we move forward, hopefully,” she added.

Since A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is set roughly 100 years before the main series, any legacy characters appearing in the prequel will likely be played by different actors.