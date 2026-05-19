Happy birthday to Sam Smith , Marshmello , and Jojo Siwa ! May 19 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 English Singer-Songwriter Sam Smith, 34 Renowned for their genre-blending artistry, British singer and songwriter Samuel Frederick Smith is celebrated for a powerful, emotive vocal style that captures the nuances of love and identity. Their breakout hit "Latch" with Disclosure in 2012 propelled them to fame, showcasing a distinctive falsetto.

Smith has since earned five Grammy Awards, an Academy Award for "Writing's on the Wall," and multiple chart-topping albums including In the Lonely Hour and Gloria. They are also known for their advocacy as an openly non-binary artist.

They are a third cousin to singer Lily Allen.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on music, Samuel Frederick Smith underwent liposuction at age 12 after being bullied for having breasts as a child.

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#2 American Electronic Music Producer and DJ Marshmello, 34 Crafting a vibrant presence behind a signature helmet, American disc jockey and record producer Marshmello captivated global audiences with his electrifying tracks. His hit single "Alone" achieved multi-platinum status, while collaborations like "Happier" with Bastille showcased his versatile sound.



Little-known fact: He also founded the pop-punk band Underbrook, where he serves as the lead vocalist.

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#3 American Dancer, Singer, Actress, and Youtube Personality Jojo Siwa, 23 American singer, dancer, and media personality Jojo Siwa captivated audiences with her energetic performances on Dance Moms. Her hit single “Boomerang” and extensive merchandise line cemented her status as a global youth icon.



Little-known fact: Her first solo dance performance was at the age of two.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter Lainey Wilson, 34 An American singer-songwriter and actress, Lainey Wilson has captivated audiences with her unique blend of traditional country and modern sounds. She gained widespread recognition with her chart-topping single "Things a Man Oughta Know" and a recurring role on the hit television series Yellowstone. Wilson continues to tour globally and has earned multiple prestigious awards.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame as a country artist, Lainey Wilson worked as a Hannah Montana impersonator at parties and festivals across the South.

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#5 American Comedian Michael Che, 43 Known for his sharp observational humor, American comedian and writer Michael Che rose to prominence as a featured player and later co-anchor of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update." He has also served as a co-head writer for the iconic sketch comedy series. His work often delves into social issues and cultural commentary.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy career, Michael Che once sold hand-painted celebrity portraits on T-shirts in SoHo, even receiving freelance interest from Tommy Hilfiger.

#6 Jamaican-American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actress Grace Jones, 78 A Jamaican-American singer, model, and actress, Grace Jones burst onto the international scene with her striking androgynous style. She is best known for her groundbreaking albums like Nightclubbing and iconic film roles in movies such as A View to a Kill. Jones remains a compelling figure, continually influencing fashion and music with her fearless artistry.



Little-known fact: Before her modeling and music career, Grace Jones once worked as a go-go dancer and lived briefly as a nudist.

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#7 English Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Pete Townshend, 81 Renowned for his inventive songwriting and dynamic guitar style, British musician Pete Townshend rose to prominence as the driving force behind The Who. He is celebrated for authoring groundbreaking rock operas like Tommy and for his powerful, often destructive, stage presence. Beyond his work with The Who, Townshend has also established himself as a respected author and solo artist.



Little-known fact: His first instrument was a banjo, which he played in a schoolboy Dixieland outfit called The Confederates, before he switched to guitar.

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#8 American Rapper Yo Gotti, 45 Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, American rapper and record executive Yo Gotti built a formidable career on authentic storytelling and a relentless entrepreneurial spirit. His acclaimed albums, such as The Art of Hustle, and the founding of Collective Music Group, cemented his influence in hip-hop. He also holds a co-ownership stake in MLS team D.C. United.



Little-known fact: His mother, Geraldine Mims, manages his Memphis restaurant, Privé.

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#9 American Author and Educator Jodi Picoult, 60 American novelist Jodi Picoult rose to prominence with her evocative storytelling and exploration of complex moral dilemmas. She is best known for her numerous New York Times bestsellers, including My Sister's Keeper and Nineteen Minutes.

Picoult is also recognized for co-founding the Trumbull Hall Troupe.



Little-known fact: Picoult was the first woman to serve as coxswain of a men's crew team at Princeton University.