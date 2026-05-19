Who Is Marshmello? Marshmello is an American disc jockey and record producer, instantly recognizable by his signature marshmallow-shaped helmet. His innovative sound blends electronic dance music with pop and trap elements. He first gained widespread public attention with his 2016 single “Alone.” The track garnered billions of views online, establishing his melodic and energetic style.

Full Name Christopher Comstock Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Education Shipley School Father Matthew Comstock Mother Stephanie Comstock

Early Life and Education Christopher Comstock was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where his early interest in music began. His parents, Matthew and Stephanie Comstock, supported his burgeoning passion for electronic sounds. He attended the Shipley School, a formative environment where his musical exploration deepened. This educational experience provided a disciplined foundation for his later innovative approach to digital audio workstation music.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Christopher Comstock’s public life, though he generally maintains a private profile. He was previously linked to Instagram personality Kelsey Calemine. More recently, he dated model Alissa Violet, with their relationship lasting two years before they separated in late 2023. Christopher Comstock currently remains unattached.

Career Highlights Marshmello’s debut studio album, Joytime, released in 2016, quickly became a chart success on electronic albums. His single “Alone” achieved multi-platinum certifications globally, becoming his first to enter the Billboard Hot 100. He launched Joytime Collective, his independent record label, to release much of his music. This venture allowed him creative control and expanded his reach through various collaborations. Marshmello has collected multiple awards, including Best Electronic at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and a Grammy nomination for his album Shockwave.