Happy birthday to Tina Fey , George Strait , and Jack Johnson ! May 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress, Producer, and Screenwriter Tina Fey, 56 Sharp wit and groundbreaking comedic talent define American actress Tina Fey, celebrated for her transformative work in television and film. Fey gained prominence as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live before creating the acclaimed series 30 Rock. Beyond acting, she also authored the bestselling memoir Bossypants and co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards multiple times.



Little-known fact: At age five, a stranger slashed her face with a knife in her front yard, leaving her with a scar.

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#2 American Singer, Guitarist and Producer George Strait, 74 An American country singer and songwriter, George Strait is revered for his authentic cowboy image and neotraditional sound. He holds the record for the most number one songs across all charts in music history.

Strait's influence extends to breaking concert attendance records and earning the Academy of Country Music's Artist of the Decade award for the 2000s.



Little-known fact: Before his country music fame, George Strait initially played in a Beatles-inspired rock and roll garage band in high school.

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#3 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Jack Johnson, 51 An American singer-songwriter, Jack Hody Johnson, is known for his mellow acoustic-folk style and deep environmental advocacy. His career spans hit albums like Brushfire Fairytales and extensive philanthropic work with the Kōkua Hawaii Foundation.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Jack Johnson was an accomplished surfer who, at 17, became the youngest invitee to reach the Pipeline Masters finals.

#4 Hong Kong Actor and Screenwriter Chow Yun-Fat, 71 Renowned for his iconic action roles, Chow Yun-fat is a Hong Kong actor and filmmaker born on May 18, 1955. He earned international acclaim for his performances in both Hong Kong cinema and Hollywood productions. Chow Yun-fat is widely celebrated for his versatile acting range and philanthropic efforts.



Little-known fact: Few fans realize Chow Yun-fat grew up without electricity on Lamma Island, where he helped his mother sell herbal jelly and worked in the fields.

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#5 American Singer-Songwriter and Painter Mark Mothersbaugh, 76 An American musician, composer, and artist, Mark Mothersbaugh is widely recognized as the co-founder and frontman of the groundbreaking new wave band Devo. He also gained acclaim for his prolific work as a film and television score composer.

Mothersbaugh's diverse career extends to visual art, with his work exhibited in numerous galleries globally. He continues to influence creative fields with his distinctive artistic vision.



Little-known fact: Mark Mothersbaugh was legally blind as a child due to severe myopia and astigmatism, not seeing the world clearly until he received glasses at age seven.

#6 Swedish Video Game Designer, Co-Designed Minecraft Jens Bergensten, 47 Renowned for his creative vision in game design, Swedish video game programmer and designer Jens Bergensten took over as lead designer for Minecraft in 2011. He has guided its evolution through significant updates, expanding its world and mechanics, and is now the Chief Creative Officer at Mojang Studios.



Little-known fact: As a child, he created hundreds of levels for the game Lode Runner to share with his brother.

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#7 English Progressive Rock Keyboardist and Songwriter Rick Wakeman, 77 Renowned for his virtuosic keyboard skills, Richard Christopher Wakeman is a British keyboardist and composer celebrated for his elaborate solo albums and multiple tenures with the progressive rock band Yes. He is best known for crafting complex musical narratives like Journey to the Centre of the Earth.



Little-known fact: Richard Christopher Wakeman purchased his first Minimoog synthesizer from actor Jack Wild, who mistakenly thought it was broken because it only played one note at a time.

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#8 British Fashion Model Adwoa Aboah, 34 Renowned for her distinctive look and candid advocacy, British fashion model and actress Adwoa Aboah has redefined beauty standards in the industry. She gained international recognition for her magazine covers and groundbreaking work in mental health awareness. Beyond her modeling and acting, Aboah established Gurls Talk, a platform creating safe spaces for young women to discuss their experiences.



Little-known fact: Adwoa Aboah's first name means “Monday born woman” in the Akan language of Ghana.

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#9 American Lawyer and Politician, 28th New Mexico Attorney General, United States Senator From New Mexico Tom Udall, 78 A career dedicated to public service defines American diplomat and politician Thomas Stewart Udall. He served two terms as New Mexico's Attorney General before representing the state in both the US House and Senate. Udall concluded his distinguished career as the US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.



Little-known fact: Before entering politics, Udall worked as an instructor leading month-long trips involving mountain climbing, hiking, and fishing.

#10 American Guitarist, Songwriter, and Producer Billy Howerdel, 56 An American musician and producer, Billy Howerdel is known for his atmospheric guitar work and songwriting. He co-founded A Perfect Circle, delivering platinum albums like Mer de Noms and Thirteenth Step.



His career also includes his solo project Ashes Divide and the recent album What Normal Was, showcasing his evolving artistry and distinct sound.



Little-known fact: Before forming A Perfect Circle, Billy Howerdel worked as a guitar technician for numerous high-profile bands, including Faith No More, David Bowie, and Nine Inch Nails.

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