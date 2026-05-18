Who Is Chow Yun-fat? Chow Yun-fat is a Hong Kong actor and filmmaker, widely recognized for his charismatic and often honorable tough-guy roles in action cinema. His commanding screen presence and versatile performances have made him an enduring global icon. His breakout moment came with John Woo’s 1986 action film A Better Tomorrow. This landmark movie propelled him to superstardom across Asia and defined the heroic bloodshed genre.

Full Name Chow Yun-fat Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $200 million Nationality Hong Kong Ethnicity Chinese Education TVB’s Actor Training Programme Father Chow Yung-wan Mother Chan Lai-fong

Early Life and Education Born on Lamma Island, Hong Kong, Chow Yun-fat experienced a humble upbringing in a farming community without electricity. He often helped his mother sell herbal jelly and tea-pudding on the streets, contributing to the family’s livelihood. At 17, Chow left school to take on various odd jobs before enrolling in TVB’s actor training program in 1973, which marked his entry into the entertainment industry.

Notable Relationships Chow Yun-fat’s long-term personal life includes two marriages, first to actress Candice Yu in 1983, which lasted only nine months. He then married Singaporean Jasmine Tan in 1986, with whom he has remained. The couple experienced the tragic loss of a stillborn daughter in 1991, leading them to ultimately decide against having children. Chow and Tan are known for their strong bond.

Career Highlights Chow Yun-fat’s film career spans over four decades, during which he became a dominant force in Hong Kong cinema. His collaborations with director John Woo, notably A Better Tomorrow in 1986, established him as a box-office superstar and a leading figure in action films. He expanded his career to Hollywood, starring in films like The Replacement Killers and Anna and the King, before achieving global recognition for his role in Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in 2000. This martial arts epic solidified his international appeal. To date, Chow has garnered numerous accolades, including three Hong Kong Film Awards for Best Actor and two Golden Horse Awards for Best Actor.