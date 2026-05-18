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“Is Your IQ Above Average?”: Try Solving These 20 Pop Culture Rebuses And Prove It
Pop culture rebus featuring the word Father with a glowing halo above, part of IQ trivia challenge.
Quizzes
Entertainment

“Is Your IQ Above Average?”: Try Solving These 20 Pop Culture Rebuses And Prove It

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Think you can recognize a movie, a word, or a famous saying from just a few words and symbols? This rebus quiz is about to put your brain to the test. From hidden movie titles to clever everyday phrases, these puzzles are designed to make you think twice.

Some clues will feel ridiculously obvious once you see them. Others? They’ll have you staring at the screen, wondering how you missed it. That’s the magic of rebuses – they’re simple, tricky, and strangely addictive all at once.

Whether you’re a pop culture fanatic, a puzzle lover, or just someone who enjoys a good challenge, these 20 rebus questions are guaranteed to keep you hooked from start to finish.

Ready to prove your brain is sharper than everyone else’s?

Let’s see how many you can crack! 🎬🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Scattered letter tiles on green background for pop culture rebus puzzle

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quiz gave my little grey cells a good workout for a Monday morning

    1
    1point
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    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was very enjoyable, some were a bit of a challenge first thing in the morning

    0
    0points
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was quite challenging. Th-under-storm.😅

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    0points
    reply
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quiz gave my little grey cells a good workout for a Monday morning

    1
    1point
    reply
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was very enjoyable, some were a bit of a challenge first thing in the morning

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was quite challenging. Th-under-storm.😅

    0
    0points
    reply
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