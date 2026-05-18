Some would call these experiences "glitches in the Matrix" – moments so weird and unsettling that the only explanation behind them can be that reality broke down for a few seconds. Weird coincidences, déjà vu , and prophetic dreams are just some of the examples of moments that defy all logic. People shared even more experiences in a thread where one netizen asked , "What is the creepiest 'glitch in the Matrix' you've experienced?" So, check them out below and share your own moments that made you think we live in a simulation !

You don't have to live in a movie, a TV show, or a book to experience an anomaly. Plenty of folks have seen, heard, and witnessed things that are out of the bounds of "normal." According to one recent study, 84%–86% of Americans have had at least one kind of anomalous experience in their lives.

#1 I was sitting on my porch and had my debit card on the table in front of me. I went inside to get something to drink - patio furniture in site and a 6 ft privacy fence around the yard. I also lived alone. Went back outside and it was just gone. I searched EVERYWHERE. Inside and out but couldn’t find it. Nothing was withdrawn from my account so two days later I cancelled it and requested a new one. Two weeks later I went out to sit on the porch(I did this every day) and the old card was sitting right there on the table. It just appeared. There was nothing else on the table. It just was gone. And then it wasn’t.

EDIT: Got a few replies so let me clarify. I lived alone. The porch was screened. I literally took off all the cushions on the porch, destroyed my house, the table was your typical glass patio table and I sat out there every freaking day and there wasn’t anything on it. Then, TWO weeks later it was just sitting there on the table. Nothing was withdrawn from my account. I genuinely have no explanation.

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#2 10 years old, in grandma's front yard. She keeps her yard immaculate, award worthy. It's dusk, family get together. Mom says "toss me the car keys" so I do. My throw is short by finger lengths. I assume they landed in the short grass, but we never found them. That was 30 years ago. The yard has been mowed hundreds of times. The house is still in the family, still well taken care of. No keys, ever.

#3 I had an android phone which had a google "cards" feature option that could notify you like "15 minutes to home" if you were out. I thought this feature was annoying and useless so I kept the feature off.



After several months of no cards notifications, one night I'm at home and a card pops up saying "35 minutes to home" pinning me at a random intersection on the other side of town. Let's call it 1st St. & Story.



I think, that's weird, I'm not even way over there, I don't even know where that is, I've never been to that area. I go to my cards setting to turn it back off but it's already turned off. "That's weird. "



Next night, exact same thing happens. "35 minutes to home from 1st St. & Story." What the? Still definitely not over there. Check cards feature and the notifications are still turned off so no idea why I'm getting a notification.



Few days later, a friend and I are out running errands and he misses his intended exit so he takes the next one. Once on the streets, I ask "Where are we? I've never been over here." Suddenly a car to our right tries to turn left and crashes right into us. Messed up the wheel to be unable to turn so he pulled forward to the curb to call a towtruck. We had our kids in the car so I call my sister to pick us all up. When my sister asks me for the location, I look up at the street signs: 1st St. & Story.

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#4 Was going down the stairs and went past my brother who was coming up the stairs, said hi and he sort of mumbled back. Got downstairs and walked through to the kitchen, only to find him standing there.

#5 I was 11 or 12, early '70's. Dad came home one Friday and announced we were going to King's Island (a fairly new amusement park) tomorrow. I begged him to let me invite my friend Chris to come along. He said ok, as long as Chris could pay his own way.



Great! off to the phone I went. Pick it up, no dial tone. "Hello?"



"Ohm_eye_God, is that you?"



"Chris? I was just calling you, what's up?"



"I was calling to ask if you'd like to come to King's Island tomorrow, but you have to pay your own way."



No phone ever rang, we both called each other at the same time, to ask the exact same thing.

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#6 Had a dream of some kid that I had never seen before dancing at a busy party. He was wearing a blue shirt, black pants, had Beiber Hair, and there was a purple strobe light on the wall behind him. Wake up, think to myself "Huh, what an odd dream," and carry on with my life. Several *years* later I was at my cousin's wedding reception, chillin and hanging out with a different cousin. Music comes on and we start jumping up and down, and then I realized that I was reliving the dream. Same clothes, same hair, same purple lighting in the background.

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#7 I took a hard news/soft news journalism class in college where one of the assignments was to write an obituary for one of my grandparents. (The professor told us to write it on a deceased grandparent, but if all of your grandparents were still alive we had to choose one. In my case, all of my grandparents were alive.) I procrastinated the assignment until the night before it was due because it seemed like a dumb assignment.



Scramming for an easy grandparent to write about, I gave my mom a call and asked her for some basic biographical information about my maternal grandfather, who was still alive.



As we were talking about my grandpa's career, my mom couldn't recall the name of one of the companies he worked at. She lectured me about waiting until the last minute to write the assignment because it was late -- 10:30pm my grandpa's time. However, she said she would give him a call to see if he was still awake and be able to answer that question once my assignment was due the following morning.



When my mom called my grandpa, my grandma answered the phone in a panic. My grandma frantically explained that the paramedics had just arrived and were performing CPR on my grandpa because he had stopped breathing and passed out. My mom was able to stay on the phone with my grandma until they took my grandpa to the hospital, where he was declared deceased.



In the time my mom and I had been talking on the phone about my grandpa's "obituary," he was gone (out of the blue, at that. He had been otherwise healthy considering his age). We ended up using the obituary I wrote for that writing assignment as his actual obituary. Still freaks me out when I think about the timing.

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#8 A couple of weeks ago my dog koda came into my room and started to try to jump on my bed. Which she was successful of doing after a couple of tries and I gave her a little nudge to you know get off my bed. She jumped down and left. Then I heard my phone downstairs so I walk down and get a call from my grandma who said she made some food. So I said okay I will stop by and come eat. I get my jacket on and get ready to leave. I get my keys and grab my dogs leash to take her. We got in the car and drove for about 10 minutes then arrived. I was eating and talking to my grandma and things. But when I was getting ready to leave I couldn't find Koda . I searched everywhere in the backyard in the front outside nowhere to be found after a good hour of searching my grandma's neighborhood it started to get dark it was about 9:30 ish so I decided to come back and check the next day I left and went to sleep. The next morning I woke up because I heard something downstairs. To my surprise it was my dog and at that point I thought wait what. Later I came back to my grandmas to tell her I found my dog. As soon as I arrived I told. After I told her about how Koda was home I thought to myself did I even bring her I asked my grandma and she said yes I did because I left the leash in her living room. I then asked my grandma to watch her footage on her camera's from,last night and there was no footage of the Koda in the street or leaving the front door. But there was footage of her entering the house with me. I went home later koda was still there and till this day I still don't know what happened.

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#9 Ive wrote about this before, its one of the weirdest things Ive experienced. When my (now ex) boyfriend had just gotten together, I went out and bought him some new shirts. We had just fallen in love and I saw a shirt that said “Love Life” on it in big red bold letters. The shirt was all white with only the words on the front. It was a lil inside joke between us I guess because we would use that phrase to describe our life and named our business “Love Life”. He really loved it and wore it a lot before it sat in the closet for a couple years. Well a couple years go by and lets just say “love life” was a horrible definition of our relationship. He was horrible. Anyways Im cleaning out the closets, getting rid of old clothes and theres the shirt. I pull it out and the shirt now reads “Low Life” the exact same way it looked before but it says low life. I immediately ask him if he remembers the shirt and what it said and he tells me “love life” well as soon as I show him the shirt he flips out the same way I did. Both of us KNOW that the shirt never said low life... why would I buy anyone a shirt that said that let alone my boyfriend?



Its like I flipped dimensions into the reality where my ex bf was a complete jerk and it showed up in the shirt.

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#10 There was one morning before school when I randomly thought, “I haven’t heard Hey Ya in a long time. It was a good song though.” Just a meaningless whatever while brushing my teeth.



I arrive at school and all of my friends have Hey Ya stuck in their heads. They were humming it all day and when I asked them about it they said they thought about it that morning - none of us had heard the song recently enough to all be reminded about it.

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#11 When I was attending college, a friend and myself were walking back to our dorm late one night. I attended a school with a primarily white population. As we were getting within about a half mile of our dorm, we were laughing about some joke when we notice a black man in torn clothing running at us full speed. We both slowed our pace to a crawl as he kept coming at us, unaware what was going to happen.



The man got closer and closer, and when he passed under a street light we noticed a few thing that were odd. He was a) sprinting away from something and b) holding a rather large bowl of fruit. He sprinted past us without even regarding our existence, and when we looked back to where he had come from, we noticed what appeared to be a bear cub sprinting in our direction.



Both my friend and I began taking steps backwards slowly, and just as we were about to start following the man in the same panicked manner, the animal took a b-line for a curb toward what appeared to be a sewer drain. The closer it got to the drain, the smaller this animal appeared, until it was the size of a small mouse, and it went straight into the drain, out of sight. The closer we got to the drain, it seemed to fade from view. When we were standing right next to the curb, it became clear there was no drain whatsoever. We proceeded to walk back in silence to the dorms. Still no clue what happened that night, but I remember several things during my time there that were unexplainable.

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#12 I was getting on an airplane and a ginger yelled out for some dude Sebastian at a different gate. When I landed, a different ginger called out for a different Sebastian.

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#13 I'm a security guard at a distribution warehouse. Sometimes I have to work graveyard shift.



During this time the only people on the premesis is me, and a rare truck driver bringing in a late load.



Our guard shack is concrete, with sliding glass doors on the sides (no locks) and big windows in front and back.



Sometimes when I'm the only person on the premises, I'll see a reflection of someone walking past the shack.



Every inch of this shack, and the yard, is covered by security cameras. No one has shown up on the footage when I see these reflections.

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#14 When I was about 15 I was eating some cereal and accidentally dropped my spoon into the kitchen floor.



I watched the spoon fall. As it hit the floor, it just vanished into thin air.



I was shocked. I thought surely my eyes were playing tricks on me. It must have just bounced away and gone out of sight or something.



I spent 30 minutes searching the kitchen for that spoon. I was honestly kind of freaked out. I tried to think of every possible place it could have gone. There weren’t many places it could have ended up.



I never found it.

#15 A few nights back I was wide awake in the guest bed at my place and heard quiet footsteps and then my wife say “Hey” gently at the door. It seemed weird, so I got up to see what she wanted and she was fast asleep in bed.



(Before you ask, I was in a separate bed as I have a cold and have been snoring really loudly).

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#16 Not especially creepy, but it did used to unnerve me when I was young.



When I was little I used to have a Thomas the Tank Engine Book with fold out parts and flaps. There was this one part which was like a shed and you could lift a flap to see inside it. Inside was all the usual gardening/shed paraphernalia, but there was also a black cat sat in there. Here’s the glitch though - I swear the cat wasn’t always there!



I used to love that book, but every time I read it I would get to that page and guess whether the cat would be there or not. Not a clue what that was all about really, but it creeped a young me out.

#17 Poured a freshly boiled water to a glass, walked over to check my email on the phone for less than 1 minute, am very sure because the same song is still playing. Walked back, the glass of water is room temperature.



I might just have had a stroke. Never checked.

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#18 A few months before my first car accident I dreamed about it happening. Everything from the sounds to the placement and the smell was the same. Thing is the girl driving tried to get me to find a different ride because she didn't want to do any extra driving that day, and after the crash I told her about my dream and she said she had the same one the night before and that's why she didn't want to drive. Freaky.

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#19 I was going to lunch with two coworkers. We were discussing another coworker. One CW made an assessment of the CW we were discussing and I agreed with him. He looked at me and said he didn't say that; he was thinking it. CW2 agreed he didn't say it.

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#20 This may not be woo-woo creepy the way most stories are, but here goes: I find that, if I stop trying to control everything and let things happen as they will, the universe will send the exact person or thing I need to me.



I lost my job a few years ago and went home totally dejected. I decided to rest for that night and not stress about a job hunt until the next morning. The next morning I was awakened by a phone call from this guy who was a friend of my ex-boss, who'd just opened his own restaurant and wanted to know if I wanted to work there. It was like the universe had gift-wrapped me a new job and deposited it into my lap.



Another time I had found a new apartment, which was only a few blocks from my old apartment. I was heading to my old place to pack my stuff, not really sure how I was going to get it all packed and moved by my lonesome, but I had that same feeling. That feeling of 'it will work itself out'. I think my phone turned off, so I stopped a random guy on the street to ask what time it was. He asked me casually what I was doing, and I told him, "Oh I'm about to pack and try to move all my things." And this rando said, "I'll help you!" For some reason, I wasn't wary of him. I felt like it was meant to be. So he came with me to my old place, helped me pack, and then helped me carry my stuff to my new place. He was super nice and helpful, and it was like it was all meant to be... like he'd been put there, right on that particular street corner at that particular moment, to fix my predicament.

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#21 This one is more silly than creepy, but once when I went with my grandmother to her friend's house, I was on the porch by myself with the grandmother's friend's cat, and the cat looked me right in the eyes and said the word "meow." It didn't sound like a cat meowing at all. It sounded very convincingly like a human carefully enunciating the word "meow," two syllables, in their most thoroughly *un*convincing cat voice. Like someone intentionally doing a very poor impression of a cat, as a joke. But it was perfectly in time with the movement of the cat's mouth and there was no one else around, so it had to have been the cat saying it.



**tl;dr:** Met a cat that could talk, but the only word it knew was "meow.".

#22 I was walking my dog. On his leash there is a little plastic attachment that holds his poop bags.



I dropped the leash onto the ground. I heard the plastic hit the ground. But it turns out it ended up back in my hand.



Imagine dropping something. Hearing and seeing it drop. Then somehow it’s in your hand. All under a couple seconds.

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#23 My partner and I have the same vivid memory of something happening that never happened. We are both convinced that our friend was with us at another friend's wedding and he fixed the sound system during the reception. Except the friend we remember fixing the sound system was not at the wedding and does not even know the person who was having the wedding. But we both distinctly remember our friend not only being there, but actually saving the day.



We sometimes catch ourselves talking about it and once praised our friend for saving that wedding and he was like "What? Who's X? I wasn't even there.".

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#24 Was playing minecraft with friends over Skype on my desktop PC when I disconnected from Minecraft.



I was still chatting with everyone on Skype when I checked my browser. That also wasn't functioning. So I got up and decided to check the router, announcing to everyone I was doing so.





I checked it and it was fine. So still unable to connect I asked the group, "what should I do?" And someone replied "check it's actually plugged in" I stood up while saying "well how am I still talking to you then?" Assuming it was so bug or partial disconnect.



I at this point saw my Ethernet cable unplugged and about 2cm away from the back of my machine. I announced this over Skype to everyone and as Soon as I did the call dropped.



This freaked me out for years until I saw a demo of someone scanning a VGA cable from across the room and managing to get an approximation of the picture. I guess I believe that VoIP part of the connection was able to make the jump across the cm or so gap or somthing. But I didn't move anything at any point and my partner at the time witnessed it as well, luckily or I'd have thought I was mad.



Before anyone say it, I didn't have a WiFi option and still don't. My motherboard 100% doesn't have WiFi and I definitely didn't have a card for it separately either. I had even theorised at the time it was some kind of surveillance installed covertly on my computer that routed my internet via a different medium. But either way it freaked me out.



Will never know for sure.

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#25 When I was little I had a wooden doll crib that rocked that was maybe about a foot and a half long. I kept it on the other side of my room from where my bed was. I had one of those dreams where you feel like you're falling and it wakes you up. When I woke up the crib was sitting on top of me on my chest and abdomen.



Edit: I feel like this is an important detail. I sat straight up when I woke up from the dream and the crib fell off of me onto the floor and made a really loud noise. Some people are suggesting sleep paralysis but I've never experienced sleep paralysis before or after and if it had been I don't think I would remember the crib falling onto the floor.

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#26 I was reading on my laptop in my bedroom, and suddenly i hear my best friend calling my name, and it sounded like she was talking through the phone. I look around for my phone, thinking she has called and somehow one of my siblings has answered and has hid the phone somewhere to prank me.

No phone around, nor siblings, and meanwhile my bestie is still talking "answer meeee why arent u talkiiiingg" and then it goes silent. I get really nervous, start crying and asking my siblings if they have something to do with this, or am i going crazy and hearing voices. They all try to console me.

Later, i find my phone downstairs.

The next day i tell my friends about it, and bestie says that she did in fact call me last night, and i did answer, and she kept calling my name for a couple of minutes thinking i was playing with her, until she eventually hung up.

To this day i dont understand how the phone just answered the call on its own and how i was able to hear my friend from upstairs.

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#27 One time in the middle of the night, I heard somebody scream my name. They just suddenly screamed “CHARLES!” at the top of their lungs. Nobody was there, and my parents were asleep.



Later that same month, my dad was making coffee, and heard me whisper in his ear “dad” he turned, and nobody was there. I have zero recollection of doing this.



I have sleep paralysis a lot, which may explain the first one, but I have no idea how my dad heard me. I don’t believe in ghosts, but, this does creep me out.

#28 Going through my grandma's pictures after she died. We found a picture of my husband's mom and my grandma. This couldn't possibly be his mom but it looked just like her. They also shared the same first and last name. No we aren't related we've had our DNA analyzed.

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#29 I have a weird one. Back in October of 2005 I met my now wife. We had first hooked up on a Saturday night at a gig in the city and we arranged to meet again the following Wednesday night for a beer or a coffee. I remember feeling bad on the Wednesday morning after being out the night before at a bar for my birthday with my buddies drinking and getting high and whatnot. I really did want to call her and see her again but I felt so sick that I just knew I wouldn’t make a good impression. I had no energy, looked and felt like something the cat dragged in and I just wanted to sleep. I was really dreading calling her to postpone in case she took it the wrong way and thought I was ditching her. When my cellphone rang that afternoon I answered it automatically without really registering the number as it was on an old Nokia with a green 2 inch screen. It was a girl’s voice on the line asking me did I mind if she took a rain check on our date that evening. She said she was hoping we could meet up again the following weekend instead as she was really tired from work. Totally relieved I said no problem at all. When we met up again on the following Friday we got to talking and I confessed that I was glad she had postponed our date as I felt terrible the previous Wednesday. She replied that she hadn’t called me on Wednesday afternoon and that she hadn’t rain checked our initial date. She had however been expecting my call and she told me that she had just assumed I didn’t call her because I was being a jerk. She said when I actually did call her on the Thursday to arrange the date she changed her opinion and thought I was ok. My phone record showed I had accepted a call on Wednesday afternoon that lasted 3 minutes but the number came up blocked. I guess in hindsight I could have investigated further by asking the cellphone company to obtain the details of the blocked number but I didn’t really think too much about it back at the time. As time goes by I sometimes wonder if whoever I spoke to on my cellphone on that Wednesday afternoon intervened in our lives in some way for some reason? We are married with children now and from time to time when I contemplate the event some Marty McFly BttF comes into my mind. Who knows? I just know it was something odd as a cod.

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#30 Just today at the mall I saw at least 10 men with the same bleached haircut in the food court. I think the character generator is broken.

#31 I posted this on /r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix (great sub, check it out for more stories like this).







A couple months ago, I was making a 12 hour drive and stopped for gas and snacks at some point. Prior to me leaving for this drive, I was talking with my dad about his birth year, 1969, and how my favorite music peaked then, the moon landing, etc., etc.







When I stopped to snack, I picked up a few things and they equaled out to $19.69. I thought this was interesting in and of itself. When I got gas, I filled it all the way up. Lo and behold the total of that was $19.69 as well.







Not very spooky or glitchy, just my personal coincidence glitch in the matrix experience!

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#32 My daughter and I were on the couch one day when she was younger and we heard the sound of popcorn like from like microwave. It wasn't a constant popping but one or two pops every ten seconds or so, then the entire living room filled with the smell of buttered popcorn. No one was making popcorn, the microwave itself did not smell like popcorn and the smell was only in the living room. I went as far to open the heating vents to see if there was a rogue bag of popcorn in there. If it was just the smell and not the sound or vice versa I would easily explain it away, but it was still one of the strangest events.

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#33 Not sure if this counts. My ex would cry in her sleep from time to time. I'm a night owl, so if I was around her, I'd gently caress her head and say I'm here, everything is ok. After awhile, I'd wake up ten seconds before she'd start crying to console her.

Now, if one of my four kids starts to cry in their sleep, I'm already awake to console them. I love it but always thought it was wierd.

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#34 I was home alone reading a book. The sun was setting and it was becoming hard to read. Suddenly, the room got brighter. I turned around and two lightbulbs in the chandelier that had been burnt out for weeks were on. They went back out two hours later while I was in the other room making tea, and the filaments were broken.

#35 People probably won’t believe this (and my girlfriend thinks I’m making it up) but whenever I look at a clock or watch during the afternoon it’s 13:37.





When I first noticed it 6 years ago I thought it was because I had the same routine at uni. But now I work full time and my work schedule is always varied but the time is still 13:37. I could be eating lunch on a Monday, queuing up for a film at the cinema on a weekend or lounging on a beach on holiday and it’ll be 13:37.

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#36 I remember as a kid lying in bed at night waiting to sleep. I must have been 6-7 years old. My brother was in the other single bed fast asleep and a baby sitter was looking after us (older cousin).





As I was laying there, I distinctly remember someone or something tickling my feet. I know it wasn't my brother and the bedroom door was fully locked and it never opened; if my older cousin was messing around.





A decade later or so, I was talking to my mum. We were just generally chatting about weird things over the years. She mentioned that she once heard me (as a 5 year old), chatting away in my bedroom and giggling. As my brother was out with my dad, she went in to see what I was doing. She said I pointed to the chair in the corner and said "Talking to the old lady with the glasses". There was no one sat in the chair at all according to her.





Worst thing was, she said that there was an old lady in the house that used to live there. She passed away in that bedroom and that was her chair left from when we recently moved in.





I don't remember the chatting to the old lady, but I 100% remember the tickling of feet. The chair was in the corner of the room at the base of my bed. Part of me wants it to just be my cousin messing around with me, but I just know he wasn't in the room.

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#37 I had never seen the movie Pulp Fiction until a couple of months ago. I didn’t even have the slightest idea what it was about before watching it, just that I should watch it more than once to fully understand it. At times, I dream of something seemingly insignificant, and this insignificant event takes place in real life. Well this time, I dreamed of someone explaining to me that someone’s soul was kept in a case, and the scar on the back of this persons neck was where his soul was removed. Fast forward, I’m on a date with a boy and we watch Pulp Fiction, he asks me what I thought was in this case (there’s a case in the movie and it’s never actually revealed what’s in it). And he tells me it was this characters soul, and that’s why there’s a scar on the back of his neck. Exactly how I dreamed it. I was so visibly weirded out I couldn’t contain my reaction. Pure coincidence is a possibility for the other times this dream deja vu happened, but I had *dreamt* someone telling me a major plot point/ending of a movie I had never seen in my life.

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#38 I used to vividly dream about things before they happened in my early 20's. For instance, I had been in a car accident and had to tie the hood down on my car with metal wiring. I dreamed that I was driving and could see the metal melting apart (this was in AZ in the summer, so not impossible) and then the hood flew up and I couldn't see in front of me. Sure enough, the next day, I'm driving and it's so hot and I start picturing in my head the metal melting and the hood coming up when it suddenly does. Completely cracked my windshield and I couldn't see anything in front of me until I could use my side and rear view mirror to pull over and pull the hood back down. Also, anytime my best friend from Jr High calls me, I always dream of her the night before. She never calls unless I dream about her. This morning I had a dream that included my older brother (who I don't get to talk to very often) and I woke up to a phone call from him. It terrifies me when I have vivid bad dreams because I think they are going to come true. Some have in the past.

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#39 A few days ago my wife and I were settling down to watch a movie in the living room. She switches off the light in the room(there is a light switch right above the sofa) and we start the film.



A few minutes into the film we notice the light is on. It was wierd because we didbt notice it switch on, just kinda noticed that it was on but we have no idea how long it was on for.



We both clearly remembered that the light was switched off, it's part of our movie watching setup, we like the cinema experience. It confused the hell out of us both.

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#40 I remember dreaming about my dad and I. We had gotten into a car crash with an oncoming semi truck and I woke up before we had died. It was me driving but I was driving on the left side, I didn't think anything of it but it was weird to me cause it felt so real.



A year had passed and its 2016 at the time, right around christmas, my dad was in Australia for a business trip. The day he was supposed to come back he had gotten in a car crash and had passed at the hospital. What was weird was it was the exact same truck from my dream and on the exact same street and area. I just remember the memory flooding back to me when it happened.



For those of you who will wonder how I knew it was the same is because I was shown pictures of the crash which had show the semi and had shown the street.

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#41 My wife and I bought new phones. They came with ear buds. This is not the weird part.



I hate grocery shopping but my wife asked me to pick up things from two different stores. I brought the ear buds with me so I could listen to a podcast while I was there. Time to check out so everything went in my pocket. Fast forward ten minutes and I'm at the next grocery store. Pull my phone and ear buds out of my pocket. The rubber piece for the left ear is gone. Search my pockets and tear the car apart. Nothing. I lost it at the first grocery store. This is also not the weird part.



Two weeks later my wife is watching videos on her phone. Her left ear bud won't stay in. Well what do you know? There are now two of those rubber things on her left ear bud. Cool! Now I can use mine again! That was the kinda weird part.



A month goes by and the left rubber thing for my ear bud is gone. I blame the kids. They say they never touched it. Kids always lose everything. Then another month goes by. My wife came home from work. She took her shoes off and sat on the couch. We talked about our days and a half hour later decided to head out. She put her shoes back on. She said there was something in her shoe. It was that thing again. I'd love to know what the hell was going on with that.

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#42 I wish I wasn’t so late, because I have a really good one for this.



Back in the seventh grade, my friends and I used to hang out in my room playing Pokémon, Legos, and other things young bros liked to do. I had a friend, we’ll call him Bob, that I had known for a few years who had a pretty bad tendency to lie about arbitrary things. One weekend, Bob, myself, and 2 of our other friends were sitting around doing our normal shenanigans, when all of a sudden Bob just stops playing and looks at me with a super puzzled expression and asks, “I guess the power just went out huh?” I looked at him like “what are you talking about” and just took it as another one of his white lies or something, but just as I was about to go back to whatever I was doing, every light in the house shut off. No storm outside, completely unwarranted loss of power in our house and freaking Bob saw it like 5 seconds before anyone else did. I don’t hangout with Bob anymore.

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#43 I have dreamed of 2 or 3 situations before they actually happened exactly as in my dreams.

It can't be a déjà-vu because I remember dreaming about it, it wasn't just a feeling of familiarity ...

#44 I have several times had "multi-plane deja vu" as i like to call it. basiclly, i'd have a daja vu moment about something, not too odd. but then later i'd have the same exact deja-vu moment again. and it's allways super specific things, too.

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#45 So, before my husband and I were married we lived separately. He would come over and spend time then leave later at night like 11 or 12. He left one night out my front door which has three locks - a lock on the knob, a deadbolt, and what I call a hotel lock. Its a lock that you flip the long piece over onto a short peg and then the door can only be opened a few inches. Well he left and used his key to lock the knob and deadbolt, but I thought to myself I have to go lock the hotel lock. I come down and its locked already. Absolutely no way he could have locked it from outside.

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#46 In my childhood, kindergarten in USSR, I distinctly remember the sky going dark for some time, teacher rushing us all inside. Then back bright again (unknown time later). My parents denied there was solar eclipse that day. I couldn't find any record of one either (tho should check again). I distinctly remember that.

#47 I once kicked the air... I was walking, my foot hit something as it was at it's highest point in the air and I stumbled over it. There was nothing there.

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#48 I swear I once repeated a day when I was 10

Edit: I was not expecting this to blow up while I was sleeping.

I don’t remember much since it was so long ago but I do remember noticing that it was the same date as what I thought was yesterday, besides this nothing pops into my mind about it.

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#49 I watched a hockey game one night several years ago and remember going to bed at the end of the game. The score had been 5-2.



Next morning I wakeup and am reading through scores, the game ended 3-2 with the opposite team winning from what I remember.



I had no explanation for it and still don't. It wasn't even like I went to bed at the end of a period and the game kept going because the team I remembered having 5 only had 2.

#50 I was gonna pack for a sleepover. Went into the bathroom looking for my toothbrush. Mom’s and brothers toothbrushes are there but not mine. There is however a small yellow toothbrush, suitable for a child. I ask my mom if she knows where it is which she does not so I go back and check again. Mine is still not there, small yellow one is still there.



I give up and go pack other things and then my mom goes into the bathroom and asks what I’m talking about, my toothbrush is there. Since I was 100% sure it was not I rush to the bathroom to check. My toothbrush is now there but there’s no sign of a small yellow toothbrush.



Afterwards I started wondering why I didn’t react to the yellow toothbrush. None of the other ones looked anything like it and it was very out of place. It also couldn’t have been my mom switching them because she wasn’t in the bathroom long enough (my room was right next to it).

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#51 I once was woke up by a phone call from my GF at the time, she was at her friends house (which I didn't know about until the phone call) we figured out our plans for the day, told her that I was gonna lay around for 15 minutes to wake up a bit, I'd have a shower and head over to get her. I just layed down, started to fall asleep, then the phone rang (about 15 minutes after the last phone call) It was her, calling from her friends house again, convo was the same, word for word, so I played along, then when it was done she was wondering why I was laughing, I told her "we just had this convo 15 minutes ago" she disagreed and I figured was pulling my leg, later that day I checked my calls, only had one from that number, and she showed me her friends phone, same only one call made.

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#52 An entire house that I walked by every day disappeared. Not even dirt where it was, just nothing but grass. No debris or anything. Couldn't have misplaced it in my head because it was directly to the left of a bridge and the one on the right side across from it was still there.



Waiting for the day it comes back out of nowhere too.

#53 I have memories of playing with a cousin of mine when I was a toddler shortly before my uncle and aunt divorced (aunt was a cheating loon). I recently asked my family about her and nobody remembers her, but lo and behold i came across pictures of a little blonde girl with my aunt and uncle when I was home from school last week. Everybody I ask doesn’t know who the girl is.

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#54 I just had one a few weeks ago! My daughter is around the same age as my little sister so they play together a lot. We had a snow day and my dad called me up to see if my daughter wanted to have a play date with my sister. I told him I would be there shortly. Our houses are two miles from each other and as I am driving to his house he passes me, I figure he misunderstood and was dropping my sister off at my house but I am close enough to his house that I decide I will just turn around in his driveway and head back to my house to meet him. I pull into his driveway and his truck is sitting in the driveway, so I was totally freaked out , me and my daughter swore we saw him pass us. Nothing to weird but it definitely freaked me out a little!