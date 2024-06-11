Fact is often weirder than fiction. This isn’t just a fancy phrase, though! If you look at science, history, and even at our personal experiences, you’ll realize that the world can be a truly bizarre place at times. So much so that anyone who’s a fan of ‘The Matrix’ might wonder whether what we see is, in fact, reality. Inspired by user u/DawsonD43, the members of the r/AskReddit group started a lively discussion where they shared some of the top spooky indicators that we might be living inside a computer simulation. We’ve collected some of their most interesting ‘proof’ to share with you. Scroll down to check it out! And if you get an overwhelming feeling of déjà vu, don’t panic—an Agent will soon be with you. We reached out to the author, u/DawsonD43 , who was kind enough to share their thoughts on simulations and how our lives would change if we were actually in one. Be sure not to miss Bored Panda's interview with them!

#1 Never seeing my neighbours carrying in groceries.

We absolutely love the idea in fiction that the reality surrounding us might be just an illusion. Throw in some psychological thriller elements to elevate these modern retellings of Plato’s Allegory of the Cave and we’re even happier. Aside from ‘The Matrix’ trilogy (let’s ignore that the trainwreck of a fourth film even exists…), we can heartily recommend ‘Dark City’ and ‘The Thirteenth Floor.’ There’s something about meticulously peeling back the layers of ‘reality’ to get to the Truth (capital ‘T’) of how the universe actually works that is entrancing. After all, we can’t always trust our senses. Even our memories can be faulty. The idea that there’s something much deeper going on with the world is easy to believe if you’ve ever read about quantum physics, even superficially. Quantum entanglement, tunneling, and wave-particle duality, anyone?

#2 The baader-meinhof phenomenon- lazy coding like GTA, you see a car for the first time and the next day you see it everywhere

#3 Going into a room and forgetting what i was gonna do. We're sims and they cancelled the action.

The idea that we’re potentially living in a simulation isn’t something that just sci-fi fans have embraced. Well-respected researchers and philosophers are seriously considering the idea. Earth.com explains that the Simulation Hypothesis is, in fact, a real theory. It’s the idea that our world and the entire universe are an artificial simulation created by an advanced civilization. ADVERTISEMENT According to philosopher Nick Bostrom’s 2003 paper ‘Are You Living in a Computer Simulation,’ there’s a significant chance that we exist in a simulation if advanced civilizations are capable of creating complex simulations inhabited by simulated conscious beings. Of course, we would have to assume that those advanced civilizations are even interested in running realistic simulations at all.

#4 The Mandela Effect.



Like, there are things that have clearly been changed. Fruit of the Loom had a cornucopia when I was a kid. It’s the entire reason I know what a cornucopia is. Yet according to every source it never did.

#5 That it never fails that once you start to get a little bit ahead in life, your car’s check engine light comes on

#6 The usb plug still the wrong way after you turn it over.

Meanwhile, the brain in a vat experiment supposes that a brain connected to a powerful computer that feeds it a simulated virtual reality would have no idea that it is, in fact, a brain in a vat. ADVERTISEMENT For it, the world that it’s seeing, including its perception of its body, would be ‘real.’ Some philosophers claim that there’s no surefire way of knowing that we aren’t brains in vats if the simulation is good enough. That suggests, rather uncomfortably, that we'd never be able to find out what Reality (with a capital 'R') truly is.

#7 Look at the video game industry, and all the progress made in only fifty years. We went from dots and bars on a screen to photorealistic characters and full scale worlds.



Now extrapolate this progress out say....1,000 years? I don't think it's inconceivable to think that we might be able to simulate an entire galaxy by then.



And if we can, someone else might already have.

#8 Never forget the dancing plague of 1518.. Probably devs were installing a new Mod or something.

#9 All the “deja vu” moments. Like mf I’ve played this level already

The author of the viral thread opened up to us about the inspiration behind the unusual topic. They said that the question popped into their head while working one day. "I work from home as a software developer, so sometimes my mind tends to wander throughout the day. This was right around the time that 'The Gateway Process' was kind of trendy to talk about on TikTok, and I had been seeing a lot about it on my feed," u/DawsonD43 told Bored Panda. ADVERTISEMENT According to them, the topic resonated with so many people because there are so many unexplainable strange things that happen to us. "There’s just so many people who have probably experienced (the same) weird things happen to them, and for people to be able to share on that Reddit thread and see that they’re not the only ones who’ve experienced it—it was probably quite a relief!" However, from the author's perspective, everyone who saw or participated in the discussion might not necessarily enjoy the idea that we might live in a simulation, so much as the fact that it's an interesting topic to think about. "It becomes quite philosophical the more you think about it. And the more you think about it, the more you go down the rabbit hole. If I’m inside a simulation, well, what’s outside the simulation?" they mused.

#10 Things would re-appear only when I stop looking for it. If that’s not a dead give away that we’re living in a simulation, I don’t know what is.



And don’t forget about hair pins and hair ties. Where do they even go???

#11 When observed from the surface of the earth, the moon has the exact same diameter as the sun.



It's because the Sun has a diameter about 400 times greater than the Moon, yet is also 400 times further away.



What are the odds of that happening by pure chance?

#12 Some people getting a head knock and suddenly becoming geniuses. Or people waking from accidents or surgery and speaking with a foreign accent from countries they ve never been to.

Bored Panda asked u/DawsonD43 how people's lives would actually change if it were conclusively proven that we all do, in fact, exist inside of a simulation. "I don’t think we will ever know for sure if we are living in a simulation. I just don’t think the general population would be able to digest the fact that we, and our entire reality, are not real," they shared their take. "It would cause everything as we know it to change: religion, politics, relationships, etc. I don’t think it would be a good thing for the public to know about, honestly. It would probably cause a lot of chaos. People likely would question whether or not anything they do even matters," u/DawsonD43 said.

#13 The big bang, there was nothing and then there was everything. Sounds like a program starting up to me. Also particles acting differently when being viewed.

#14 Too many things taste like chicken

#15 The pens. I used to go to large corporate meetings a few times a year. They gave out pens and notepads to everyone (as if I was going to take notes). I would take pens from empty seats and from coworkers and take them home. A dozen at a time at least. This went on for years. So where are the pens? There should be *hundreds* of them in my home. I should be able to stand anywhere and look in any direction and see a pen, but no.

"In the end, it’s a fun (and kind of scary) thought experiment. But, the truth of it is, we’ll never know! Maybe a very select few of us will know, but it will never become a known fact that we’re living in a simulation. People don’t like to feel controlled, and I guarantee if they found out they were just a program written, things would get ugly."

#16 We went from the Wright brothers flying the first plane to space missions in roughly 50 years. That’s wild imo. I don’t think people realize how quickly tech evolves.

#17 Clearly that some people have their settings on Easy Mode and others are on Survival Mode. You ever met someone who literally never has or had any issues? Easy childhood, solid upbringing with good parents, smart, good looking, gets the job they want, healthy relationship, financially stable… that’s an NPC on the Easy Mode for sure.

#18 My hilariously bad luck with traffic timing.



A two-lane road could be completely empty for half an hour, and then the second I pull up to turn onto it a massive line of cars rolls up that I have to wait for. Once I finally turn after they pass, the road is empty again. I used to live on a mostly empty road like this and it happened so often that I was convinced it was NPCs spawning on my location.

What do you think of these theories, dear Pandas? Do you think that we might be living in a simulation? Why (not)? What movies similar to ‘The Matrix’ would you recommend to all the other readers here? Feel free to tell us all about it in the comments… and if you get an overwhelming feeling of déjà vu, don’t panic—an Agent will soon be with you.

#19 The stupidity of some people makes me believe we are 100 percent in a simulation

#20 Anyone else ever experience this? It happens to me all the time, and with words that are not part of every day speech. I'll have the TV on or YouTube while I'm reading an article and as I'm reading, the video will say a word that I'm reading at the exact time I get to that word. I always forget the word, but most recently it was "masticate." I've used that word maybe once in my life and only ever read it in a book before. But, there are so many examples of this, and every time I'm left thinking, "are you serious?" Seems like something that might happen in a simulation.

#21 Thinking about something then getting an advertisement for it online.

#22 The fact that the fibonacci sequence shows up everywhere in nature.

#23 Me asking myself a question about a topic I have no prior knowledge of and the next day a YouTube video appears on my screen answering the exact same question in detail.

#24 One time some friends and I were playing a game on Steam called TableTop Simulator. Its a game where you can play board games and have to actually move the pieces and such. It had the ability for any player to spawn in any game pieces for any game at any time, theres also an extras category. One of the extras you can spawn in is an iPad.



So we get f****n around and its a functioning iPad. I opened up Andkon Arcade, and tried playing Hex Empire… it worked.



So Im sitting in my game room, on my PC, playing a game on steam, with a VR headset strapped to my face, where Im sitting at a table on an iPad, playing full functioning flash games on that iPad.



I was like “How much deeper does this go than me, is somebody playing me too?”

#25 Our sims can play the sims.

#26 Long, but super weird and inexplicable. I know how this sounds, but I swear this really happened:



I was a childhood bookworm. While the other girls at a 5th grade sleepover were playing air hockey and dancing around to "Let's Hear it for the Boy', I'd pulled a creepy looking book off my hostess' shelf and huddled into a beanbag chair in a quiet corner of her family room.



I finished the book that night and the next morning I placed it back on her shelf, left, and promptly forgot the title.



We moved a few months later and I spent the next 7 years trying to find that damn book. There was no internet, just old card catalogues, but I searched every library I visited.



Unfortunately, both book and title remained elusive. It turns out that there is no shortage of books about young ghost girls on farms in spooky houses with ponds. The author wasn't Mary Downing Hahn, Richard Peck, or any of the usual paranormal YA authors. It wasn't "Wait til Helen Comes." The only thing I could remember about the cover was that she was holding an owl. That didn't turn out to be helpful, either.



In my sophomore year I worked as a librarian's aid & spent roughly 2 hours in my school's library every day. To no avail, I'd literally searched through every book that contained the following keywords: ghost, haunted, spooky, scary, & mystery.



But one afternoon as I was shelving books in the Biography section, something quite literally hit me on the head. It was a hardback book that had fallen off the top shelf in a section it didn't belong in. As soon as I picked it up and saw the hollow owl on the cover I KNEW.



It was not a book logged into our system. Nobody knew how it got there. I was alone in the library.



FWIW, I just Googled "ya novel ghost story girl pond owl" and it was the top result: *The Ghost Next Door* by Wylly Folk St John. If I'd just waited 32 years...

#27 I can sometimes think of a movie or a song. And that b***h either shows up in some form on my suggestions or my actual television.

#28 Outer space not having sound. Very convenient, dear devs, very convenient.

#29 I can’t remember what it’s called but the scientific phenomenon of particles and photons behaving differently when observed. They aren’t being coded into the environment if no player is observing that area.

#30 After my grandma died I would wear a ring of hers, a simple, thin gold band with an inscription and my grandparents initials. I didn’t take it off for years until one night when I showed it to a friend while hanging out at my house. The next day I couldn’t find it even though I remembered putting it back on that night.



I was totally crushed and felt guilty. I looked every day around my house, car, everywhere. Eventually I gave up.



3 years later I was at my neighbors for a NYE party. They were realtors and had huge parties and functions nearly every weekend.



I was sitting at her patio table with a large group of people, some strangers. I looked down at the ground for a brief moment and noticed something shiny on the ground under me.

I picked it up. It was a gold ring. I looked inside and read the inscription. It was my grandmothers, same inscription and initials. I kept the discovery to myself until the next morning when I told my Mom who had also been there the night it was lost.



My mind is still blown. Eventually I told my neighbor and she was stunned. The patio was cleaned every weekend for three years and I found it under my seat in the cracks of the concrete. I now keep it locked in a safe.

#31 History repeating with nothing learned.

#32 How arbitrary the speed of light limit is. It’s just the read/write speed limit of the hard drive we are living in!

#33 I used to work in a pharmacy, so I asked about a hundred people for their name and DOB every day. A couple weeks into the job, I mentioned to a coworker how I hadn't had a single customer with the same birthday as me. Got 4 of them over the next two days.



EDIT: Another time I realized we were living in a simulation was when I said something online and 40 people replied to me saying the exact same wrong thing about the Birthday Paradox or the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon. Lazy devs copy-pasting code.

#34 When the fly landed on Mike Pence's head.

#35 Dreaming

#36 All the times I've "nearly" died.



I've lost count of the number of moments I've had where all I could do was think: "Well, this is it..." and somehow made it through.



One example:



I was turning onto an offramp and got clipped by a bus. I was driving a tiny car (Geo Metro, I think) and the bus spun my little car 360+ in the middle of traffic. When I stopped spinning I was facing perpendicular to traffic with the drivers side facing incoming traffic.



I could see the truck about to hit me. There was literally nothing I could do. My car 'slid' backwards off the road as the truck whipped past me. The driver hit their brakes and nearly ran off the road.



We had a good laugh about it after. But man... Once in a lifetime is weird enough. But the fifth, sixth, etc. time something so surreal happens it's harder and harder it is to accept it as just dumb luck.



Like at this point I've used up all my luck, and at least six or seven other people's dumb luck (sorry).

#37 The limitation of speed of light. It's one of the biggest clues that we may in fact not be in a base reality.

#38 I think mental illness. It would be the result of having one foot in, and one foot out, of the simulation....or gaining some unconscious awareness that this isnt real with no way to integrate it. At best meds let you live your life mostly like everyone else. At worst you're standing on a street corner screaming incomprehensible truth that sounds like gibberish and nobody believes you.

#39 The fact that everything follows mathematical laws.

#40 A simulator would run based on logic and my brother in Christ that is not how I make my decisions.

#41 Noticing the clock right at 11:11 every day, thinking a word right before someone says it (alot), synchronicity everywhere and strangely common.....

#42 From 1923 until 1956 scientists thought that humans had 48 chromosomes (24 pairs). In 1956, scientists counted the correct number, 46 (23 pairs).



What actually happened was that they patched the simulation for smooth running and reduced the chromosome number for better processing.

#43 There's an old HFY story about humanity finding out our entire known universe is a simulation. Rather than take it lying down, humans get mad, and do something about it. I went and found the [original screenshot of the story](https://i.imgur.com/8KrABb5.png). Thematically relevant to this thread, and a story I really like, if you got 5 minutes, give it a read.



*Edit: If HFY might be an interesting concept to you, I went and found the* [*old, colossal Imgur album*](https://imgur.com/gallery/w3nA4) *of various HFY story screenshots. They vary in setting, but the feeling is similar. I absolutely love and adore these sort of stories, and I would genuinely love to share a bit of it with you all!*

#44 Our ancestors’ claims of their supposed ghost-sightings may indicate that the simulation before had numerous imperfections. In contrast, currently, there has been a gradual decrease in ghost-sightings which may indicate that the simulation had improved, and may continue to improve in the future.

#45 For me it'd be the fact some people seem to have everything work out and lay out fine without any complications. There's an almost npc type nature to them. They all look like they came out of a catalog, their homes look similar inside and out, they have similar interests and hobbies and habits. But when I do those same things it's like the system glitches and something goes wrong, like I'm not supposed to be able to open that route of game play.



Another would be the glitches I see in society, the stores suddenly having different policies, the inconsistency of stuff that should be fairly consistent. The feeling like I'm talking into a void sometimes, or when I'm saying something to someone I keep getting a response that makes zero sense to what I asked in an appropriate way.



Honestly there's so f*****g much. The longer I live the more I believe it.



(Some of yall in the replies are proving it because these are some wicked odd replies when my answe was to the question in context.)



(Yeah...the simulation is just shooting out random text scripts at this point. Lots of absence of constructive and comprehensive reading skills.)



(Edits are tiring. Yall I'm not aggravated or aggressive about the things I listed. I past that years ago and am now onto just complete bafflement and mild fascination at the whole experience; especially when people are so dead set to tell me what I was feeling when I wrote this or other comments. Please remember we all have our own way of speaking and if my neutral is your aggressive thats something you don't need to bring to this.)

#46 The lack of life on other planets.



If this is a simulation, perhaps it's similar to the original world. In the original, they had all the other planets and stars and galaxies up there, so they coded it in here. It's important to the development of human civilization to have celestial bodies to look at.



However, simulating one planet full of people is already a huge drain on resources. There's no way you can do multiple. So, all those outer planets and galaxies are empty. They're just visuals. They're the backdrop for our simulation.



That's why we don't have aliens. That's why there are no signs of life anywhere else.

#47 Monarch Butterflies: A soft tube of goo with tissue-thin wings, and brain smaller than a grain of sand, flitters across an entire continent and back to the exact same tree in less than one year.



[Wikipedia](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monarch_butterfly_migration?wprov=sfti1)

#48 Idk if we are in a simulation, but the fact that so many people experience "glitches in the matrix" things that would be impossible without a force we don't yet understand is a strong indicator. Well documented crazy things like kids remembering their previous life.

#49 Math. It can explain absolutely everything

#50 The movie The Matrix. That’s them goofing on us, showing us how things really are while making us think that it’s just entertainment.

#51 For me, the fact that there are humans or conscious beings on a planet capable of understanding the concept and rarity of a moon performing a total solar eclipse.



It's an incredible coincidence that intelligent life is able to see a solar eclipse from it's host planet by its satellite moon when it wouldn't have been able to if you went back in time millions of years, or even in a billion years into the future as the moon is drifting away from us. It's also weird that we are rare enough to have a moon at the right distance from the Earth, with the sun being the right diameter and distance from the Earth and moon to be able to be covered and still display a corona.



Like, are we just the luckiest people in the universe or what.

#52 For me it’s the correlation between sleep and system usage.



Half the world sleeps whilst the other half doesn’t. It’s like it’s rotating who gets to experience the simulation to keep thing optimal. And the kicker is, if you don’t go to sleep after a good number of hours you go insane. The only way to stop that is to go to sleep and when you do you’ll probably sleep for much longer than your usual time so the system evens out.



The fact that we or any other living creature sleeps still plays on my mind. I get it, it’s to recharge and all that, but we literally switch off. theres a very good chance tonight someone could walk around my house or even my bedroom, hover their face close to mine and I would have no idea that even happened. it’s creepy and odd that sleep is even a thing.