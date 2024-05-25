ADVERTISEMENT

How you look after your work tools can tell everyone a lot about you as a person, your character, and your values. In the Digital Age, that usually means your personal computer, laptop, or smartphone. The reality is that most people simply don’t take good enough care of their devices. And who’s left to pick up the pieces? Tech support workers!

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected the best posts of all time, as shared on the massively popular ‘Tech Support Gore’ subreddit. The online group is a niche for tech support workers to share the worst things they’ve ever seen on the job, and some of their experiences are truly mind-boggling. Scroll down to see what horrors they’ve had to face!

#1

Ticket Said "Camera Flickers To Fuzzy Brown Image Often"

Ticket Said "Camera Flickers To Fuzzy Brown Image Often"

#2

Told A User To Shutdown Their Virus Infected Computer And Ship It Back And To Label It As Infected. They Did Good

Told A User To Shutdown Their Virus Infected Computer And Ship It Back And To Label It As Infected. They Did Good

boredpanda-com_10 avatar
Peter Parker
Peter Parker
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't stick anything in without using protection!

#3

End User Had A Heater Next To The PC Which Was Randomly Shutting Off And She Thought She Had Smelled Burning A Couple Of Times. It Is Literally Screaming

End User Had A Heater Next To The PC Which Was Randomly Shutting Off And She Thought She Had Smelled Burning A Couple Of Times. It Is Literally Screaming

"A lot of the content on the subreddit does rather well, except for people coming for actual tech support, they get redirected to the right subreddit,” one of the subreddit’s moderators told one of our colleagues at Bored Panda previously.

“In a time where most of the internet can be incredibly serious and most times saddening or angering, r/techsupportgore is fun because you go on it and you can laugh (and/or cringe) at the crazy posts. Where else can you see a post like, ‘Wow, these cables really are messy’ to ‘A lizard fried my motherboard’ back to back? I love our growing community. They're a bunch of people that just enjoy tech and to some extent, the worst of it.”
#4

I Can't Even

I Can't Even

billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1) *REALLY* good face mask. Like 'Biohazard-Level' Quality. 2) Industrial-Grade Shop-Vac. 3) LOTS of replacement bags for the Shop-Vac. 4) Replacement filters and motor for the Shop-Vac. 5) Hospital-style elastic pull-on booties and disposable paper coveralls. 6) Good Luck, We're all counting on you.

#5

Hospital Server Room

Hospital Server Room

#6

Is This The Worst Spaghetti Cabling Ever?

Is This The Worst Spaghetti Cabling Ever?

jnogrimes avatar
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With the right frame and a clever name you could sell it as art.

The r/techsupportgore subreddit was first created a whopping 12 years ago, way back in 2012.

Over more than a decade, the community has grown to 622k members from all around the globe. It’s mainly composed of tech and IT workers, as well as anyone with a penchant for tech-related comedy and horrors.
#7

Quality Repost Here. (I Assume This Has Been Posted Before)

Quality Repost Here. (I Assume This Has Been Posted Before)

#8

4 Hrs Later

4 Hrs Later

#9

Look How They Murdered My Boy

Look How They Murdered My Boy

Some of us might not care how computers work as long as they do, but we enjoy poking fun at someone who doesn’t take care of their device. But the more familiar you are with IT and its culture, the more painful looking at some of these photos is bound to be.

If you’re any kind of creative or craftsperson, it hurts watching someone disrespect your work tools, whether they’re computers, paintbrushes, or musical instruments.
#10

First Day On Job; Set Up Those 4 Wireless Speakers For You

First Day On Job; Set Up Those 4 Wireless Speakers For You

#11

Ancient Temple Of Asus

Ancient Temple Of Asus

atkinsdan avatar
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should we photoshop Indiana Jones into this picture Indiana Jones and the Dell of Dust Bunnies.

#12

"My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won't Turn Back On"

"My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won't Turn Back On"

The team managing the entire community behind the scenes describes the sub as a place that will make you “cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes.” According to the moderators, something to keep in mind is that the online group isn’t meant to help people sort out their tech support issues.

The moderators urge you to try reaching out to the r/techsupport subreddit (a separate community) if you need some actual help with your tech. Meanwhile, if you plan on posting on r/techsupportgore, make sure that you don’t post pics of cracked screens or computers coated in dust. Both of these situations are so common that they’re usually not worth sharing. Well, unless things look really atrocious!
#13

Apparently Someone Got Tired Of It Ringing, So The Put It In The Oven

Apparently Someone Got Tired Of It Ringing, So The Put It In The Oven

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay wait. Why the actual f would you put a piece of TECHNOLOGY made of likely very EXPENSIVR MATERIALS in the oven. What have we come to? This is why we should just let some smarter animals rule. Who votes cats?

#14

This Key After 10 Years Of Entering Orders At My Grandmothers Shop

This Key After 10 Years Of Entering Orders At My Grandmothers Shop

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A moment of silence for the Enter key. May it rest in peace.

#15

Printer From Hell

Printer From Hell

The subreddit isn’t just home to photos, though. Videos are welcome, too. However, the moderators urge all of the community members to focus on short-format clips. That means that the videos should not be longer than 30 seconds. According to the mods, “This is plenty of time to show what needs to be shown.”

#16

Mouse

Mouse

#17

One Of My Co-Workers Was Eager To Unpack Her New Mouse

One Of My Co-Workers Was Eager To Unpack Her New Mouse

#18

“My Space Heater Stopped Working”

“My Space Heater Stopped Working”

Tech support, at its core, means solving all kinds of problems related to tech products or services. These workers essentially fix, manage, and maintain various IT systems. It’s an essential job, especially when computers and IT systems are so ubiquitous.

Most often, this support is provided to customers via phone or chat. However, there are times when the customer meets the support staff in person. Say, when they bring in their laptop or phone for fixing. Or if they have issues with their hardware or software at the office.
#19

German T-Mobile Found 3 Snakes Inside Their Network Unit

German T-Mobile Found 3 Snakes Inside Their Network Unit

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The snakes were taken to Cologne Zoo for a health check and identification. They were unharmed and not danger noodles, so they were released back outside near where they started.

#20

“There’s Something Wrong With The Printer In The Lab...”

“There’s Something Wrong With The Printer In The Lab...”

#21

Customer Describes A “Slight” Burning Smell

Customer Describes A “Slight” Burning Smell

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe they're nose blind. Maybe their used to burning tech. I mean, if you're gonna treat your tech like that, you're probably irresponsivle enough to do it multipe times.

Tech support workers earn an average of $21.55 per hour in the United States. That amounts to roughly $56,572 per year, according to Indeed. Of course, this is just the average. Some companies, for instance, ‘Oracle,’ pay their tech support employees around $83,614 per year, while the average wage at ‘Novogene Corporation’ clocks in at $69,020.
#22

Dont Use Lemonade To Clean Your Mouse. I Thought The Acidity Would Clean Off The Buildup Of Crumbs And Cheeto Grease But It Just Attracted These Ants. I Left Home For 2 Days, Just To See This On My Desk

Dont Use Lemonade To Clean Your Mouse. I Thought The Acidity Would Clean Off The Buildup Of Crumbs And Cheeto Grease But It Just Attracted These Ants. I Left Home For 2 Days, Just To See This On My Desk

#23

“The Printer Isn’t Working”

“The Printer Isn’t Working”

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happened to me at work once, everyone complaining the printer wasn't printing and no one owned up to loading the paper.

#24

The Computer Keeps Overheating

The Computer Keeps Overheating

The most highly paid tech support employees in the US live in Houston, Texas (they earn an average of $62,425 per year), Boston, Massachusetts ($61,937 per year), and Nashville, Tennessee ($61,230 per year).

Workers based in Orlando, Florida, as well as Las Vegas, Nevada, earn slightly less than the US average. Meanwhile, tech support staff also get paid far less, on average, if they’re based in Austin, Texas ($54,045 per year), compared to Houston.
#25

I Found This While Scrolling Through My Camera Roll From 2018, Enjoy

I Found This While Scrolling Through My Camera Roll From 2018, Enjoy

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AAAHH! IT'S LIKE A GODZILLA MADE OF WIRES! WIREZILLA!!! RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!!!

#26

Customer States "Our Intercom At The Gate Doesn't Work" Meanwhile In The Connections Box

Customer States "Our Intercom At The Gate Doesn't Work" Meanwhile In The Connections Box

#27

I Need Somewhere To Set This Candle... Oh Here’s A Good Spot!

I Need Somewhere To Set This Candle... Oh Here’s A Good Spot!

austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of people who don't know better in corporate offices. Heaters right against towers, power strips plugged into each other, covering computer vents and fans completely, etc. Outside of IT/tech people often dont think about it. Also, it's weirdly common for people to run over their laptops 🤷‍♂️.

What is the worst thing that’s ever happened to your computer, phone, or other device, Pandas? Have you ever worked in tech support or asked for help from someone in that line of work? Have you ever had to deal with clients who took awful care of their devices? What’s the best and worst experience you’ve had with support staff?

We’d like to hear what you have to say. Swing on by the comments if you have a moment.
#28

I Said "Put It In Rice." Not "Put Rice In It"

I Said "Put It In Rice." Not "Put Rice In It"

#29

Just Set It On Fire

Just Set It On Fire

#30

Broken Clip? No Problem!

Broken Clip? No Problem!

#31

One Of My Clients Upgraded His Phone But Kept His Old Screen “Protector”

One Of My Clients Upgraded His Phone But Kept His Old Screen “Protector”

gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would be fine, with appropriate Velcro tapes on the protector and on the back of the phone.

#32

User Calls About Disc Being Stuck In Another Computer, Mentions Off Hand About This Laptop. They Had Been Using And Charging It Like This For Weeks

User Calls About Disc Being Stuck In Another Computer, Mentions Off Hand About This Laptop. They Had Been Using And Charging It Like This For Weeks

#33

Go Check The Switch Closet. We Think Something Might Have Gotten Unplugged Somewhere

Go Check The Switch Closet. We Think Something Might Have Gotten Unplugged Somewhere

#34

This Must Be The Work Of A Madman

This Must Be The Work Of A Madman

#35

Slpt: Laptop Charger Panini Press

Slpt: Laptop Charger Panini Press

#36

Say Hello To Big Bertha, A 1.69 Tb Text File. Over 108 Billion Lines

Say Hello To Big Bertha, A 1.69 Tb Text File. Over 108 Billion Lines

#37

Came Across This Atrocity

Came Across This Atrocity

#38

"My Fan Was Making Too Much Noise!"

"My Fan Was Making Too Much Noise!"

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should turn the volume of your computer down. I'm sure that'll help. /s

#39

I Should Tell Them It's Not A Touch Screen

I Should Tell Them It's Not A Touch Screen

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think someone wrote on it "Yass" so yes you should. Either that or I'm blind. Either way, you should.

#40

"You Can Fix Your Sisters Phone Right? It Gets Hot Sometimes And Turns Itself Off A Lot". "What's That Smell?" Battery Acid. Literally Battery Acid

"You Can Fix Your Sisters Phone Right? It Gets Hot Sometimes And Turns Itself Off A Lot". "What's That Smell?" Battery Acid. Literally Battery Acid

#41

When They Get Creative With The Only Working Audio Output They Have

When They Get Creative With The Only Working Audio Output They Have

#42

Improvised Way To Supply Power

Improvised Way To Supply Power

#43

User Spilt Coffee On His Laptop - So He Put It In The Oven To Dry It Out

User Spilt Coffee On His Laptop - So He Put It In The Oven To Dry It Out

natalietorp03 avatar
H_NGM_N
H_NGM_N
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, when has putting something electronic in the oven EVER fixed it?

#44

Tired Of Losing Your Adapter?

Tired Of Losing Your Adapter?

#45

So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors

So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Oh no! We can't afford a doorstopper! I know, we can take that old mac off the reception desk!"

#46

Wondering The Story Behind This

Wondering The Story Behind This

#47

The Things You Find Working A Helpdesk Job At A Failing University

The Things You Find Working A Helpdesk Job At A Failing University

tymej007 avatar
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Harvard University. It was installed by a DEI hire.

#48

Customer Brought In This Imac For Not Powering On... This Is How He Apparently Uses It

Customer Brought In This Imac For Not Powering On... This Is How He Apparently Uses It

#49

The Nastiest Mouse I Have Ever Seen In The Field. Make No Mistake, That Is Not Dust. That Is...uh...hand-Grease

The Nastiest Mouse I Have Ever Seen In The Field. Make No Mistake, That Is Not Dust. That Is...uh...hand-Grease

#50

Shipping Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Computers With No Packaging Material

Shipping Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Computers With No Packaging Material

boredpanda-com_10 avatar
Peter Parker
Peter Parker
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's fine. Each laptop is safely wrapped by two other laptops.

#51

Ps5 In For Hdmi Replacement. Kid Said “I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard”

Ps5 In For Hdmi Replacement. Kid Said “I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard”

#52

“Can You Recover The Data?”

“Can You Recover The Data?”

#53

Work From Home Equipment Returned

Work From Home Equipment Returned

#54

Pretty

Pretty

#55

No Charger? No Problem!

No Charger? No Problem!

#56

"On A Scale Of One To Ten How Recoverable Is The Data On This Disk?"

"On A Scale Of One To Ten How Recoverable Is The Data On This Disk?"

#57

I Think My Psu Has Some Kind Of Error

I Think My Psu Has Some Kind Of Error

#58

Just Had A Laptop Returned That Has A Used Bandaid As A Webcam Cover

Just Had A Laptop Returned That Has A Used Bandaid As A Webcam Cover

#59

Forbidden Caprisun

Forbidden Caprisun

#60

Got A Treat For You All

Got A Treat For You All

