Over the course of the past few years, I have offered photo sessions with your dog(s) in the lavender fields in NH. Dogs and flowers, two of my favorite things combined to create memories for their pet guardians. This is a unique opportunity that only happens once a year for a short period in July.

Photographing dogs amidst the lavender is a blend of nature's beauty and the playful spirit of our furry companions. As the purple hues of the lavender sway in the breeze, dogs find themselves immersed in a sensory wonderland, their curiosity piqued by the fragrant blooms dancing around them. Capturing these moments through the lens reveals a symphony of colors and emotions. Whether they're bounding through the rows of lavender or pausing to inhale the sweet scent, each photo showcases the bond between human and canine.

Against the backdrop of lavender, dogs become the focal point, their expressions adding a touch of whimsy to the landscape. With every click of the shutter, the camera captures fleeting moments that celebrate the beauty of the flowers and the bond between dogs and their human companions. In the lavender fields, every photograph tells a story—a story of companionship, exploration, and the timeless allure of adventure.

