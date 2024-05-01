Food, But Make It Absurd: 55 Memes From The ‘Boys Who Can Cook’ IG Page (New Pics)
We start playing with food in our childhood. Who didn't make mud pies and garnish them with dandelion flowers when they were little? For some, playing with food even carried on into adulthood. Food-related humor, after all, translates well into all languages and is relatable to many.
The Boys Who Can Cook Instagram page, with its 970k followers, is proof of that. The page posts memes about nonsensical culinary concoctions and generally absurd food-related content. Some of the pics might make you gag, and others might seem relatable, but the majority will probably elicit a chuckle or two out of you. So let us know your favorites by upvoting them!
I'm in this picture and I don't care.
Give them to me. I'll make sure they're disposed of properly.
Oh this must be near me. The baby burritos are approximately the size of a baby, so the jumbo ones must be this.
Knew I should've picked up one of those $2 coffee makers at the garage sale. Could have a noodle-makin pot next to the actual coffee pot.
I sometimes wonder why some people spoil good food to get a pic to post on the internet. I wouldn't. (and to be honest, I find this one funny)
I recall seeing popcorn on a beer cheese soup in WI. Not sure about this one though.