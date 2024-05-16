ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to memes, nothing is off the table, even mental health. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Professor Lynn Zubernis, Ph.D., writes that memes can actually help us cope. The humor and communication that they can provide help us deal with anxiety and stress. And when we relate to them, it validates our sadness and our struggles.

Full of such memes is the page "Just Nihilist Things." Its creator simply shares content they find funny. Why? "Well, I don't know either since none of this really matters," the page's bio reads in a very fitting manner. If few things in the world make sense anymore, perhaps this collection of memes will?

#1

Margoandhow

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Be more fun if you spring load the coffin to pop open and launch the bouquet in the air.

#2

lgbtop

poppycorn
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I've lost a considerable amount of sleep considering what my reaction would be if I were mugged (I do live in Chicago, but in a mildly racist neighborhood not known for being wealthy). I feel like I'd try to talk them out of it, cut them, or run away, unless a gun is involved.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#3

justnihilistthings

#4

aureliamnz

#5

justnihilistthings

#6

justnihilistthings

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I spent my youth across the river from a primary target. It was the Cold War and I took comfort in the thought of instant nuclear annihilation. No sad sorry bunker for me thank you.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

justnihilistthings

#8

justnihilistthings

#9

justnihilistthings

#10

justnihilistthings

#11

justnihilistthings

#12

justnihilistthings

#13

justnihilistthings

#14

justnihilistthings

#15

justnihilistthings

#16

justnihilistthings

#17

justnihilistthings

waihi
My O My
My O My
Community Member
31 minutes ago

And half a year later: "about that "joke" you told me....."

#18

justnihilistthings

#19

justnihilistthings

#20

justnihilistthings

#21

justnihilistthings

#22

justnihilistthings

#23

justnihilistthings

#24

justnihilistthings

#25

sawryel

#26

justnihilistthings

#27

justnihilistthings

#28

justnihilistthings

#29

justnihilistthings

#30

justnihilistthings

#31

justnihilistthings

#32

SortaBad

#33

justnihilistthings

#34

justnihilistthings

#35

justnihilistthings

#36

justnihilistthings

#37

justnihilistthings

#38

justnihilistthings

#39

justnihilistthings

#40

justnihilistthings

#41

justnihilistthings

#42

justnihilistthings

#43

justnihilistthings

#44

justnihilistthings

#45

justnihilistthings

#46

justnihilistthings

#47

justnihilistthings

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I am trying to get through October as we speak. What's that? We are in May?

#48

justnihilistthings

#49

justnihilistthings

#50

justnihilistthings

#51

justnihilistthings

#52

justnihilistthings

#53

justnihilistthings

#54

justnihilistthings

#55

justnihilistthings

#56

justnihilistthings

#57

justnihilistthings

#58

justnihilistthings

#59

justnihilistthings

#60

justnihilistthings

#61

justnihilistthings

#62

justnihilistthings

#63

justnihilistthings

#64

justnihilistthings

#65

justnihilistthings

#66

justnihilistthings Report

#67

justnihilistthings Report

#68

justnihilistthings Report

#69

justnihilistthings Report

niti-sims avatar
Outgraygeous
Outgraygeous
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly why I quit therapy: Ain't nobody got time for that!

#70

justnihilistthings Report

#71

justnihilistthings Report

#72

justnihilistthings Report

#73

justnihilistthings Report

#74

justnihilistthings Report

#75

justnihilistthings Report

#76

justnihilistthings Report

#77

justnihilistthings Report

#78

justnihilistthings Report

#79

justnihilistthings Report

#80

justnihilistthings Report

#81

justnihilistthings Report

#82

justnihilistthings Report

#83

justnihilistthings Report

#84

justnihilistthings Report

#85

justnihilistthings Report

#86

justnihilistthings Report

#87

justnihilistthings Report

#88

justnihilistthings Report

