88 Hilariously Relatable Memes From “Just Nihilist Things”
When it comes to memes, nothing is off the table, even mental health. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Professor Lynn Zubernis, Ph.D., writes that memes can actually help us cope. The humor and communication that they can provide help us deal with anxiety and stress. And when we relate to them, it validates our sadness and our struggles.
Full of such memes is the page "Just Nihilist Things." Its creator simply shares content they find funny. Why? "Well, I don't know either since none of this really matters," the page's bio reads in a very fitting manner. If few things in the world make sense anymore, perhaps this collection of memes will?
Be more fun if you spring load the coffin to pop open and launch the bouquet in the air.
I’ve lost a considerable amount of sleep considering what my reaction would be if I were mugged (I do live in Chicago, but in a mildly racist neighborhood not known for being wealthy). I feel like I’d try to talk them out of it, cut them, or run away, unless a gun is involved.
I spent my youth across the river from a primary target. It was the Cold War and I took comfort in the thought of instant nuclear annihilation. No sad sorry bunker for me thank you.
My mental health be lower than a snail's a**e.
I have not got round to my procrastinating yet, I keep putting it off.
I am trying to get through October as we speak. What's that? We are in May?
Exactly why I quit therapy: Ain't nobody got time for that!