ADVERTISEMENT

When life gives you lemons, make a funny comic about it" - probably someone smart said it somewhere...

Well, the artist who goes by Tragic Glee has taken this quote and ran with it. Whether the situation is sad, dark, or questionable, this artist always finds a way to twist it and make it into a hilarious cartoon. Our life is all about perspectives, and Tragic Glee is a master at capturing the absurdity and irony of daily life in a new light.

For now, Tragic Glee has over 2.6K followers, but if you are a fan of "tragic doodles" you should join and increase this growing fan base.

More info: Instagram | tragicglee.com | x.com