Here, kitty kitty! Are any cat lovers out there? We’re sure there are a lot of you around, so stick with us for a while. Especially if you’re a cat parent, you might have a good laugh going through this post that we’ve created especially for you. If you’re looking for a space where only real cat enthusiasts will understand you, this is the right place.

We’d like to share some relatable cartoons by an artist you might already be familiar with if you follow the comic content shared on Bored Panda. None other than Mark Parisi, best known for his series ‘Off the Mark’, wanted to share some more details about his work dedicated to cats. Trust us, this is a significant part of his overall work, so we knew there must be something special about felines that inspired him to create these brilliant strips about owning a cat and the common behaviors we all observe in our kitties. We weren’t wrong! We actually got in touch with Mark and found out about his precious 14-year-old cat, Purrsy. Parisi says his ginger companion “is the sweetest guy and inspires me daily, especially when it comes to shedding cartoons.”

Scroll down to explore the ‘cat edition’ of the ‘Off the Mark’ series and find out more about them from the artist himself.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | offthemark.com

Image credits: mark_parisi_otm