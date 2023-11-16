ADVERTISEMENT

Access to the internet has changed our lives forever. Everyone has a computer or a phone where we can surf the net to look for advice, go shopping, and even find a date.

Well, Mark Parisi, author of the award-winning comic Off the Mark, has added a twist to our online addiction by imagining what animals, vampires, or even objects from parallel universes would look up on the internet. Spoiler, the results of this idea are hilarious!

So, without further ado, we invite you to learn what a cat or a vampire would use the internet for by scrolling down below. And if you are interested in other works by Mark, we have shared plenty of his one-panel comics previously.

