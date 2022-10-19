While for each person, the month of October means different things, I believe that for the majority, it's the time for spookiness and, of course, Halloween. And this celebration simply wouldn't be as fun without the movies that go along with it. But before you rush to watch Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, Beetlejuice and whatnot, we advise you to have a look at these one-panel comics!

For this article, we've selected the funniest works depicting horror movies in a parallel universe by Mark Parisi. In the series, the artist skillfully reveals what a scary film for animals and things would be like. So, scroll down for some Halloweeny entertainment!

It's not the first time we have showcased Mark's comics. For more of his work, check out our previous articles by clicking here and here.

More info: Instagram | offthemark.com | patreon.com | Facebook