Hey Pandas, AITA For Refusing To Pay Rent For My Ex-Best Friend And Her Boyfriend?

About a year ago, me and my fiancé at the time (now ex, partly thanks to this) were looking for a larger apartment to rent due to us adopting a puppy. While we were looking, my self-proclaimed “bestie” was trying to get a problematic tenant out of the apartment she owns and needed someone to rent it. Due to her living out of the country, she needed the rent money to keep up with the payments.

She offered to rent us the apartment after the tenant left

At first, everything was great until she decided she was moving in with us right in the middle of our breakup. When she moved in and called herself my “house guest”, she demanded I keep paying full rent and utilities as normal while she lived with me indefinitely. She took over the guest bedroom and started removing my belongings from the closets. It got to the point that she took over the wardrobes and threw my clothes into bags in my room. When me and my ex tried to patch things up, she forbade him to come to the apartment while his name was still on the lease next to mine.

She even went so far as to rip the old contract apart and write up a new one that she signed herself in my name

It stated she as the landlord could live there as long as she wanted, however, I am still responsible for all payments.

Slowly she started telling me what parts of the apartment are just for her now and what parts I can use as this is her apartment and I’m just renting it from her. She would even kick my puppy away from the areas she decided were just hers now, like the balcony, one of the bedrooms, and a part of the hallway. This made me furious! The last straw was when a friend came over to console me about the breakup as I was heartbroken and in a mad mental place and she couldn’t care enough to even sit and talk it out with me.

She told me my friend can’t come sit with me anymore at her apartment (that I am paying for) because she doesn’t trust him because of his race and religious beliefs

She also informed me that her boyfriend would be living with us for 3 months on my dime as she wasn’t working at the time. I was so disgusted by her behavior that I moved out that same week

She decided I was a horrible friend for not agreeing to what she demanded and for leaving like I did. Since then, she has tried many times to call and get our friendship back together. However, I made it clear I don’t want to be friends with racist, judgmental bigots.

She was so upset that she made a story that he threatened her using a messaging system (WhatsApp). This, of course, was false as my friend had dropped his phone in the pool a day earlier and had yet to replace it. She used a fake WhatsApp app to write herself the messages in English (which my friend hardly spoke let alone wrote) and went around telling people it was him. At this stage, I blocked all contact with her as I understood she was toxic in my life.

AITA for not agreeing to continue to live with my ex-best friend/landlord while she demands I pay all the rent and expenses to her and for her and her boyfriend while she calls herself my “house guest” and thinks that her living with me for 4 months has nothing to do with me paying her full rent and all the expenses? Meanwhile, she gets upset with me when I have friends over that she doesn’t like because she discriminates against certain races and religions who are not like her own.

What would you do if you were in my shoes?

