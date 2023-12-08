ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoying your meal is about more than just taste, which, after all, comes after the initial sensation of actually seeing it.

A popular saying claims that we eat with our eyes too, so Bored Panda decided to test the validity of this phrase and put together a collection of oddly satisfying food pictures.

From a pristine McDonald's hamburger bun to a symmetrical striped cake, continue scrolling to participate in our "study" and see if the images are enough to make your stomach growl. Bon appétit.

#1

This Peacock Cake And Cupcakes

Malizzi Cakes Report

#2

Due To Depression At The Time I Never Posted One Of My Most Beautiful Loaves I've Ever Baked: Pumpkin

JimmyMus Report

#3

Perfectly Executed Cranberry Tart

beekay90 Report

#4

Satisfying Japanese Soft Serve

PrincessZaiross Report

#5

My First Striped Cake. Pineapple Cake With Elderflower Buttercream

BakedExp Report

amyzhang2010 avatar
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such talent! I tried, but I couldn’t always get colors in cream to stay nice and neat.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#6

My Cake I Just Popped Out Of The Cake Tin Did Not Break At All. Feels Good

RealMeggarra Report

#7

Perfectly Assembled Sprinkles

pokeaim Report

#8

I Made An Apple Tart For Christmas And Wanted People To See It

emkay95 Report

bantrobel avatar
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's amazing! All the time that took, wow. I bet it tastes as awesome as it looks.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#9

Christmas Cake I Made For A Holiday Baking Competition At My Office

DolphinGirlLJ Report

#10

I'm In Pastry School And We Made Croissants Last Week

uniqueartist97 Report

#11

Homemade Ravioli With Pressed Flowers And Dill

itssjulss Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I try not to immediately label something as "pretentious" because I am a chef and do appreciate food as art but that's right on the line of unnecessary and over the top. Cool thing to execute, but I'd never want to work somewhere where I had to do that.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

A Koi Pond Mousse Cake For Father’s Day. Everything On The Cake Is Edible

petrichoro Report

#13

This Flawless Yellow Onion

Videowulff Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Failing to see what's "flawless" about it. Most onions grow fairly consistent in shape. I could go in my walk in tomorrow and find many onions that look just like the one in the picture.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

My Friend Let Her Chickens Loose On A Watermelon. They Picked It Clean

6295 Report

#15

Homemade Chocolate Butter Croissant

input36 Report

#16

Homemade Sourdough Blueberry Croissant

That0neBelgian Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like a food coloring job to me. Blueberries in any form would never be that vibrant and fluorescent.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Sushi That’s Almost Too Perfect To Eat

JD_1925 Report

#18

This Perfect Pudding

Babythoven Report

#19

This Pristine McDonald's Bun

tobago_88 Report

#20

How This Frozen Diet Pepsi Exploded

iBleeedorange Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always do this 😆 I'm really picky about soda being ice cold so I always stick one in the freezer and end up forgetting about it. Never had one explode in such an artistic manner, though. I end up having to gut the freezer and wipe everything down because mine always explode like an ink bomb.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

This Scoop Of Peanut Butter

Kechavis Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool scoop job but it must be the lighting/filter because I'd never know that was peanut butter without the caption. It's a little hard boiled egg yolk'ish.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

This Perfectly Ripe, Tiny Seed Avocado

reddit.com Report

#23

Sourdough Baguette

chikara27 Report

#24

First Chocolate Tart

Extrafluffymeowloaf Report

#25

Milky Soft Serve Inside An Onsen

o_helena Report

#26

My Mom Was So Sad When My Grandmother Passed Away Cause She Would Miss Her Cheesecake, So For The Last 7 Years, I Have Been Making Her One Every Year For Christmas

skydivesre Report

#27

Stroopwafel Was Just Big Enough For My Cup At Work

Limn0 Report

#28

Cranberry Curd Tart In A Gingerbread Crust

Suitable-Concert Report

jenmower avatar
TheNewJenBrady
TheNewJenBrady
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brain mixed up 'curd tart' and read it as 'turd cart' lol I need sleep

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

First Attempt At Making Cedric Grolet's Apple Tart. It's Not Perfect, But I'm Really Proud

luax14 Report

#30

My Latte Art Bear

Signal_Missing Report

#31

Homemade Ratatouille, Hand-Cut

bardezart Report

madmolf avatar
Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bravo it's beautiful, in France we call it a Tian de légumes Provençal !

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Homemade Peppermint Macarons

AURA_MephiIes Report

#33

Every Kernel Popped. This Has Never Happened To Me

EladrielNokk Report

#34

This Waffle I Made Today. Fresh Off The Iron

Atwood781 Report

#35

Natural Honeycomb

Proteon Report

#36

I Made These Little Cheeseburger Macarons Filled With Homemade Chocolate Ganache

DomesticatedAnarchy Report

#37

I Found A Banana That Fits Perfectly In My Banana Case

Markymark142 Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A banana case? It has its own natural case. Who the hell would spend money on something so many ways unnecessary?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

The Spaghetti Arranging Itself In My Pan

NelsonMinar Report

#39

The Most Perfect Loaf Of Bread I’ve Ever Made

_grumpycat1 Report

#40

Dessert For A Family Gathering Last Weekend

Pale-Assistant-9561 Report

#41

Homemade Sugar Cookies With Royal Icing

binkkzz Report

#42

This Freshly Baked Croissant

Kummunista Report

#43

My Fiancé Made This Incredible Rose-Style Apple Pie. It's As Delicious As It Looks And I Had To Show It Off

robotduck7 Report

#44

Homemade Snoopy Chicken Curry

oceansunfish17 Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone who doesn’t like my different food items touching each other, I would have a difficult time if I was served this but I can appreciate the creativity and it even matches the plate!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

The Two Ends Of My Banana Fit Together To Make A Baby Boy

bingbongmalakaman Report

#46

The Bumps In My Soft Serve Cone Look Like Marshmallows

DHB_Master Report

#47

The Cross Section Of My Recent Celebration Cake

SneakyLilHobbit Report

#48

Put Cream In The Mug First, And My Coffee Maker Created This Visible Color Gradient

now_in3D Report

#49

Focaccia Bread Out Of The Oven, Per Request

havkson Report

#50

The Way My Sister Decorated This Tiramisu

Communist_Ravioli Report

#51

Cinnamon Rolls

CastilloBaking Report

#52

Vibrant Cranberry Tart For Tomorrow

southside_jim Report

#53

French Pastry Perfection

reddit.com Report

#54

This Vanilla Bomb

Electrical_Buy2703 Report

#55

Just Made A Batch Of Caramels And After Cutting Them I Had An Oddly Satisfying Moment

MarlyMonster Report

#56

This Perfect Toast My Wife Made

Timosty Report

#57

Close-Up Of A Peeled Clementine Wedge. It Fascinates Me A Bit Too Much

pryning Report

#58

Hand-Cut Satisfaction

while_e Report

#59

My Sourdough Bread

naxotech Report

#60

Just Look At That Pepperoni

maxlovesgames Report

#61

Here's A Cornucopia I Made Out Of Bread For Thanksgiving

123comicbro Report

#62

My Significant Other's Beautiful Pie

LemonberryTea Report

#63

A Well-Toasted Marshmallow

A Well-Toasted Marshmallow Shares stats