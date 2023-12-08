140 Of The Most Oddly Satisfying Pictures Of Food (New Pics)
Enjoying your meal is about more than just taste, which, after all, comes after the initial sensation of actually seeing it.
A popular saying claims that we eat with our eyes too, so Bored Panda decided to test the validity of this phrase and put together a collection of oddly satisfying food pictures.
From a pristine McDonald's hamburger bun to a symmetrical striped cake, continue scrolling to participate in our "study" and see if the images are enough to make your stomach growl. Bon appétit.
This Peacock Cake And Cupcakes
Due To Depression At The Time I Never Posted One Of My Most Beautiful Loaves I've Ever Baked: Pumpkin
Perfectly Executed Cranberry Tart
Satisfying Japanese Soft Serve
My First Striped Cake. Pineapple Cake With Elderflower Buttercream
Such talent! I tried, but I couldn’t always get colors in cream to stay nice and neat.
My Cake I Just Popped Out Of The Cake Tin Did Not Break At All. Feels Good
Perfectly Assembled Sprinkles
I Made An Apple Tart For Christmas And Wanted People To See It
That's amazing! All the time that took, wow. I bet it tastes as awesome as it looks.
Christmas Cake I Made For A Holiday Baking Competition At My Office
I'm In Pastry School And We Made Croissants Last Week
Homemade Ravioli With Pressed Flowers And Dill
I try not to immediately label something as "pretentious" because I am a chef and do appreciate food as art but that's right on the line of unnecessary and over the top. Cool thing to execute, but I'd never want to work somewhere where I had to do that.
A Koi Pond Mousse Cake For Father’s Day. Everything On The Cake Is Edible
This Flawless Yellow Onion
Failing to see what's "flawless" about it. Most onions grow fairly consistent in shape. I could go in my walk in tomorrow and find many onions that look just like the one in the picture.
My Friend Let Her Chickens Loose On A Watermelon. They Picked It Clean
Homemade Chocolate Butter Croissant
Homemade Sourdough Blueberry Croissant
Looks more like a food coloring job to me. Blueberries in any form would never be that vibrant and fluorescent.
Sushi That’s Almost Too Perfect To Eat
This Perfect Pudding
This Pristine McDonald's Bun
How This Frozen Diet Pepsi Exploded
I always do this 😆 I'm really picky about soda being ice cold so I always stick one in the freezer and end up forgetting about it. Never had one explode in such an artistic manner, though. I end up having to gut the freezer and wipe everything down because mine always explode like an ink bomb.
This Scoop Of Peanut Butter
Cool scoop job but it must be the lighting/filter because I'd never know that was peanut butter without the caption. It's a little hard boiled egg yolk'ish.
This Perfectly Ripe, Tiny Seed Avocado
Sourdough Baguette
First Chocolate Tart
Milky Soft Serve Inside An Onsen
My Mom Was So Sad When My Grandmother Passed Away Cause She Would Miss Her Cheesecake, So For The Last 7 Years, I Have Been Making Her One Every Year For Christmas
Stroopwafel Was Just Big Enough For My Cup At Work
Cranberry Curd Tart In A Gingerbread Crust
My brain mixed up 'curd tart' and read it as 'turd cart' lol I need sleep
First Attempt At Making Cedric Grolet's Apple Tart. It's Not Perfect, But I'm Really Proud
My Latte Art Bear
Homemade Ratatouille, Hand-Cut
Bravo it's beautiful, in France we call it a Tian de légumes Provençal !
Homemade Peppermint Macarons
Every Kernel Popped. This Has Never Happened To Me
This Waffle I Made Today. Fresh Off The Iron
Natural Honeycomb
I Made These Little Cheeseburger Macarons Filled With Homemade Chocolate Ganache
I Found A Banana That Fits Perfectly In My Banana Case
A banana case? It has its own natural case. Who the hell would spend money on something so many ways unnecessary?