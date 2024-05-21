ADVERTISEMENT

As a photographer deeply intrigued by the interplay of memory and decay, I have created a new project, "Inner Worlds," that merges the raw allure of urban exploration with the innovative potential of artificial intelligence. This union allows me to breathe life into abandoned spaces, transforming them into profound metaphors for the human condition.

Each photograph in the "Inner Worlds" series goes beyond mere documentation. Through the integration of AI, these images are imbued with symbolic elements—such as mist, smoke, or encroaching natural elements—that transform each setting into a powerful metaphor for themes such as isolation, memory, and the passage of time.

"Inner Worlds" is more than a photography project; it's a journey through the shadows of the forgotten, a dialogue between the past and the present crafted through the lens of technology. It's here, in the quiet solace of desolation, that I find the most resonant stories to tell.

More info: Instagram | eleonoracosti.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Urbex Meets Ai: Resurrecting Memories In Abandoned Spaces

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
eleonora costi
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!