This Artist Created 66 Comics Showcasing A Critical Look At Our SocietyInterview With Artist
Besides being a source of entertainment, art can also be a powerful tool used by its creator to educate their audience. The topics vary, but today we’d like to introduce you to a Dutch artist, the author of an inspirational and thought-provoking comic series. Maaike Hartjes is the creator behind a series discussing important issues such as racism, climate change, and women’s and LGBTQIA+ rights. Additionally, in her work, the artist likes to showcase funny and relatable topics like relationships.
Bored Panda contacted Maaike to find out more about her comics. We were interested in what inspired the artist to start creating her series in the first place. We learned that: “I’ve actually been drawing autobiographical comics since kindergarten, and always dreamed about becoming a professional comic artist.”
More info: Instagram | Facebook | maaikehartjes.nl
Hartjes continued and told us that as she got older, her dream came true: “I’ve worked as a cartoonist and comic artist for magazines and newspapers and published several comic books. When the pandemic hit, I became very active on Instagram, making relatable and informative comics.”
As for the topic that became a major inspiration for the illustrator, Maaike mentioned: “Black Lives Matter inspired me to learn more about racism and from there I started drawing more about social issues besides relatable personal stuff.”
We were wondering how the Dutch artist comes up with ideas for her new comics. We found out: “I get inspiration from my daily life and the news + internet. It often starts with something that makes me happy or upset. Then I start thinking of how I can pour those ideas and feelings into a comic or cartoon.”
Next, asked about some of her influences in the world of comedy and humor, Hartjes told us she doesn’t follow lots of funny content, but mostly accounts with beautiful art work or activist content. She said: “My latest inspiration is Joris Lechêne who has a lot of historical knowledge and makes really funny and interesting videos. He also deals wonderfully with backlash from trolls and racists.
"I also like the more activist comics of Sophie Labelle, she taught me a lot about transgender people, and Koreangry is unapologetically (but funny) angry about racism. @yesimhotinthis makes a lot of funny comics about her experiences as a Muslim woman. I admire how they mix activism with humor.”
❤️ You can be anyone and anything you want. You can love anyone you want. It’s your choice. Not theirs.❤️
The socially awkward introvert in me feels so seen, and also unable to say she didn’t really love the haircut..
Research has shown that women are infantilized (seen as/treated like children) and so are people of color, so women of color have it twice as bad.. Racism sucks!! 🤬😢
Yeah, Israel shouldn't have been included at all. (spelling)
Who's to say you have to choose between them? Both are equally good for you, and you CAN do both. Drink more water and educate yourself! Diet, and support! Quit smoking, and attend protests! Go to the gym and learn.