ADVERTISEMENT

Besides being a source of entertainment, art can also be a powerful tool used by its creator to educate their audience. The topics vary, but today we’d like to introduce you to a Dutch artist, the author of an inspirational and thought-provoking comic series. Maaike Hartjes is the creator behind a series discussing important issues such as racism, climate change, and women’s and LGBTQIA+ rights. Additionally, in her work, the artist likes to showcase funny and relatable topics like relationships.

Bored Panda contacted Maaike to find out more about her comics. We were interested in what inspired the artist to start creating her series in the first place. We learned that: “I’ve actually been drawing autobiographical comics since kindergarten, and always dreamed about becoming a professional comic artist.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | maaikehartjes.nl