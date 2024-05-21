ADVERTISEMENT

Besides being a source of entertainment, art can also be a powerful tool used by its creator to educate their audience. The topics vary, but today we’d like to introduce you to a Dutch artist, the author of an inspirational and thought-provoking comic series. Maaike Hartjes is the creator behind a series discussing important issues such as racism, climate change, and women’s and LGBTQIA+ rights. Additionally, in her work, the artist likes to showcase funny and relatable topics like relationships.

Bored Panda contacted Maaike to find out more about her comics. We were interested in what inspired the artist to start creating her series in the first place. We learned that: “I’ve actually been drawing autobiographical comics since kindergarten, and always dreamed about becoming a professional comic artist.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | maaikehartjes.nl

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Hartjes continued and told us that as she got older, her dream came true: “I’ve worked as a cartoonist and comic artist for magazines and newspapers and published several comic books. When the pandemic hit, I became very active on Instagram, making relatable and informative comics.”

As for the topic that became a major inspiration for the illustrator, Maaike mentioned: “Black Lives Matter inspired me to learn more about racism and from there I started drawing more about social issues besides relatable personal stuff.”
#2

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

We were wondering how the Dutch artist comes up with ideas for her new comics. We found out: “I get inspiration from my daily life and the news + internet. It often starts with something that makes me happy or upset. Then I start thinking of how I can pour those ideas and feelings into a comic or cartoon.”
#4

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Next, asked about some of her influences in the world of comedy and humor, Hartjes told us she doesn’t follow lots of funny content, but mostly accounts with beautiful art work or activist content. She said: “My latest inspiration is Joris Lechêne who has a lot of historical knowledge and makes really funny and interesting videos. He also deals wonderfully with backlash from trolls and racists.
#6

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

"I also like the more activist comics of Sophie Labelle, she taught me a lot about transgender people, and Koreangry is unapologetically (but funny) angry about racism. @yesimhotinthis makes a lot of funny comics about her experiences as a Muslim woman. I admire how they mix activism with humor.”
#8

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
abigailmoritz avatar
Abigail Moritz
Abigail Moritz
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

❤️ You can be anyone and anything you want. You can love anyone you want. It’s your choice. Not theirs.❤️

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The socially awkward introvert in me feels so seen, and also unable to say she didn’t really love the haircut..

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Research has shown that women are infantilized (seen as/treated like children) and so are people of color, so women of color have it twice as bad.. Racism sucks!! 🤬😢

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#32

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
mariancochran avatar
Me Oh My (He/They)
Me Oh My (He/They)
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, Israel shouldn't have been included at all. (spelling)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
mariancochran avatar
Me Oh My (He/They)
Me Oh My (He/They)
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's to say you have to choose between them? Both are equally good for you, and you CAN do both. Drink more water and educate yourself! Diet, and support! Quit smoking, and attend protests! Go to the gym and learn.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#51

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Meet Maaike Hartjes, The Dutch Cartoonist Blending Humor And Social Critique

maaike.hartjes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!