Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You’re Just Delusional”: Baker Shames Entitled Woman Who Wants A $50 Dollar Wedding Cake
Entitled People, Social Issues

“You’re Just Delusional”: Baker Shames Entitled Woman Who Wants A $50 Dollar Wedding Cake

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding cake is one of the many elements you need for a perfect wedding. And, like much else in the wedding industry, it can cost a pretty penny. The Knot writes that the average cost of a wedding cake in 2023 was $540. So that alone can give home bakers and professional wedding cake designers a baseline on the price.

But what if a customer is asking for a ridiculously low price and an elaborate design? This baker had to deal with one such entitled bride-to-be. The woman gave her a long list of demands and expected to pay only $50. To illustrate what ridiculous things wedding cake bakers go through, the author decided to share this absurd story with people online.

Making a wedding cake takes time, skill, and artistry, so the bakers should receive adequate pay

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

This woman didn’t think so when she tried ordering an intricate wedding cake for a mere $50

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kakebydarci (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: RainbowSprinkles4

Despite the absurdity, the baker was in good spirits about the whole debacle and joked around with people in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people were appalled at the woman’s ridiculous demands

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you tell me what you want or you tell me how much you want to spend

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you tell me what you want or you tell me how much you want to spend

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda