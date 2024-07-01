“You’re Just Delusional”: Baker Shames Entitled Woman Who Wants A $50 Dollar Wedding Cake

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding cake is one of the many elements you need for a perfect wedding. And, like much else in the wedding industry, it can cost a pretty penny. The Knot writes that the average cost of a wedding cake in 2023 was $540. So that alone can give home bakers and professional wedding cake designers a baseline on the price.

But what if a customer is asking for a ridiculously low price and an elaborate design? This baker had to deal with one such entitled bride-to-be. The woman gave her a long list of demands and expected to pay only $50. To illustrate what ridiculous things wedding cake bakers go through, the author decided to share this absurd story with people online.

Making a wedding cake takes time, skill, and artistry, so the bakers should receive adequate pay

Share icon

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

This woman didn’t think so when she tried ordering an intricate wedding cake for a mere $50

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kakebydarci (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: RainbowSprinkles4

Despite the absurdity, the baker was in good spirits about the whole debacle and joked around with people in the comments

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people were appalled at the woman’s ridiculous demands

Share icon