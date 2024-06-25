Bride Ends Up In Tears After Baker Took Her “Minimalist Wedding Cake” Concept Too Literally

ADVERTISEMENT

The term “minimalist” can have different interpretations, and if you’re unlucky enough, you may find yourself hiring the services of someone who takes the word too literally.

When it comes to minimalist wedding cakes, a simple photo reference can reduce ambiguity by showing the expert what the bride-to-be expects.

Unfortunately, some professionals overestimate their abilities to copy the photo reference and end up delivering a product that makes the bride cry.

Highlights Georgia Walker was disappointed when her wedding cake had messy frosting and pink lettering instead of the delicate design she requested.

Georgia shared her "expectations versus reality" experience, highlighting the stark contrast between the reference and the delivered cake.

Despite not receiving a refund, the bride-to-be a managed to fix the cake by re-icing it.

This is what happened to Georgia Walker, who recently shared the frustrating “expectations versus reality” comparison of her wedding cake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon A bride-to-be shared the frustrating “expectations versus reality” of the minimalist wedding cake she ordered



Image credits: georgiawalker6

Moreover, the mishap took place hours before her nuptials.

“The day before my wedding. So excited to pick up my wedding cake en route with my dog,” Georgia posted on June 15, sharing a photo of herself smiling in her car.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Going for a more minimalist look and so happy she said she could do it from this reference,” she wrote in the next slide, along with a picture of a heart-shaped cake with neat frosting detailing around the edges and the words “just married” delicately written in the center.

Georgia Walker asked for a heart-shaped cake with neat frosting detailing around the edges and the words “just married” delicately written in the middle

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: georgiawalker6

The next slide showed what the UK-based bride-to-be actually received: a heart-shaped cake with messy frosting detailing around the edges and the words “just married” in pink letters.



“Queue the crying,” Georgia wrote.



ADVERTISEMENT

People were surprised by the contrast between the two photos. One user wrote, “But your reference photo was literally so easy to do. And the buttercream looks split, too? Or did she use margarine instead of butter?”



“I’ve made like 20 cakes over the span of my life and I guarantee I can get closer to the inspo pic than that,” another person commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite giving the baker a photo reference, Georgia was disappointed to receive a cake with messy frosting detailing around the edges and the words “just married” written in pink letters

Share icon

Image credits: georgiawalker6

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the kind of delusional confidence I wish I had in my abilities,” a third user added.

A separate person chimed in, writing, “This is actually really upsetting. It doesn’t look like they’ve even decorated a cake in their life.”

“Did you look at her other work?! I think she is not a professional,” another individual suggested. Georgia replied, “I swear previous cakes looked fine. I’d rather she told me the icing style wasn’t in the realm of expertise.” In another comment, she clarified that she didn’t get a refund for the dessert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though she didn’t get what she wanted, Georgia was able to fix the clumsily decorated cake by covering it with better frosting and adding red and light pink heart-shaped details around the edges.

She eventually fixed the messy dessert by re-icing the cake and adding red and pink heart-shaped decorations

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: georgiawalker6

Other brides have had similar disastrous experiences when ordering a cake for their big day. In April, the Illinois-based TikToker Peyton Chimack was disappointed after the baker didn’t deliver the zodiac-themed cake she had in mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peyton provided a photo reference of her preferred design and gave the baker clear instructions to follow: she wanted the words “Aries Baby” to be written in “small, cursive, middle of the cake.”

The baker delivered a cake with the 22-year-old’s literal instructions, “Aries Baby (small cursive, middle of the cake),” written in the center.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, TikToker Peyton Chimack experienced another cake fail when the baker included her instructions as part of the decoration

Share icon

Image credits: peychimack

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: peychimack

In 2022, Megan Turner, an Irish nurse, shared the messy number cake she received to celebrate her parents’ 30th anniversary.

In contrast to the photo reference she had sent to the baker, the edible “30” didn’t have a hole in the “0.” Plus, the icing looked like it was done by an amateur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Turner, an Irish nurse, was upset to discover that the number cake she ordered for her parents’ 30th anniversary didn’t meet her expectations

Share icon

Image credits: meganturner75

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: meganturner75

Watch Megan’s video below:

The previous year, singer and stylist AG Wright almost burst into tears after seeing that the dessert she had ordered, inspired by a creation she saw on the Martha Stewart Living Pinterest page, turned out to be something she could have made herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, stylist AG Wright almost burst into tears after seeing that the cake she asked for turned out to be something far less delicate than what she had in mind

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: agwright1231

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: agwright1231

Wright got inspiration from a cake she found on the Martha Stewart Living Pinterest page

Instead of being decorated with delicate flowers and black detailing, the $550 cake had black splotches dotted around each of the tiers and no flowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like Georgia, Wright revealed that she was able to fix the aesthetic of the cake by re-icing it before dropping it off at the wedding venue.

“This is the kind of delusional confidence I wish I had in my abilities,” a social media user wrote

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon