“Nothing Weird About It”: Bride Makes Her Own Wedding Cake The Morning Of The Ceremony

Many brides want to have everything planned down to the last detail before their big day, minimizing last-minute inconveniences and unforeseen situations that could cause headaches before walking down the aisle.

Others, however, have surprisingly shown a more laid-back attitude, such as Kristina Hartley, who made her own wedding cake the morning of the day she said “I do” and prepped some components the day before.

The bride mentioned that she baked some components of the three-tier cake the day before her wedding and had spent weeks practicing the recipe.

The newlyweds assembled the cake live as a symbolic gesture of their union.

The Southern California resident shared a clip of herself frosting the white cake in the kitchen after her hair was styled for the ceremony.

“POV: everyone thinks you’re crazy for making your own wedding cake on your wedding morning,” wrote the 26-year-old bride in the video posted on June 6.

Image credits: Kristina Amanda Hartley

Speaking with Newsweek, Kristina explained that she finds baking “really calming,” and she got some of the work done for the three-tier cake in advance, baking two of the tiers the day before.

“I assembled the individual tiers on the wedding morning and finished the frosting shortly before leaving for the ceremony,” she said.

“I knew that I wanted to make my own wedding cake as a way to show our guests that I love them and care for them.

“Everyone, besides my husband, told me not to bake my own cake, and many people thought I was crazy for doing it.”

Image credits: Kristina Amanda Hartley

Kristina, who started baking with her grandmother as a young girl, had practiced the recipe in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. However, the focus was less on the cake tasting and looking perfect and more on the original idea that she would surprise her guests with it.

In another part of the viral clip, the bride showed how she assembled the cake with her husband in front of their loved ones “as an entertaining experience” but also as a “symbolic [gesture of them] creating something new together.”

Image credits: Kristina Amanda Hartley

Image credits: Kristina Amanda Hartley

“I knew that no matter how it turned out, it would taste good, and our guests would enjoy the experience of assembling it live. Enjoy the process and embrace any imperfections—that is what will make your wedding day the best,” she said.

The 26-year-old tied the knot on February 17 and said she would bake the same cake on the day of their anniversary.

People congratulated the bride on her decision to treat her guests to a homemade cake, especially considering the concept behind it. One person wrote, “This is so cute! I love it when there are non-traditional things at weddings. It makes it more personal and not just the rehearsed same old thing!”

Image credits: Kristina Amanda Hartley

“I cooked for my wedding! Nothing weird about it!” another person shared.

“I made a cheesecake for our wedding! My grandma hated the idea to the point that my grandpa was trying to give me money under the table. Seeing it now makes me so happy I did what I wanted,” a third person chimed in.

“A homemade cake is more personal and made with love,” someone else commented, while a separate user added, “Congratulations on your wedding. I love baking myself and know the feeling of satisfaction when DIY. Wish you all the happiness in the world.”

