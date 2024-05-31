Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Did They Run Out Of Material?": Woman's Custom Wedding Dress Request Goes Terribly Wrong
"Did They Run Out Of Material?": Woman's Custom Wedding Dress Request Goes Terribly Wrong

A bride-to-be was left with the most atrocious wedding dress despite being fitted for the gown. The astonishing final product rocked social media, as most people couldn’t even believe just how awful the dress turned out.

One woman took to Facebook to share the shocking story of her cousin’s wedding dress saga, where the final result was truly hideous, Australia Lifestyle Yahoo reported on Thursday (May 30).

  • A bride-to-be received an atrocious wedding dress despite being custom-fitted for it.
  • The bride's cousin shared the shocking story on Facebook, sparking viral attention.
  • The dress featured ill-fitted brown padded cups, poor tailoring, and clashing rosettes.

“Help my cousin recoup her money for her wedding dress,” the woman wrote on Facebook. “She waited three months to have this dress custom made and the ‘designer’ kept taking measurements and delivered this at the last minute.”

Sharing a picture of her cousin’s chaotic bridal look, the original poster further stated: “He refused to refund the money for the dress and stated that funds were spent on material for this piece of mess.”

    A bride-to-be was left with the most atrocious wedding dress despite being fitted for the gown

    “Did They Run Out Of Material?”: Woman’s Custom Wedding Dress Request Goes Terribly Wrong

    Image credits: jessicabaileyhassan

    “Everyone knows how stressful and expensive a wedding can be and my cousin is one of the most selfless people, so this was very disheartening to see her taken advantage of.” 

    In the picture shared by the concerned cousin, the future bride’s dress had an ill-fitted bodice, as the top of the dress featured brown padded cups that did not appear to be the right size.

    The unflattering gown featured a poorly tailored lace pattern and looked like it had been made with fabric of low quality.

    Additionally, the bridal look seemingly featured three white rosettes tacked on haphazardly, which clashed with the rest of the design and looked out of place.

    “Did They Run Out Of Material?”: Woman’s Custom Wedding Dress Request Goes Terribly Wrong

    Image credits: jessicabaileyhassan

    The post quickly went viral, amassing both sympathy and stunned reactions, as a woman highlighted the incident in a video on her TikTok page.

    “You said that the designer took her measurements because for what?” Jessica Bailey Hassan asked her 258,200 TikTok followers.

    She continued: “The designer took the measurements.

    “They didn’t use the measurements.

    “Did they run out of material? What happened?

    “I get what you were going for, but it’s not even, it doesn’t even look like this.”

    The astonishing final product rocked social media

    Jessica compared the final result with a picture of the wedding dress the bride was originally inspired by, as her cousin had shared on Facebook.

    “Give that woman her money back,” the TikToker argued. “I would love to know how much was spent. How much did they ask for?”

    Viewers were left completely baffled, as a TikTok user commented: “Call the police and a math teacher. 

    “What did they do with the measurements??”

    A person wrote: “I can’t sew but I reckon I could make a better dress.”

    Someone else penned: “I thought the first dress was it and I was like oh it’s not too bad HOO BOY I WAS SO MISTAKEN.”

    “Wellllll…mmmm that’s a dress. That’s all I’ve got,” a netizen added.

    A separate individual chimed in: “Are the measurements in the room with us or well the designer?!?!”

    The cost of a custom-made wedding dress in the USA typically ranges from $2,000 to $8,000, according to Zola and Josabi Mariées, with high-end designers charging between $10,000 and $15,000 or more for couture gowns, as per Angela Kim Couture

    Factors influencing the price include the complexity of the design, the quality of fabrics and embellishments, and the amount of handwork required.

    Custom gowns involve detailed design consultations, fittings, and alterations to achieve a perfect fit and unique style,​ Josabi Mariées and Angela Kim Couture explain.

    “The way my jaw dropped,” a viewer commented

    Andréa Oldereide

    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like something ordered on shein or temu.. This is sad..

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lisamai-wood avatar
    Lee
    Lee
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dress she wanted was terrible, and the one she got worse, but she's clearly wearing it inside out in the pic, and I would guess there is an outer tulle type skirt. But hey. Got clicks and some internet outrage, and that's all that matters these days right?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
