“Dressing For Whose Age”: Martha Stewart Slams ‘Age-Appropriate’ Fashion Rules

ADVERTISEMENT

Society has long prescribed that women’s fashion trends come with unwritten age limits. For instance, tank tops and miniskirts are supposedly meant for young women, but as menopause hits, you have to “dress your age,” which means trading your shorter, more revealing garments for high-neck tops and longer skirts.

Cooking and lifestyle magnate Martha Stewart is defying the very notion of “age-appropriate” clothing. In a recent appearance at the FGI Night of Stars gala, the elegant 82-year-old has explained why she believes the concept is flawed.

Image credits: Getty Images

Image credits: marthastewart48

“I’ve dressed the same since I was 17,” the magnate told Page Six Style during the red carpet event. “If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same.”

“I’ve dressed the same since I was 17. If you look at my pictures on Instagram, I look pretty much the same,” she said

Image credits: marthastewart48

The cooking and lifestyle icon has recently made history as the oldest model to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images

When the reporter asked her about dressing for “one’s age,” Stewart quickly responded, “Dressing for whose age?”

As she sees it, the number on your birth certificate shouldn’t dictate anyone’s wardrobe.

In fact, for the Entertaining author, aging is merely an opportunity to show off her impeccable sense of fashion.

“I don’t think about age. I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them.”

She requested not to wear any “old lady bathing suits” and opted instead for a “healthy, energized, and if you want to call it, sexy look”

Image credits: marthastewart48

Stewart has recently made history as the oldest model to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue.

Looking to shatter stereotypes, the businesswoman explained on the Today show that she specifically requested not to be photographed wearing “any old-lady bathing suits,” cover-ups, or “little bows.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did not go for that look,” Stewart said. “I went for a nice, healthy, energized and, if you want to call it ‘sexy,’ sort of sexy look.”

With the groundbreaking magazine cover, Stewart went back to her modeling roots

Image credits: marthastewart48

For the photoshoot, the Emmy Award-winning star traveled to the Dominican Republic, where she posed in 10 swimwear looks. Among them were a tan one-piece suit paired with an oversized beach hat, a red haltered suit, and a sporty metallic look.

Stewart is the fourth celeb to pose for a 2023 SI swimsuit issue cover along with actress Megan Fox, German singer Kim Petras, and model Brooks Nader.

Whatever outfit she may choose, her 1.9 million Instagram followers will always have her back.

“Martha still out here slaying!!” a fan commented on Stewart’s photo in which she’s flaunting a high-slit sequined Andrew Yu dress. “Omg, the leg Martha!!!” another one wrote.

Martha did fashion modeling for Chanel to finance her college tuition

Image credits: marthastewart48

With the groundbreaking cover, Stewart went back to her modeling roots. The best-selling author began modeling in her teens, making her debut in a TV commercial for Unilever when she was 15. Later on, she did fashion modeling for Chanel to finance her college tuition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former model made the headlines in 2020 after posting a sultry poolside selfie that was publicly labeled a “thirst trap.” Two years later, she attracted attention by wearing nothing but an apron in an Instagram campaign for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

The best-selling author believes that the conversation should shift from “successful aging” to “successful living”

Image credits: Getty Images

Growing older isn’t something that concerns her. Instead of talking about “aging gracefully,” the TV personality believes the conversation should shift to “successful living.”

“I don’t look my age, I don’t act my age, and I don’t want to even think about age,” she said.

“Most of my friends are much younger than I am, and that’s not because I choose them. They just are my friends because we have the same interests. So, it’s not about, and I always say this—it’s not about successful aging. It’s about successful living.”

People applauded the television personality for her “timeless” style

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT