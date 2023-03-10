Celebrities — some are recognizable for the characters they portray, others for the exterior details they possess. Celebrity tattoos add a lot to their image, separating them from the other stars. These days, celebrities with tattoos unique to them are some of the most recognizable people out there. It is due to the information that tattoos add to the history we know about them.

A tattoo is a work of art closely related to the person who has it. A celebrity tattoo is not so different in this aspect. Some of them display the feelings the star felt once or a person they loved. On the other hand, a few of the best celebrity tattoos out there explore their professions. For example, nine Lord Of The Rings cast members have tattoos related to the fellowship of the ring. These days there are a lot of tattooed celebrities, and it has become hard to track each tattoo's meaning.

How well do you know your beloved celebrity — did you know that that person had a tattoo? We have compiled a list of the most recognizable and famous celebrity tattoos. If some of these tattoos caught you off guard, leave an upvote on them. Otherwise, if you know any more cool celebrity tattoos that aren't on the list, share them in a comment below.

#1

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

alessandro_capozzi Report

8points
POST
#2

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

winterstone Report

8points
POST
#3

Travis Scott

Travis Scott

_dr_woo_ Report

8points
POST
#4

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke

emilia_clarke Report

8points
POST
#5

Lena Headey

Lena Headey

iamlenaheadey Report

7points
POST
#6

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham

victoriabeckham , _dr_woo_ Report

7points
POST
#7

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

girlknewyork Report

7points
POST
#8

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

justinbieber , justinbieber Report

7points
POST
#9

Miley Cyrus Tattoos

Miley Cyrus Tattoos

mileycyrus , _dr_woo_ Report

7points
POST
#10

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham

brooklynpeltzbeckham Report

7points
POST
#11

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham

_dr_woo_ , _dr_woo_ Report

7points
POST
#12

Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos

mr.k_tattoo , _dr_woo_ Report

7points
POST
#13

Lady Gaga Tattoos

Lady Gaga Tattoos

ladygaga , ladygaga Report

7points
POST
#14

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

bangbangnyc , _dr_woo_ Report

7points
POST
#15

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessahudgens Report

7points
POST
#16

David Beckham

David Beckham

davidbeckham Report

7points
POST
#17

Lebron James

Lebron James

nessaurelia Report

7points
POST
#18

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

newshaileybieber Report

7points
POST
#19

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz

_dr_woo_ Report

7points
POST
#20

Post Malone

Post Malone

chadrowetattoos Report

7points
POST
#21

Zach Braff

Zach Braff

_dr_woo_ Report

7points
POST
#22

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

bangbangnyc Report

6points
POST
#23

Hailey Bieber Tattoos

Hailey Bieber Tattoos

mr.k_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#24

Zoe Kravitz Tattoos

Zoe Kravitz Tattoos

_dr_woo_ Report

6points
POST
#25

Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos

brooklynpeltzbeckham , mr.k_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#26

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

justinbieber , jonboytattoo Report

6points
POST
#27

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

mileycyrus Report

6points
POST
#28

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham

_dr_woo_ , _dr_woo_ Report

6points
POST
#29

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

justinbieber Report

6points
POST
#30

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

ladygaga Report

6points
POST
#31

Lady Gaga Tattoos

Lady Gaga Tattoos

ladygaga , ladygaga Report

6points
POST
#32

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

ladygaga , ladygaga Report

6points
POST
#33

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

jonboytattoo , _dr_woo_ Report

6points
POST
#34

Charli D'amelio

Charli D'amelio

charlidamelio Report

6points
POST
#35

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

selenagomez Report

6points
POST
#36

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes

camimendes Report

6points
POST
#37

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

_dr_woo_ Report

6points
POST
#38

Halsey

Halsey

halsey Report

6points
POST
#39

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

winterstone Report

6points
POST
#40

Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas

kevinjonas Report

6points
POST
#41

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart

kaiju.ink Report

6points
POST
#42

Matt Damon

Matt Damon

winterstone Report

6points
POST
#43

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

jonboytattoo Report

6points
POST
#44

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly

machinegunkelly Report

6points
POST
#45

Chris Rock

Chris Rock

bangbangnyc Report

6points
POST
#46

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessahudgens Report

6points
POST
#47

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale Report

6points
POST
#48

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

jonboytattoo Report

6points
POST
#49

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

chrissyteigen Report

5points
POST
#50

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba

jessicaalba Report

5points
POST
#51

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner

sophiet Report

5points
POST
#52

Adam Levine

Adam Levine

adamlevine Report

5points
POST
#53

Joe Jonas Tattoos

Joe Jonas Tattoos

joejonas , joejonas Report

5points
POST
#54

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas

joejonas Report

5points
POST
#55

Cara Delevingne Tattoos

Cara Delevingne Tattoos

caradelevingne , caradelevingne Report

5points
POST
#56

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson

parisjackson Report

5points
POST
#57

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

caradelevingne Report

5points
POST
#58

Miley Cyrus Tattoos

Miley Cyrus Tattoos

winterstone , _dr_woo_ Report

5points
POST
#59

Miley Cyrus Tattoos

Miley Cyrus Tattoos

_dr_woo_ , _dr_woo_ Report

5points
POST
#60

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

kyliejenner Report

5points
POST
#61

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne

kellyosbourne Report

5points
POST
#62

Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner

jonboytattoo Report

5points
POST
#63

Selena Gomez And Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez And Nicola Peltz

selenagomez Report

5points
POST
#64

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

kanenavasard Report

5points
POST
#65

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell

shaymitchell Report

5points
POST
#66

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

emrata Report

5points
POST
#67

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson

jonboytattoo Report

5points
POST
#68

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose

rubyrose Report

5points
POST
#69

Cardi B

Cardi B

iamcardib Report

5points
POST
#70

Kat Von D

Kat Von D

thekatvond Report

5points
POST
#71

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom

orlandobloom Report

5points
POST
#72

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter

_dr_woo_ Report

5points
POST
#73

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

robgreennyc , _dr_woo_ Report

5points
POST
#74

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff

_dr_woo_ Report

5points
POST
#75

Travis Barker

Travis Barker

kourtneykardash Report

5points
POST
#76

Jaime King

Jaime King

jaime_king Report

5points
POST
#77

Luna Blaise

Luna Blaise

jonboytattoo Report

5points
POST
#78

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn

jourdandunn Report

4points
POST
#79

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

laurenwinzer Report

4points
POST
#80

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik

zayn Report

4points
POST
#81

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

selenagomez Report

4points
POST
#82

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

jonboytattoo Report

4points
POST
#83

Florence Welch

Florence Welch

bangbangnyc Report

4points
POST

