Essentially, celebrities (or the stylists who dress them) are the original trendsetters. Many beauty and fashion trends are often inspired by megastars rocking their hawt-est looks. And, well, the rest of us are just copycats, or, in social media terms, followers. However, while the world is copying everything they do, there's something that is entirely theirs and is often hidden under their garments. And that is celebrity tattoos.

While it's relatively easy to identify men and women celebrities with tattoos on visible parts of their bodies, naming celebrities without tattoos would be a much trickier job. Taboo back in the day, tattoos are now arguably more popular than ear piercings. Hence no wonder stars also got hooked on this long-lived fad. And while you could probably recognize quite a few tattooed celebrities from just their tatts, no face required, you wouldn't be able to tell apart certain celebrities with tattoos unless you simply knew they had one. Actually, you can guess which tattoo belongs to whom before revealing the answer given in the title! It's almost like playing a celebrity trivia game!

Below, we've compiled the many cool celebrity tattoos that will either come as no surprise or something you didn't know about! Also, which of them below would you crown the best celebrity tattoos? Let us know by giving them an upvote! Also, perhaps a celebrity tattoo and the one you have match or look very similar? Let us know in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner

laurenwinzer Report

12points
POST
#2

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.

robertdowneyjr Report

12points
POST
#3

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner

mr.k_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#4

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner

sophiet , sophiet Report

11points
POST
#5

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

_dr_woo_ , _dr_woo_ Report

11points
POST
#6

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz

_dr_woo_ Report

11points
POST
#7

The Lord Of The Rings Cast

The Lord Of The Rings Cast

"tbt to when we all got tats cos we loved so much."

orlandobloom Report

11points
POST
#8

Adam Levine

Adam Levine

adamlevine Report

10points
POST
#9

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

kanenavasard , arianagrande Report

10points
POST
#10

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik

jonboytattoo Report

10points
POST
#11

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott

jonboytattoo , jonboytattoo Report

10points
POST
#12

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas

_n.a.l Report

10points
POST
#13

Rihanna

Rihanna

bangbangnyc , bangbangnyc Report

10points
POST
#14

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

ritaora , winterstone Report

10points
POST
#15

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

_dr_woo_ Report

10points
POST
#16

Janel Parrish

Janel Parrish

janelparrish Report

10points
POST
#17

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris

"We got picked up for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. I got this to celebrate."

nph Report

10points
POST
#18

Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale

Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale

lucyhale Report

9points
POST
#19

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham

lenadunham Report

9points
POST
#20

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

caradelevingne , caradelevingne Report

9points
POST
#21

Margot Robbie And Cara Delevingne

Margot Robbie And Cara Delevingne

caradelevingne Report

9points
POST
#22

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham

_dr_woo_ , _dr_woo_ Report

9points
POST
#23

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

theghostkat Report

9points
POST
#24

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

winterstone , winterstone Report

9points
POST
#25

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik

zayn Report

9points
POST
#26

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding

_dr_woo_ Report

9points
POST
#27

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson

girlknewyork , ryanmullinsart Report

9points
POST
#28

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

dualipa Report

9points
POST
#29

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

_dr_woo_ Report

9points
POST
#30

Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall

jadethirlwall Report

9points
POST
#31

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale

ashleytisdale Report

9points
POST
#32

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth

mr.k_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#33

Steph And Ayesha Curry

Steph And Ayesha Curry

ayeshacurry Report

9points
POST
#34

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox

machinegunkelly Report

9points
POST
#35

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

_dr_woo_ Report

8points
POST
#36

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

evantattoo Report

8points
POST
#37

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd

_dr_woo_ Report

8points
POST
#38

Halsey

Halsey

iamhalsey Report

8points
POST
#39

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

lucyhale , lucyhale Report

8points
POST
#40

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham

mr.k_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#41

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

_dr_woo_ , _dr_woo_ Report

8points
POST
#42

David Beckham

David Beckham

davidbeckham , davidbeckham Report

8points
POST
#43

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas

joejonas , sophiet Report

8points
POST
#44

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

billieeilish Report

8points
POST
#45

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

bangbangnyc , _dr_woo_ Report

8points
POST
#46

Adele

Adele

adele Report

8points
POST
#47

Vanessa Morgan

Vanessa Morgan

kaiju.ink Report

8points
POST
#48

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

chrissyteigen , chrissyteigen Report

8points
POST
#49

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

caradelevingne Report

8points
POST
#50

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

bangbangnyc Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Adam Levine

Adam Levine

adamlevine , adamlevine Report

8points
POST
#52

Willow Smith

Willow Smith

willowsmith Report

8points
POST
#53

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

jonboytattoo , jonboytattoo Report

7points
POST
#54

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

ladygaga Report

7points
POST
#55

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

leamichele Report

7points
POST
#56

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff

hilaryduff Report

7points
POST
#57

Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow, Charli D'Amelio, And Avani Gregg

Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow, Charli D'Amelio, And Avani Gregg

daily.rodrigo Report

7points
POST
#58

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessahudgens Report

7points
POST
#59

Neymar

Neymar

neymarjr Report

7points
POST
#60

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson

tattoobrandy , dermagraphink Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Romeo Beckham

Romeo Beckham

romeobeckham Report

6points
POST
#62

Rihanna

Rihanna

badgalriri Report

6points
POST
#63

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

shawnmendes Report

6points
POST
#64

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

justinbieber Report

6points
POST
#65

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

arianagrande Report

6points
POST
#66

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

jonboytattoo Report

6points
POST
#67

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

bangbangnyc Report

6points
POST
#68

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff

victoriado , hilaryduff Report

6points
POST
#69

Travis Barker

Travis Barker

kourtneykardash Report

6points
POST
#70

Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox

officialannielennox Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

jonboytattoo , haileybieber Report

6points
POST
#72

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

jonboytattoo Report

6points
POST
#73

Jaimie Alexander

Jaimie Alexander

joshualord Report

6points
POST
#74

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

camila_cabello Report

6points
POST
#75

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik

zayn , zayn Report

5points
POST
#76

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

caradelevingne Report

5points
POST
#77

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne

bellathorne Report

5points
POST
#78

Kesha

Kesha

iiswhoiis , iiswhoiis Report

5points
POST
#79

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea

thenewclassic Report

5points
POST
#80

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom

orlandobloom Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Andreea Diaconu

Andreea Diaconu

andreeadiddy Report

5points
POST
#82

Sam Smith

Sam Smith

thelondonsocial Report

5points
POST
#83

Brandon Flynn

Brandon Flynn

brandonflynn Report

5points
POST
#84

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham

brooklynpeltzbeckham Report

4points
POST
#85

Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods

kyliejenner Report

4points
POST
#86

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith

jadapinkettsmith Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!