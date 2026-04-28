Happy birthday to Jessica Alba , Penélope Cruz , and Jay Leno ! April 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Model and Actress Jessica Alba, 45 American actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba soared to fame as the lead in James Cameron’s television series Dark Angel. She has since transitioned to a successful film career while building The Honest Company into a notable consumer brand.



Little-known fact: She suffered from numerous illnesses as a child, including collapsed lungs and frequent pneumonia.

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#2 Spanish Actress and Producer Penélope Cruz, 52 Renowned for her captivating performances, Spanish actress Penélope Cruz became the first Spanish actress to win an Academy Award. She is best known for her roles in films like Vicky Cristina Barcelona and her acclaimed work with director Pedro Almodóvar.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Penélope Cruz studied classical ballet for nine years at the National Conservatory in Madrid.

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#3 American Comedian, Talk Show Host, and Producer Jay Leno, 76 An American television host and comedian, Jay Leno rose to national prominence after taking over The Tonight Show in 1992. He is celebrated for his observational comedy and his passion for cars, showcased in his Emmy-winning series Jay Leno's Garage.



Little-known fact: Jay Leno is dyslexic, a learning difference he has openly discussed.

#4 Swedish-American Actress, Singer, and Dancer Ann-Margret, 85 Renowned for her dynamic stage presence and versatile talent, Swedish-American actress Ann-Margret rose to stardom in the 1960s. She is celebrated for iconic roles in films like Bye Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas, alongside a successful recording career. Ann-Margret has garnered five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Award nominations, establishing her as an enduring entertainment icon.



Little-known fact: Ann-Margret is a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, an interest sparked by her uncle in Sweden and a hobby she still enjoys.

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#5 American Singer Melanie Martinez, 31 An American singer-songwriter, director, and visionary, Melanie Martinez rose to prominence on The Voice in 2012. Her debut album, Cry Baby, achieved double platinum status, establishing her signature alternative pop sound and unique aesthetic. Martinez continues to create immersive visual albums and direct her own films.



Little-known fact: Melanie Martinez dyed her hair in a distinct two-toned style after being inspired by Cruella De Vil at age sixteen.

#6 American Rapper, Producer and Actor Too Short, 60 A pioneering American rapper and record producer, Too Short, born Todd Anthony Shaw, is celebrated for his distinctive West Coast hip-hop sound. His impactful albums, such as Life Is... Too Short, solidified his status in the genre. Shaw's career also includes acting and co-founding record labels.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Too Short played the drums in the band at Fremont High School in Oakland.

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#7 American Actress Bridget Moynahan, 55 American actress and former model Bridget Moynahan gained early recognition for her recurring role as Natasha on the series Sex and the City. She is best known for her long-standing portrayal of Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan on the CBS drama Blue Bloods.



Little-known fact: Bridget Moynahan was captain of her high school's soccer, basketball, and lacrosse teams.

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#8 American Actress Mary Mcdonnell, 74 An American actress renowned for her dynamic roles, Mary Eileen McDonnell has left an indelible mark across stage, film, and television. She earned two Academy Award nominations for her work in Dances with Wolves and Passion Fish.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Mary Eileen McDonnell was a competitive and synchronized swimmer during her childhood.

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#9 American Lawyer and Jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Elena Kagan, 66 An American lawyer and jurist, Elena Kagan has served as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States since 2010. She previously made history as the first female US Solicitor General.



Little-known fact: In her high school yearbook, Elena Kagan was pictured in a judge's robe with a quote from Justice Felix Frankfurter.

#10 Italian Musician Victoria De Angelis, 26 Commanding the stage with fierce energy, Italian bassist and DJ Victoria De Angelis redefined rock’s glam aesthetic. She co-founded Måneskin, achieving global fame with their Eurovision win, and recently launched a solo electronic music career.



Little-known fact: Victoria De Angelis experienced panic attacks as a teenager, causing her to miss a year of school.

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