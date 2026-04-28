Who Is Penélope Cruz? Penélope Cruz Sánchez is a Spanish actress whose intensity and versatility have cemented her as a global cinema icon. Prolific in both Spanish and English-language films, she moves seamlessly between dramatic depth and comedic flair. Her breakout moment came with her Academy Award-winning performance in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona, making her the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar. This landmark role showcased her vibrant screen presence.

Full Name Penélope Cruz Sánchez Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $85 million Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Spanish Education National Conservatory in Madrid, Cristina Rota’s School of Theatre Training, William Esper Studio Father Eduardo Cruz Mother Encarna Sánchez Siblings Mónica Cruz, Eduardo Cruz Kids Leonardo Encinas Cruz, Luna Encinas Cruz

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Alcobendas, Spain, where Penélope Cruz Sánchez was born, a daughter to a hairdresser mother and a car mechanic father. She often amused her family by re-enacting commercials.

She pursued classical ballet for nine years at Spain’s National Conservatory in Madrid, before studying theatre at the Cristina Rota School of Theatre Training and later at the William Esper Studio in New York.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Penélope Cruz’s early career, including relationships with actors Tom Cruise and Matthew McConaughey. She met fellow Spanish actor Javier Bardem on the set of their 1992 film Jamón, Jamón.

Cruz married Bardem in July 2010 after several years of dating, and the couple shares two children: son Leonardo Encinas Cruz and daughter Luna Encinas Cruz.

Career Highlights Critical acclaim consistently follows Penélope Cruz, especially for her collaborations with director Pedro Almodóvar, including films like All About My Mother and Volver. For Volver, she earned a Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress. Beyond acting, Cruz has leveraged her brand into business ventures, notably designing clothing and handbags with her sister Mónica for brands such as Mango and Loewe. She has also been a prominent ambassador for L’Oréal and Chanel.