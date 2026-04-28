Who Is Bridget Moynahan? Kathryn Bridget Moynahan is an American actress and former model, known for her poised performances across television and film. She commands attention with a calm demeanor and strong on-screen presence. Her breakout role came in 2000 as Rachel in the hit movie Coyote Ugly, solidifying her path in Hollywood. She quickly became recognized for embodying powerful yet nuanced characters.

Full Name Kathryn Bridget Moynahan Gender Female Height 5 feet 9.5 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Longmeadow High School Father Edward Bradley Moynahan Mother Mary Bridget Moynahan Siblings Andy Moynahan, Sean Moynahan Kids John Edward Thomas Moynahan

Early Life and Education Born to Irish American parents, Kathryn Bridget Moynahan was raised in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, alongside her two brothers, Andy and Sean. Her father was a scientist, and her mother was a school teacher. Moynahan graduated from Longmeadow High School in 1989, where she was an avid athlete and captained the girls’ soccer, basketball, and lacrosse teams. She initially pursued a modeling career after high school.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Bridget Moynahan’s public life, including a relationship with NFL quarterback Tom Brady from 2004 to 2006. Moynahan shares a son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, with Brady. She married businessman Andrew Frankel on October 17, 2015, becoming a stepmother to his three sons.

Career Highlights Bridget Moynahan cemented her acting career with a starring role as Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan on the CBS hit series Blue Bloods, which she has helmed since 2010. She also showcased her versatility by directing episodes of the long-running show. Beyond television, she gained widespread recognition for her memorable performance in the 2000 film Coyote Ugly. Her film credits also include the science-fiction thriller I, Robot and the action franchise John Wick.