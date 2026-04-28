Who Is Mary McDonnell? Mary Eileen McDonnell is an American actress known for dynamic, emotionally resonant portrayals across stage and screen. Her work often delves into complex characters, bringing depth and integrity to each role. She garnered widespread recognition with her Oscar-nominated performance in the 1990 film Dances with Wolves, a role that brought her critical acclaim and solidified her status in Hollywood. McDonnell continued to build a distinguished career in both film and television.

Full Name Mary Eileen McDonnell Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White (Irish) Education State University of New York at Fredonia Father John McDonnell Mother Eileen Mundy Siblings Jane McDonnell, Sally McDonnell, Judith McDonnell, Jackie McDonnell, John McDonnell Kids Olivia Mell, Michael Mell

Early Life and Education Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Mary Eileen McDonnell was one of six children to John and Eileen McDonnell. The family later relocated to Ithaca, New York, where she spent her formative years. McDonnell pursued her passion for performance at the State University of New York at Fredonia, graduating before embarking on a twenty-year career in theater, including significant time with the Long Wharf Theatre Company.

Notable Relationships Mary Eileen McDonnell married actor Randle Mell in 1984, establishing a long-term partnership that spanned decades before their separation in December 2021. McDonnell and Mell have two children, Olivia Mell and Michael Mell, with whom they co-parent following their separation.

Career Highlights Mary Eileen McDonnell’s breakthrough arrived with her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Stands With A Fist in the 1990 epic Dances with Wolves, earning her critical praise. She then received another Academy Award nomination for her compelling work in the 1992 film Passion Fish. Her television career flourished with the acclaimed series Battlestar Galactica, where she starred as President Laura Roslin, securing a Saturn Award for her performance. She further captivated audiences as Captain Sharon Raydor in The Closer and its successful spin-off, Major Crimes. McDonnell’s versatile filmography also includes roles in blockbusters like Independence Day, the cult hit Donnie Darko, and the critically praised Margin Call.