Too Short: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Too Short
April 28, 1966
Los Angeles, California, US
60 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Too Short?
Todd Anthony Shaw is an American rapper known for his distinctive laid-back flow and explicit, narrative lyrics. His unique style helped define West Coast hip-hop culture.
He first gained widespread attention with his 1987 album Born to Mack, which sold an estimated 50,000 units independently before a major label reissue. This success established his reputation as an influential voice in the burgeoning genre.
|Full Name
|Todd Anthony Shaw
|Gender
|Male
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$15 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Fremont High School
|Father
|Andy Shaw
|Mother
|Dorothy Shaw
|Siblings
|Wayne Lockach
|Kids
|Yanni Shaw
Early Life and Education
Family ties brought Todd Anthony Shaw to Oakland, California, during his formative years, after being born and initially raised in Los Angeles. His parents, Andy and Dorothy Shaw, provided a middle-class upbringing.
He attended Fremont High School in Oakland, where he honed his musical interests by playing drums in the school band, a precursor to his prolific career in music.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc defines Todd Anthony Shaw’s primary relationship; he has been married to Erica Escarcega since 2000. Their enduring partnership spans more than two decades.
Shaw and Escarcega share one child, a daughter named Yanni Shaw, born in December 2018, with whom they co-parent.
Career Highlights
Too Short’s pioneering impact in West Coast hip-hop launched a career spanning over four decades. His early independent releases from his car trunk built a regional following.
He subsequently founded his own record labels, Dangerous Music and Up All Nite Records, demonstrating entrepreneurial vision alongside his musical output.
Shaw has collected multiple platinum albums, including Life Is… Too Short, Short Dog’s in the House, and Get in Where You Fit In. He also formed the supergroup Mount Westmore in 2020.
Signature Quote
“You can take back all the things you give, But you can’t take back the days you live.”
See Also
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