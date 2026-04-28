Too Short on stage, wearing a floral Valentino shirt, holding a microphone and making a peace sign, bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Too Short

Born

April 28, 1966

Died
Birthplace

Los Angeles, California, US

Age

60 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Too Short?

Todd Anthony Shaw is an American rapper known for his distinctive laid-back flow and explicit, narrative lyrics. His unique style helped define West Coast hip-hop culture.

He first gained widespread attention with his 1987 album Born to Mack, which sold an estimated 50,000 units independently before a major label reissue. This success established his reputation as an influential voice in the burgeoning genre.

Full NameTodd Anthony Shaw
GenderMale
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$15 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationFremont High School
FatherAndy Shaw
MotherDorothy Shaw
SiblingsWayne Lockach
KidsYanni Shaw

Early Life and Education

Family ties brought Todd Anthony Shaw to Oakland, California, during his formative years, after being born and initially raised in Los Angeles. His parents, Andy and Dorothy Shaw, provided a middle-class upbringing.

He attended Fremont High School in Oakland, where he honed his musical interests by playing drums in the school band, a precursor to his prolific career in music.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc defines Todd Anthony Shaw’s primary relationship; he has been married to Erica Escarcega since 2000. Their enduring partnership spans more than two decades.

Shaw and Escarcega share one child, a daughter named Yanni Shaw, born in December 2018, with whom they co-parent.

Career Highlights

Too Short’s pioneering impact in West Coast hip-hop launched a career spanning over four decades. His early independent releases from his car trunk built a regional following.

He subsequently founded his own record labels, Dangerous Music and Up All Nite Records, demonstrating entrepreneurial vision alongside his musical output.

Shaw has collected multiple platinum albums, including Life Is… Too Short, Short Dog’s in the House, and Get in Where You Fit In. He also formed the supergroup Mount Westmore in 2020.

Signature Quote

“You can take back all the things you give, But you can’t take back the days you live.”

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