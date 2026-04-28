Who Is Victoria De Angelis? Victoria De Angelis is an Italian bassist celebrated for her commanding stage presence and signature glam rock aesthetic. She injects the globally acclaimed rock band Måneskin with a compelling blend of raw energy and musical prowess, captivating audiences worldwide. The band achieved widespread recognition by winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with their electrifying song “Zitti e buoni.” This victory propelled them to international stardom, cementing De Angelis as a formidable force in modern rock.

Full Name Victoria De Angelis Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Dating Luna Passos Net Worth $1.8 million Nationality Italian Ethnicity Mixed of White, Italian, and Danish descent Education Scuola Media Gianicolo, Liceo Scientifico J.F. Kennedy Father Alessandro De Angelis Mother Jeanett De Angelis Siblings Veronica De Angelis

Early Life and Education Victoria De Angelis was born in Rome to an Italian father and a Danish mother. Her upbringing exposed her to diverse cultural influences, shaping her early passion for music. She began playing guitar at eight, switching to bass in seventh grade while attending Scuola Media Gianicolo. There, she met future Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi, later continuing her studies at Liceo Scientifico J.F. Kennedy.

Notable Relationships Victoria De Angelis is currently in a relationship with model Luna Passos, a connection she has publicly acknowledged. Previously, her personal life has largely remained private. She has no children. De Angelis remains focused on her flourishing music career while maintaining a low public profile regarding her romantic partnerships.

Career Highlights Victoria De Angelis co-founded the rock band Måneskin in 2016, with whom she won the Sanremo Music Festival and Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with “Zitti e buoni.” Their albums like Teatro d’ira: Vol. I and Rush! have achieved global success, racking up billions of streams. Beyond Måneskin, De Angelis launched a solo DJ career in 2024, releasing her debut single “Get Up Bitch! Shake Ya Ass” featuring Anitta. She also actively shapes the band’s bold, vintage-inspired aesthetic and collaborates with fashion houses.