Victoria De Angelis on stage, mid-performance, with dramatic eye makeup and a guitar neck visible. Her career highlights include live performances.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Victoria De Angelis

Born

April 28, 2000

Died
Birthplace

Rome, Italy

Age

26 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Victoria De Angelis?

Victoria De Angelis is an Italian bassist celebrated for her commanding stage presence and signature glam rock aesthetic. She injects the globally acclaimed rock band Måneskin with a compelling blend of raw energy and musical prowess, captivating audiences worldwide.

The band achieved widespread recognition by winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with their electrifying song “Zitti e buoni.” This victory propelled them to international stardom, cementing De Angelis as a formidable force in modern rock.

Full NameVictoria De Angelis
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Luna Passos
Net Worth$1.8 million
NationalityItalian
EthnicityMixed of White, Italian, and Danish descent
EducationScuola Media Gianicolo, Liceo Scientifico J.F. Kennedy
FatherAlessandro De Angelis
MotherJeanett De Angelis
SiblingsVeronica De Angelis

Early Life and Education

Victoria De Angelis was born in Rome to an Italian father and a Danish mother. Her upbringing exposed her to diverse cultural influences, shaping her early passion for music.

She began playing guitar at eight, switching to bass in seventh grade while attending Scuola Media Gianicolo. There, she met future Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi, later continuing her studies at Liceo Scientifico J.F. Kennedy.

Notable Relationships

Victoria De Angelis is currently in a relationship with model Luna Passos, a connection she has publicly acknowledged. Previously, her personal life has largely remained private.

She has no children. De Angelis remains focused on her flourishing music career while maintaining a low public profile regarding her romantic partnerships.

Career Highlights

Victoria De Angelis co-founded the rock band Måneskin in 2016, with whom she won the Sanremo Music Festival and Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with “Zitti e buoni.” Their albums like Teatro d’ira: Vol. I and Rush! have achieved global success, racking up billions of streams.

Beyond Måneskin, De Angelis launched a solo DJ career in 2024, releasing her debut single “Get Up Bitch! Shake Ya Ass” featuring Anitta. She also actively shapes the band’s bold, vintage-inspired aesthetic and collaborates with fashion houses.

Signature Quote

“I don’t seek validation from purists. What excites me is the freedom to experiment and innovate.”

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