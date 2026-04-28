Who Is Elena Kagan? Elena Kagan is an American lawyer and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, recognized for her sharp legal intellect and pragmatic approach. She brings a modern perspective to the highest court in the US. Her breakout moment came with her 2009 appointment as the first female US Solicitor General, advocating for the government before the Supreme Court. This critical role propelled her toward her eventual confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice.

Full Name Elena Kagan Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Private Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Hunter College High School, Princeton University, Worcester College, Oxford, Harvard University Father Robert Kagan Mother Gloria Kagan Siblings Marc Kagan, Irving Kagan

Early Life and Education Elena Kagan was born on April 28, 1960, in New York City, the second of three children to Robert Kagan, a lawyer, and Gloria Kagan, a school teacher. Her parents’ dedication to law and education profoundly influenced her early life and career path. She attended Hunter College High School, an all-girls institution in Manhattan, where she excelled and served as student government president. Kagan then pursued her higher education at Princeton, Oxford, and Harvard Law, demonstrating consistent academic rigor.

Notable Relationships Elena Kagan maintains a highly private personal life, with no publicly documented romantic relationships. Her career has remained her primary public focus throughout her distinguished legal and judicial tenure. She has no publicly known children, and her current relationship status remains unconfirmed by official sources. Kagan has focused on her professional contributions to the US legal system.

Career Highlights Elena Kagan’s career is highlighted by her historic appointment as the first female US Solicitor General in 2009, where she represented the government before the Supreme Court. She was subsequently confirmed as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in 2010. As a Supreme Court Justice, Kagan is known for her consensus-building efforts and engagement with contemporary culture, shaping important opinions. Before her judicial service, she was the first female Dean of Harvard Law School, reforming its curriculum and expanding the faculty.