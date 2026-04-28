Who Is Ann-Margret? Ann-Margret is a Swedish-American actress, singer, and dancer, widely celebrated for her dynamic performances and versatile talent spanning over seven decades. Her magnetic stage presence captivated audiences from the outset of her career. She burst into the public eye with her vivacious roles in films like Bye Bye Birdie and the iconic Viva Las Vegas, starring opposite Elvis Presley. Her vibrant energy and dazzling dance moves quickly cemented her status as a Hollywood sensation.

Full Name Ann-Margret Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education New Trier High School, Northwestern University Father Carl Gustav Olsson Mother Anna Regina Aronsson

Early Life and Education Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Ann-Margret Olsson moved to the US with her parents in 1946, settling near Chicago. Her father, Carl Gustav Olsson, and mother, Anna Regina Aronsson, nurtured her early love for performance. She began dance lessons at the Marjorie Young School of Dance and later attended New Trier High School, continuing to star in theatricals. Ann-Margret then enrolled at Northwestern University, where she formed a jazz combo before pursuing her entertainment career professionally.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Ann-Margret’s early career, including notable connections with Elvis Presley, with whom she co-starred in Viva Las Vegas. She was also briefly linked to Eddie Fisher and Burt Sugarman. Her most enduring relationship was with actor Roger Smith, whom she married in 1967. They remained together for fifty years until his passing in 2017, with Ann-Margret becoming a beloved stepmother to his three children, Tracey, Jordan, and Dallas.

Career Highlights Ann-Margret’s film career showcases a range of iconic roles, from the spirited Kim McAfee in Bye Bye Birdie to her captivating performance opposite Elvis Presley in Viva Las Vegas. She earned critical acclaim for dramatic turns in Carnal Knowledge and Tommy, securing two Academy Award nominations. Beyond acting, she cultivated a successful singing career, releasing several albums with RCA Victor, and became a renowned Las Vegas headliner known for her electrifying stage shows. She has collected five Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy Award. To date, Ann-Margret has maintained her active presence in entertainment, releasing new music and continuing her acting work, cementing her legacy across film, music, and live performance.