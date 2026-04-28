Who Is Melanie Martinez? Melanie Adele Martinez is an American singer-songwriter, director, and visionary who crafts an immersive, innovative world through her art. She blends alternative pop with striking visual storytelling. Martinez first gained public attention after her powerful audition on The Voice in 2012. Her debut single, “Dollhouse,” launched a unique musical persona known for its distinct aesthetic and two-toned hair.

Full Name Melanie Adele Martinez Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Dominican American and Puerto Rican American Education Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin High School Father Jose Martinez Mother Mery Martinez Siblings Joseph Martinez

Early Life and Education Born in Astoria, Queens, New York, Melanie Martinez moved to Baldwin, Long Island, at age four, where her parents, Jose and Mery, fostered her creative spirit. She found an early love for singing, nurtured by her teacher at Plaza Elementary School. Martinez later attended Baldwin High School, teaching herself guitar at fourteen by studying online chord diagrams and incorporating her poetry into songs, laying the groundwork for her distinctive lyrical style.

Notable Relationships Melanie Martinez has had several public relationships throughout her career. She was most recently linked to photographer Verde, with whom she confirmed a relationship in 2022 that ended in early 2025. Earlier in her career, Martinez dated fellow musician Oliver Tree from 2019 to 2020, and was in a relationship with producer Michael Keenan from 2015 to 2018. She has no children.

Career Highlights Melanie Martinez cemented her unique artistry with the 2015 debut album, Cry Baby, which achieved double platinum certification and spawned multiple platinum singles including “Dollhouse” and “Pity Party.” The album’s success established her distinctive alternative pop sound. She further expanded her creative vision by writing, directing, and starring in the 2019 musical fantasy horror film K–12, accompanying her platinum-certified album of the same name. Martinez also launched a successful perfume line, initially with Cry Baby Perfume and later Portals Parfums. Her 2023 album Portals debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, with singles “Death” and “Void” marking her first original entries on the Billboard Hot 100.