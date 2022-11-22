Want to impress your friends with knowledge of current trends and star facts? Why not learn a trivia question or two about them and implement them during the next party? Take a look at the list below for some interesting trivia questions and their answers. Upvote the ones that you found the most interesting and surprising to you. Comment down below if you have a fun fact about the mentioned star

With world stars being a vital part of the current pop culture we are living in, you can’t get through a party or simple meetup with friends without talking about them. While board games are the traditional games to play during parties, trivia games are picking up speed. With so many subjects to choose from, like geography and history, pop culture trivia games are overtaking the trivia genre type of games, so knowledge of stars is a vital party skill. At the next party, make sure to take notes on what trends and stars are spoken of the most during a trivia game match.

Every person has a secret or a fact that, when revealed, could change one’s view of the person. Popular celebrities are not an exception. With so many cameras and eyes on them, they can’t hide anything from the public. Celebrity trivia is very important to know for parties and informal gatherings, so it might be a good idea to catch up on the trivia of these stars. When everything's out in the open to be read and spread, it is hard to discover anything new about the famous people in our culture. So, the question that could be raised is, how much more can we learn about a certain celebrity we like?

#1 Who did Ryan Reynolds marry in 2012?

#2 What was Tom Hanks's salary for "Forrest Gump"?

#3 Which artist made history in 2020 as the youngest winner of the Grammys’ four main categories?

#4 Which tech entrepreneur named his son X Æ A-12?

#5 Who is the star actor in a band called "30 Seconds To Mars"?

#6 Who introduced Johnny Depp to acting?

#7 Which famous singer also has an Instagram account named "onionringsworldwide"?

#8 Which actor played Chandler Bing in "Friends"?

#9 Which celebrity has the most expensive house in Beverly hills?

#10 George Clooney got his big Hollywood break for his role in what show?

#11 Which "SNL" star's father died while fighting fires during the 9/11 attacks?

#12 Taylor Swift's dad worked on what kind of farm?

#13 In which girl group was Britney Spears before going solo?

#14 Who played opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in "Titanic"?

#15 Who played Chandler's father on "Friends"?

#16 Which Hollywood starlet was born with the name Norma Jean Baker?

#17 What is the name of Michael Jackson's ranch?

#18 Tom Hanks is a distant relative of which U.S. President?

#19 What is the name of the reality show featuring the Kardashians?

#20 How many kids does Kim Kardashian have with Kanye West?

#21 Which celebrity is known for their iconic clothing and hair accessories?

#22 What member of "The Beatles" included smiley faces in their signature?

#23 Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were married for how many days?

#24 By what Conan O'Brien was once stalked?

#25 Who shot the home video of David Hasselhoff drunk and eating a cheeseburger?

#26 Who is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye known professionally?

#27 Who broke a rib after falling backwards on the set of "The Talented Mr. Ripley"?

#28 Which celebrity is known as JLo?

#29 Who was the leading female actress in the movie Cruella?

#30 Tom Hanks starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in which movie?

#31 Which actor has played the characters of Danny Zuko, Vincent Vega and Edna Turnblad?

#32 Which "Stranger Things" actor allegedly got bombarded by fans while on vacation?

#33 Which female singer appeared on "Barney and Friends" in the early 2000s?

#34 Which female singer’s album names reflect the age she was when she wrote them?

#35 In which country was Ryan Gosling born?

#36 Who was the highest-paid actress in American television from 2013 to 2020?

#37 In which country was Hugh Jackman born?

#38 Lily Allen’s brother was in Game of Thrones. Who was he?

#39 Who is Julia Roberts to Emma Roberts?

#40 Which singer has a daughter named Lourdes?

#41 Who was Denise Richard’s first husband?

#42 Who did Katy Perry have a daughter with?

#43 Eva Mendes is married to which big star?

#44 Who wrote the Harry Potter books?

#45 Which celebrity is known for her messy divorce with Brad Pitt?

#46 Who played Miranda's senior assistant in "The Devil Wears Prada"?

#47 What kid's TV show was Justin Timberlake part of?

#48 When did Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake start dating?

#49 What alternative rock star was the drummer for the "Foo Fighters"?

#50 Who did John Legend face during his 2015 appearance on "Lip Sync Battle"?

#51 What singer wrote Kelly Clarkson's song "Miss Independent"?

#52 Which legendary singer won a Grammy for "On the Road Again"?

#53 After his breakup with "The Beatles", Paul McCartney formed what band?

#54 Which musician who sings "When Doves Cry" was also known for being a sex symbol?

#55 Tom Cruise received an Academy Award nomination for what 1990 film?

#56 Which celebrity basketball star was caught taking unpaid merchandise while in China?

#57 What celebrity rose to fame for professional wrestling?

#58 How many people have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

#59 Janet Jackson made her movie debut in what film?

#60 How did Pamela Anderson get famous?

#61 Which celebrity had a wardrobe malfunction and split their pants during their "SNL" performance in May 2021?

#62 Which celebrity accidentally wore two different shoes on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"?

#63 Kim Kardashian has been previously married to which celebrities?

#64 What was the first line featured in the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" TV series?

#65 Tom Holland lip-synced to what song on "Lip Sync Battle"?

#66 Ariana Grande got her start on what kids' TV show?

#67 Which celebrity had to issue an apology after her cell phone was hacked and phone numbers of other celebrities were posted on the internet?

#68 Which Emmy Award-winning producer was behind "Glee", "Hollywood", "The Politician" and "American Horror Story"?

#69 Zendaya competed on what reality show?

#70 Drake had his start on which teen drama?

#71 Who was the first major American celebrity whose AIDS diagnosis became public knowledge?

#72 Which celebrity is a former firefighter?

#73 Which celebrity has a tattoo of a daisy with a ladybug on it?

#74 What was Zach Braff diagnosed with at age ten?

#75 What was the first name of Donald Trump's first wife?

#76 What sex symbol was found dead in her L.A. home in 1962?

#77 What man did Harry Styles kiss on TV?

#78 What kind of test did fan Maria Yeater request of Justin Bieber?

#79 What is tattooed on Ozzy Osbourne's knees?

#80 What is pop singer Sia's last name?

#81 Who was the first winner of "The Masked Singer"?

#82 What year did "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" first premiere?

#83 Who dangled his baby from the third-floor balcony of a German hotel on November 20, 2002?

#84 Gwen Stefani was married to which alternative rock star?

#85 Who is Ralph Lifshitz also known as?

#86 In her first four marriages, Lisa Marie Presley (daughter of Elvis) married which two men, who were both celebrities in their own right?

#87 In 1994, which actor's funeral was broadcast live on Canadian television?

#88 What is the name of Will Smith's wife?

#89 Who did Elton John marry twice?

#90 Cheryl Fernandez Versini started dating which "One Direction" star in December 2015?

#91 From whom did Ben Affleck become separated in 2015?

#92 Who is the actor in the movie "Taxi Driver" who says, 'You talkin’ to me?'

#93 Who was the richest private individual for consecutive years who died in 2020 and was president and CEO of Microsoft Corporation?

#94 Which British actor was in "Notting Hill", "Love Actually" and "Bridget Jones"?

#95 What is Ashton Kutcher’s real first name?

#96 Which "Friends" actor lost part of his middle finger in a car door?

#97 What is Lana Del Rey’s real name?

#98 In which Australian city were Chris and Liam Hemsworth born?

#99 In which US state was Miley Cyrus born?

#100 What are the first names of the three "Jonas Brothers"?

#101 How much older is Demi Moore compared to her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher?

#102 Where was Emma Watson born?