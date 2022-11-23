Anyhoo, the trivia questions and answers are all ready for you, and all you have to do is to scroll down below and meet your fate. The fun questions are supplied with answers, of course, so there’s no additional googling required. Be sure to rank the questions, so the best ones find their way to the top of this list!

You might already know what to expect from this pop culture trivia - movie stars, singers, and socialites of dubious merit. However, you might not have expected that these questions span over several decades, so while you might have to blow the dust off of your ‘90s pop culture trivia knowledge, the most recent stuff will (presumably) come that much easier to you. That might not be true for your opponents, though, and this overlapping knowledge might make this pop culture quiz into a game full of ardor and passions matched only by Mexican soap operas. Sans the amnesia and traitors for aunts, hopefully.

Next in line in our sweet little section of trivia game topics is one that’s absolutely for everyone. Want to guess what it is? We’ll just pretend that the topic isn’t listed in the title of this article and declare that, yup, you’re absolutely right - this is our list of pop culture trivia questions. We ourselves had great fun compiling them, and hopefully, you’ll have as much fun solving them!

#1 Who is Snoop Dogg’s best celebrity friend?

#2 Which Avenger other than Captain America was able to pick up Thor's Mjolnir in the Marvel movies?

#3 What was the first music video played on MTV?

#4 Which superhero is referenced in every episode of Seinfeld?

#5 How long did it take to get Jim Carrey into makeup for "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"?

#6 What is the highest-grossing film to date?

#7 How many Batman movies are there in total?

#8 What is one of the most iconic line from "Forrest Gump"?

#9 What is Tim Burton’s 1993 famous Christmas movie?

#10 What company has used Santa Claus in its advertisements every year since 1931?

#11 Black Panther starred which famous actor?

#12 Who starred in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

#13 How many times did Ross Geller get divorced on Friends?

#14 Which actresses make up the Monterey Five?

#15 What is Kramer's first name on "Seinfeld"?

#16 Who was the drummer for "The Beatles"?

#17 Who wrote the song “Don’t Stop Believin'”?

#18 What band was Beyonce originally a part of?

#19 What was Freddie Mercury’s real name?

#20 When was Madonna’s debut album released?

#21 What song sparked the “Mannequin Challenge” that was popular in 2016?

#22 What actor plays the lead on "The Mentalist"?

#23 How many movies are there in the film series "The Godfather"?

#24 What is Quentin Tarantino’s most popular film?

#25 What is the highest-grossing Harry Potter film?

#26 How many ghosts are there in "A Christmas Carol"?

#27 Where does Buddy’s human father work in the movie "Elf"?

#28 What is the name of the dog in How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

#29 What fictional town does the movie "It’s a Wonderful Life" take place in?

#30 What year did the movie Bad Santa come out?

#31 What movie is the quote “make the money, don’t let it make you” from?

#32 What film is about Lucky and Justice’s road trip to Oakland, CA?

#33 The movie "Friday" is known for making what phrase popular?

#34 Marie Van Brittan Brown invented what technology?

#35 What is Joe Exotic a.k.a the Tiger King's real name?

#36 Who does Michael Scott hit with company property on company property in "The Office"?

#37 Which actor voiced both Darth Vader and The Lion King's Mufasa?

#38 What modern-day item made a cameo in the final season of "Game of Thrones"?

#39 Which movie kicked off the Skywalker saga in 1977?

#40 Who was the highest-paid actress of 2019, according to Forbes?

#41 Which pop star accidentally set fire to her home gym with candles?

#42 What famous band is originally from Sweden?

#43 Who is Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together” rumored to be about?

#44 Who sings the hit song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun?”

#45 Where is the band the Jackson Five from?

#46 What year was the album Queen II released?

#47 Where was Daddy Yankee’s music video for “Gasolina” filmed?

#48 Where did the singer Britney Spears get her start?

#49 What year was the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by the band Nirvana released?

#50 Who played Sabrina on the TV show "Bewitched"?

#51 What is the name of the boat in Jaws?

#52 Who was the first assistant in the TV show "Monk"?

#53 What is Jack Nicholson’s famous line from "The Shining"?

#54 What two actors played FBI agents in the movie White Chicks?

#55 Where is Sheldon Cooper from the "The Big Bang Theory" from?

#56 What are the names of the parents in "The Simpsons"?

#57 Who were the lead actors in the movie "Twilight"?

#58 What fictional town does Spongebob Squarepants live in?

#59 How many movies has Tom Hanks been in?

#60 Who is the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story?

#61 What is Elvis’ popular Christmas song?

#62 Where does the movie "Home Alone 2" take place?

#63 How many roles did Tom Hanks play in the movie "The Polar Express"?

#64 What piece of clothing brought Frosty the Snowman to life?

#65 What famous Christmas song is Mariah Carey known for?

#66 What month was the movie "Miracle on 34th Street" released?

#67 What is Bing Crosby’s best selling Christmas song?

#68 Which of Jay-Z’s albums was to the National Recording Registry?

#69 Which city is known as the birthplace of hip hop?

#70 What female rapper has six certified-platinum albums?

#71 Hidden Figures is about three Black women at what American program?

#72 "Moonlight" stars what famous actor?

#73 What band sings the hits “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls?”

#74 Who was the first Black person to win an Academy Award?

#75 Who invented the water gun?

#76 What 1989 movie is Spike Lee famous for?

#77 "Get Out", and "Us" were created by what director?

#78 N.W.A formed in what year?

#79 How many kids does Angelina Jolie have?

#80 Who wrote the book that HBO's Big Little Lies is based on?

#81 Who did Forbes name the youngest "self-made billionaire ever" in 2019?

#82 Who was the first Bachelorette in 2003?

#83 Which movie won the first official Best Picture Academy Award?

#84 What does the acronym "smh" stand for?

#85 Where did Prince William and Kate Middleton first meet?

#86 Who sings the song "Say So" that's behind the popular TikTok dance?

#87 Who was the first African American housewife on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"?

#88 Who was Matt Lauer's official replacement on the TODAY show?

#89 In 2020, Netflix aired a reality show that required participants to remain celibate. What was it called?

#90 15 Years after Friends ended, Jennifer Aniston made her return to TV on what show?

#91 Which musician sings “Ice Ice Baby?”

#92 Which rapper performs on Usher’s “Yeah?”

#93 What song put Tina Turner into the spotlight?

#94 What artist sang the words “…is it me you’re looking for?”

#95 How many members are there in the Spice Girls?

#96 What was Christina Aguilera’s #1 hit in 1999?

#97 Who has the hit singles "Perfect" and "Shape of You?"

#98 What K-Pop band performed with American singer Halsey?

#99 Will.i.am is a member of what band?

#100 What year was the sound of a toilet flushing first aired on TV?

#101 What year did "The Amazing Race" first air?

#102 In what city does the TV show Mad Men take place?

#103 What 2018 Netflix show was adapted from a book in the same name?