A struggling small business in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, showcased the power of community after its owner, Rachel Nieves, posted a heartbreaking plea for help.

Rachel runs Buddies Coffee with her husband, Taylor Nawrocki, a former professional skateboarder. The couple started the business during the pandemic, with Rachel quitting her job as a call center representative in search of a greater challenge.

Rachel, a born-and-raised New Yorker of Puerto Rican heritage, roasts and bags her own beans. Buddies’ signature drink is the Coquito latte, a non-alcoholic twist on the classic Puerto Rican beverage.

In February, Rachel posted a six-minute video in which she tearfully shared her struggles to keep Buddies Coffee financially afloat.

She explained that her small business might close within six to seven months due to rising rent and competition from larger companies in the area..

“This is gentrification,” she said. “It just feels like you just can’t win. It feels like the small people can’t win.”

“And I can work so hard, and I can have such a good mission behind what I want to do. I want to uplift other women. I want to show that us Puerto Rican women can do things and be successful and make an impact on people.

“I’m just scared,” she continued. “I’m recording this because I’m hoping something good can come out of this.”

In the viral video, Rachel mentioned gentrification was affecting her business, which she said could possibly close in seven months

Rachel also reflected on her borough’s history, noting that it was once a predominantly Puerto Rican area before gentrification “wiped so many people away.”

“What it meant for me to start a new business was this fresh start of, ‘You know what? We’re not going anywhere. We’re here. We’re staying, and we can succeed and build our businesses.’ But money is always money.'”

When asked in the comments how much the rent increase was, Rachel replied, “Neighboring businesses increase from 15k-36k/monthly.”



She added that she wanted to make the most of the time Buddies had left in the area and asked viewers to show support for the business.

“This coffee shop is my life. I have no other form of income or have any partners. It’s just me. I’m gonna continue to work hard and show up.

“I’m just here trying to show what hard, honest work looks like, and you can be successful and not step on people. I still truly believe that with my heart.”

Rachel’s emotional video has received 800,000 likes and over 7 million views since she shared it on February 25.

Among the many viewers moved by her story, one commenter stood out: “You are awesome. I’m coming to support,” Joe Jonas wrote. The Cake by the Ocean singer then posted a video urging his 6.5 million TikTok followers to “be a buddy” and take action.

Joe visited the coffee shop on February 26. Now, a long line stretches outside Buddies, located at 150 Grand Street, as Rachel and Taylor work around the clock to keep up with the surge of new customers.



The comments on the viral video are flooded with people asking her to ship her coffee beans to California, praising her Coquito latte, and promising to show up to support Buddies.

In addition to expanding her customer base, the business owner told Buzzfeed that she has received the help of many friends and nearby businesses. “Ceremonia Bakery just brought us over cookies and food to make sure we are fed.

“Our neighbors over the weekend brought us burritos and bagels because they know a lot of times since it is just Taylor and me when we have a rush, we don’t have time to eat.”

“What I learned is that no matter where I go, the community has my back,” Rachel said in a follow-up video.

“I’m beyond grateful for all of the new people and messages. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Had she not been vulnerable in front of the internet, she wouldn’t have achieved this result, she said.

Her video reached Joe Jonas, who encouraged his 6.5 million followers to “be a buddy” and support the small coffee shop

Rachel suggested that she might move to a larger location and expand her product range to include more pastries.

On social media, people reflected on the power of community and the importance of supporting small businesses.

“I grew up on Grand Street and Bushwick. This neighborhood’s response is completely unsurprising to me. NY lives by its sense of community, and I love it,” one user expressed.

The video and Joe Jonas’ support led to a surge of new customers, with lines forming outside the café

“I love how the internet said, ‘Not on my watch’ 🥹🩵” someone else wrote.

Another added, “It’s bigger than coffee ❤️.”

