“Am I Crazy?”: Bride Asks MOH With “Super Dark Tattoo Sleeves” To Cover Up, Gets A Reality Check
A bride was heavily criticized after expressing her frustrations over her maid of honor’s tattooed arms and requesting that she cover her body art with a sleeved dress.

“Can y’all tell me if I’m acting crazy?” the woman asked in a message that was later reposted on the Facebook group That’s it, I’m wedding shaming. “So my maid of honor (older sister) just got super dark tattoo sleeves done, and I asked her to get a sleeved bridesmaid dress.

Highlights
  • A bride was slammed for demanding that her older sister, the maid of honor, cover her tattoos with a sleeved dress
  • Online commenters accuse the bride of singling out her tattooed sister unfairly and straining their relationship.
  • Despite the criticism, the bride remains firm in her decision and has even threatened to uninvite her sister from the ceremony.

“She says that’s stupid and she should be able to get whatever dress she wants in that color. And my mom told me that it’s just a part of who she is and just to accept it and stop being so controlling.”

A bride was criticized for complaining about her maid of honor’s tattooed arms and requesting that she cover her body art with a sleeved dress
Image credits: Andriy Medvediuk/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

“The only thing I asked was for her to get sleeves in her dress. I didn’t think it was that big of an ask.”

The woman then edited the post, clarifying that her older sister got the tattoos after she was asked to be the maid of honor.

Her sister won’t have a bad time wearing long sleeves during hot weather, the bride assured. “There’s lots of cute dresses in flowy sleeves in my color, so it wouldn’t make it super warm for her.”

“The only thing I asked was for her to get sleeves in her dress. I didn’t think it was that big of an ask,” the bride wrote

Image credits: That’s it, I’m brideshaming/Facebook

Image credits: Annie Spratt/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Despite noting that people weren’t on board with her idea of asking her sister to cover up her inked arms, the bride remained firm in her decision. She even threatened to uninvite her sister over the disagreement.

“That’s fine. Y’all can call me crazy,” she commented. “If she can’t respect my one wish on my day then she obviously doesn’t respect our relationship and therefore doesn’t need to be at my wedding.”

Many people agreed that uninviting her sister just because she disagreed with an aesthetic decision was extreme.

“Brides pick up dresses for their girls all the time. I just don’t understand why it’s such a big deal,” she added

Image credits: That’s it, I’m brideshaming/Facebook

Image credits: Renan Rezende/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

“You obviously don’t respect her, let alone your relationship with her,” a Facebook user wrote. “Her tattoos are part of her and you are asking her and only her to wear sleeves to cover a part of herself. Do whatever you want but it’s crazy to strain your relationship with your MOH over this. 

“Learn to pick your battles. This one is not worth it,” the commenter advised.

The woman continued to defend her point of view, responding, “It’s my day, and I shouldn’t have to do something I don’t want to do to spare someone’s feelings. Sorry not sorry. I will pick my battles on my day because it’s mine and not yours.”

Others defended the bride’s stance, suggesting she send alternative dress options to her sister

Image credits: That’s it, I’m brideshaming/Facebook (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sincerely Media/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“You sound unaccepting and ridiculous,” another person clapped back. “If you wanted all bridesmaids to wear sleeved dresses or if your bridal dress is sleeved, that would be different. You are singling her out and that’s not fair.”

A separate user weighed in on the discussion to share her experience. “My MOH has a lot of tattoos on her arms and chest, and I’d never ask her to wear a dress to cover them up because, as your mom said, it’s part of her.

“If you’re going to ask her to cover up, then I’d be making the same preference for your other bridesmaids.”

The bride then replied, “None of my other bridesmaids have tattoos.”

“My MOH has a lot of tattoos on her arms and chest, and I’d never ask her to wear a dress to cover them up because it’s part of her,” wrote a separate Facebook user

Image credits: That’s it, I’m brideshaming/Facebook

Image credits: Philippe Murray-Pietsch/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Another user criticized the bride for “singling out” her sister with her “unaccepting” request

Image credits: That’s it, I’m brideshaming/Facebook

Image credits: jasmin chew/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Meanwhile, another group supported the woman’s decision to have things go her way on her wedding.

“I don’t think you’re acting crazy. I chose the dresses for my girls to avoid stuff I didn’t want,” wrote somebody else. As her mom had “so many tattoos,” she sent her suggestions of sleeved dresses she wanted her to wear, and she “didn’t think twice” before accepting.

“It’s my day, and I shouldn’t have to do something I don’t want to do to spare someone’s feelings,” the bride argued

Image credits: That’s it, I’m brideshaming/Facebook

Image credits: Aleksandar Pasaric.Pexels (Not the actual photo)

“Do whatever you want but it’s crazy to strain your relationship with your MOH over this. Learn to pick your battles,” someone else advised

Image credits: That’s it, I’m brideshaming/Facebook

Image credits: Samantha Gades/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“She can wear a sleeved dress or she can sit in the audience like everyone else. It’s your day. Period,” an additional commentator said.

After reading the messages of support, the bride then reached a surprising conclusion, “I’m gonna have to assign dresses for everybody.”

“If someone asked me to do this, I’d just resign my position,” an additional user said

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
inglourioustmnt avatar
Inglourioustmnt
Inglourioustmnt
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The whole “its MY day” is such a juvenile, pompous and arrogant attitude. Sure its your day, and your future husbands, and everyone you invited to share it with you. You can control how to weddingg and reception are organized and executed, but you cannot control your guests as if they are your slave because it is “your” day.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
naras-nest avatar
Alexandra Nara
Alexandra Nara
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so much upvote for this... It's no showtime for insta, it's about sharing a emotional moment with close ones

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
bookfanatic1979 avatar
BookFanatic
BookFanatic
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meh. If I were the bride and I felt this way, I'd pick long sleeves for everyone. Problem solved. If I were the MOH, I'd do some hard thinking about our relationship and consider stepping out of the wedding.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
ginshunray avatar
ginshun
ginshun
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know, I'm on the brides side on this one. If I was the MOH, I'd of just bought a dress with sleeves. Who cares what the MOH wears? Either you are there to celebrate and support the couple, or you are there to show off your new tattoos. If it's the latter, do it from the back of the hall with the other normal guests.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
markbayliss avatar
Mark Bayliss
Mark Bayliss
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honest, I kind of agree with the bride. She asked her to be MOH when she didn't have tattoos, let alone dark sleeves. I have sleeves and would cover them if requested for a wedding.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
jaswarner avatar
Jas Warner
Jas Warner
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, that's you. She can just tell her she doesn't want her in the wedding then. Pretty sure the moh wouldn't gaf..

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
