ADVERTISEMENT

I'm Yuri aka the mother of BB. BB is gender-free, age-free, and race-free. BB and I always aim to spread more love, sweetness, and spice into your world.

Creating BBs is something I do on the side, purely for joy so it means so much that we can enjoy silly fun times together!

Which BB is most you?

You can find new BBs every day on my Instagram so join the club!

More info: Instagram | makingshit.world | Facebook | x.com | au.pinterest.com | threads.net | tiktok.com