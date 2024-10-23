ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Agee is the creator of the comic series “Eyewash,” known for its one-panel format and humorous scenes. Though he never saw himself as a great artist, his work has found an audience through social media, where he enjoys the direct connection with fans. What began as a fun project for friends and family has grown into something much bigger.

Now working on his third series of 100 comics, Chris continues to refine his style, simplifying some parts while adding more details to others. His new series even includes updates to the “Eyewash” logo and features elements he’s never drawn before.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | webtoons.com | eyewashcomic.com

#1

Eyewash Comics

#2

Eyewash Comics

#3

Eyewash Comics

#4

Eyewash Comics

#5

Eyewash Comics

#6

Eyewash Comics

#7

Eyewash Comics

#8

Eyewash Comics

#9

Eyewash Comics

#10

Eyewash Comics

#11

Eyewash Comics

#12

Eyewash Comics

#13

Eyewash Comics

#14

Eyewash Comics

#15

Eyewash Comics

#16

Eyewash Comics

#17

Eyewash Comics

#18

Eyewash Comics

#19

Eyewash Comics

#20

Eyewash Comics

#21

Eyewash Comics

#22

Eyewash Comics

#23

Eyewash Comics

#24

Eyewash Comics

#25

Eyewash Comics

#26

Eyewash Comics

