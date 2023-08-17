223views
“Eyewash”: My 24 One-Panel Comic Strips With Pithy Humor (New Pics)
If you've read any of my previous posts (if you missed them, you can click here, here, or here), you know what to expect. "Eyewash" is a one-panel comic with crazy characters and silly gags that I hope will make you laugh.
I'm currently working on the third series of 100 comics, which will be debuting soon on Instagram. In the meantime, I figured I'd share another batch of my earlier comics here for all you Pandas!
I’ve always enjoyed doodling and making people laugh tends to come pretty easy to me, so I guess it was only a matter of time before I started making comics. At first, it was just a source of amusement for my circle of friends and family — but that was before social media allowed people to share their creativity with the world.
Unlike the longer screenplays and stories I’ve written in the past, there’s no barrier between my comics and people who think they’re funny. It’s as simple as uploading a panel and hoping it brightens someone’s day. I don’t have to wait for a producer or a literary agent to approve it, which keeps me motivated to continue creating more of them. This direct connection with people is probably the most rewarding part of creating “Eyewash.”
When I started drawing comics, I certainly didn’t consider myself an especially talented artist (and I still don’t). Nevertheless, I have learned a few tips and tricks along the way that have helped make my art a little more consistent and maybe even somewhat more visually appealing.
The comics in this collection are from my first series of 100. Now that I’m working on my third series, it’s becoming clearer that there’s been some significant evolution over time. Certain aspects of my characters, like eyes and noses, have become more simplified even as I’ve gotten more confident about adding additional details into other objects I draw.
Basically, I just try to make each new series a little cleaner than the last one. I can’t wait to unveil series three, which has a slightly different look to the “Eyewash” logo at the top and includes some new stuff I never drew before.
Since this all started as a hobby for me, I’ve never really been too preoccupied with the business side, but now that I have a big portfolio and a few thousand followers on social media, I’m starting to look into marketing my comics more. I’ve collaborated with a few other great artists, I sell a little merch here and there, and I’ve had comics published in some cool places.
But I don’t want this to become a chore (unless it allows me to quit my day job, of course), so I’m limiting promotion to the things that I enjoy doing.
In the end, I’m just going to keep making comics that reflect my own sense of humor. I believe authenticity is at the core of any great comic, and when artists start chasing popularity they can slowly lose their unique voice. Some of my favorite comic artists don’t have the biggest audiences, but they stay true to their vision.
That’s what I try to do, and it’s something that I recommend for any artist.
