The comics in this collection are from my first series of 100. Now that I’m working on my third series, it’s becoming clearer that there’s been some significant evolution over time. Certain aspects of my characters, like eyes and noses, have become more simplified even as I’ve gotten more confident about adding additional details into other objects I draw.

Basically, I just try to make each new series a little cleaner than the last one. I can’t wait to unveil series three, which has a slightly different look to the “Eyewash” logo at the top and includes some new stuff I never drew before.