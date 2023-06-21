My single-panel comic "Eyewash" has come a long way since its earliest days. I've drawn a lot of doodles and made a lot of (mostly) funny jokes along the way, but the entire series still generally revolves around puns and other types of wordplay.

In the beginning, I included a series of comics called "Know Your Specialty Foods," which included silly drawings of foods based on a literal interpretation of their names.

I drew 12 of them in all, and you can check them out in this collection!

