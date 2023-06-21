My single-panel comic "Eyewash" has come a long way since its earliest days. I've drawn a lot of doodles and made a lot of (mostly) funny jokes along the way, but the entire series still generally revolves around puns and other types of wordplay.

In the beginning, I included a series of comics called "Know Your Specialty Foods," which included silly drawings of foods based on a literal interpretation of their names.

I drew 12 of them in all, and you can check them out in this collection!

If you would like to see my comics on Bored Panda as well, feel free to click here and here.

#1

Chris Agee
Markus Weiler
Markus Weiler
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they baked when I eat them baked?

0
0points
reply
#2

Chris Agee
#3

Chris Agee
#4

Chris Agee
Markus Weiler
Markus Weiler
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TOOL - Die Eier Von Satan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82XqhHYwB-Q

0
0points
reply
#5

Chris Agee
#6

Chris Agee
#7

Chris Agee
#8

Chris Agee
#9

Chris Agee
#10

Chris Agee
Markus Weiler
Markus Weiler
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He should meet granny Smith Apple

0
0points
reply
#11

Chris Agee
#12

Chris Agee
