Here Are 24 Of My Funniest Single Panel Comics

During the pandemic, I had some extra time and decided to put all of my focus into creating a one-panel comic strip packed with bold, simple art – I’m clearly not a professional artist – and pithy punchlines. After a limited release of rough drafts in 2021 and achieving some positive reviews, I relaunched in April 2022 on Instagram, Webtoon, Twitter, and Facebook, where I’ve attracted thousands of followers and racked up tons of encouraging feedback.

Now, "Eyewash" is quickly becoming one of my favorite webcomics (and that's only partially because I'm the one who came up with them all). You can see them all on Instagram or my website, where new comics are being uploaded (almost) daily!

More info: Instagram | eyewashcomic.com | Facebook | buymeacoffee.com | patreon.com | webtoons.com | eyewashstore.printify.me