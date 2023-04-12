34Kviews
Here Are 24 Of My Funniest Single Panel Comics
During the pandemic, I had some extra time and decided to put all of my focus into creating a one-panel comic strip packed with bold, simple art – I’m clearly not a professional artist – and pithy punchlines. After a limited release of rough drafts in 2021 and achieving some positive reviews, I relaunched in April 2022 on Instagram, Webtoon, Twitter, and Facebook, where I’ve attracted thousands of followers and racked up tons of encouraging feedback.
Now, "Eyewash" is quickly becoming one of my favorite webcomics (and that's only partially because I'm the one who came up with them all). You can see them all on Instagram or my website, where new comics are being uploaded (almost) daily!
More info: Instagram | eyewashcomic.com | Facebook | buymeacoffee.com | patreon.com | webtoons.com | eyewashstore.printify.me
*hiss* My nemesis, the apple! *slowly crawls back into my office*
"it was terrible! They had hair... and teeth.... and.... and"
Tastes better than chicken. Believe me! No, why would I be biased?
Why didn't the chicken cross the road? Idk, it's a chicken thing
All logical-thinking Americans (yes, both of us): PLEASE, ALREADY.
Brilliant
Full of snort-laughs chuckles. I love these 😆
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Lame.
You’re lame
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
But I'm not an article on Bored Panda pretending to be entertaining.
