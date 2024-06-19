ADVERTISEMENT

Silo is a renowned tattoo artist from South Korea, known for her delicate, painting-like flower tattoos. Her work perfectly captures the essence of elegant Asian art, emphasizing sophistication and femininity. For those seeking to add an extra layer of elegance, Silo offers a unique approach to tattoo design.

In addition to creating new tattoos, Silo is celebrated for her exceptional skill in transforming old, unwanted tattoos into stunning new pieces of art. Many clients choose her to cover or correct tattoos they no longer cherish. If you’d like to see the beautiful creations of this Korean artist, scroll down and explore the images we selected for you today.

More info: Instagram