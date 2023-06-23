What unites Georgia O’Keeffe, Claude Monet, and Vincent Van Gogh, the authors behind some of the most famous paintings, is their fondness for depicting flowers. Flowers possess timeless beauty; thus, their appeal, whether displayed on canvas, paper, or skin, is unlikely to ever cease. Hence, it should come as no surprise that in 2022, flower tattoos ranked fourth as the most popular tattoo style in the US.

Floral tattoos can represent a whole range of emotions and feelings, are rich in symbolism, and allow plenty of space for creativity. Thus, it makes sense that flower tattoo designs were among the most searched on Pinterest. And although many tattoo artists would probably agree that every other booking they have involves a flower tattoo, floral tattoo designs allow plenty of space for creative freedom since the artist can utilize different color palettes and experiment with different tattoo styles — fine line, watercolor, neo-traditional, realism, blackwork — you name it, floral tattoos look great in all of them. Yet, most importantly, there are so many flowers to choose from that it’s relatively easy to come up with an original tattoo idea.

Whether you are considering getting your birth month flower tattoo or any other tattoo featuring buds and blooms, researching floral tattoo ideas must come first. And to help with the latter, we’ve compiled a bouquet of flower tattoo ideas that will hopefully inspire you to start drafting your own tattoo design! Liked any of the tattoo ideas below? Make sure to give those an upvote!