90 Flower Tattoo Ideas That Radiate Elegance And Beauty
What unites Georgia O’Keeffe, Claude Monet, and Vincent Van Gogh, the authors behind some of the most famous paintings, is their fondness for depicting flowers. Flowers possess timeless beauty; thus, their appeal, whether displayed on canvas, paper, or skin, is unlikely to ever cease. Hence, it should come as no surprise that in 2022, flower tattoos ranked fourth as the most popular tattoo style in the US.
Floral tattoos can represent a whole range of emotions and feelings, are rich in symbolism, and allow plenty of space for creativity. Thus, it makes sense that flower tattoo designs were among the most searched on Pinterest. And although many tattoo artists would probably agree that every other booking they have involves a flower tattoo, floral tattoo designs allow plenty of space for creative freedom since the artist can utilize different color palettes and experiment with different tattoo styles — fine line, watercolor, neo-traditional, realism, blackwork — you name it, floral tattoos look great in all of them. Yet, most importantly, there are so many flowers to choose from that it’s relatively easy to come up with an original tattoo idea.
Whether you are considering getting your birth month flower tattoo or any other tattoo featuring buds and blooms, researching floral tattoo ideas must come first. And to help with the latter, we’ve compiled a bouquet of flower tattoo ideas that will hopefully inspire you to start drafting your own tattoo design! Liked any of the tattoo ideas below? Make sure to give those an upvote!
A First Handpoke Tattoo For Camille
Matching Eyeball Flowers For My First Ever Tattoo(S)
Bird And Flowers Done At Manulibera Tattoo (Milan, Italy) By Emanuele Sircana
Coffee And Flowers By Nancy Miller At Main Street Tattoo In Jacksonville, Ar By Chelseab1987 In Tattoos
Pretty Stuff
For Maya
Custom Tattoo For Nonni. We Incorporated The Grevillea, Wax Flower And Gum Branch Together
A Flower To Another Flower
Just A Fine Line Skateboard For Your Sunday Evening!
Floral With Frosting For Mi
Flower Tattoo
Bloomedheart
For Elleni
Custom Floral Request
A Bossy Smoking Sunflower
Wild Flowers, Buddleias And Orchids!!
A Beautiful And Meaningful Tattoo
Watercolour Flowers By Olivia At The Hollows, Brighton UK
Some Pretty Painful Flowers By Mark Walker
Cornflowers On Me, By Maria Kubit At Bodyfikacje Studio, Toruń, Poland
Flowers Under The Moon
Flowers For Zoe
Flower Tattoo
Pretty Flowers
Love Doing This Style, Keen To Do More
Flower Tattoo
Flower Tattoo
Some Family Floral For At Jessskiffington
Fox Tarot Card
Globe Mallow For Nguyet From Awhile Back
Water Lily
Dainty Matching Flowers
Had Heaps Fun Doing This One, Keep The Vases Coming
Flower Tattoo
Peonies
I Absolutely Love Doing Floral! I Can't Wait To Add More On This In The Near Future
Floral Skull
Some Flowers And Butterfly By Luis “Pops”
Chrysanthemum On A Knee
First Tattoo! Birth Flowers Of My Sisters. By Smick At Hidden Moon Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia
Space Coffin/Flowers Done By Shane Olds At Rise Above In Orlando, Fl
Mirabelle Flower
Flowers From My Yard
No Rain, No Flowers. Peony Piece Done By Fin At Mister Finsters In Falls Church, VA
My Newest Artwork
My First Tattoo! Australian Native Flowers By Libby, The Illustrated Man In Sydney, Australia
Estradiol And Beautiful Flowers Done By David Boggins
I Just Asked For Something Pretty With Flowers And He Freehanded This. Done By Wyatt At Sparrows Nest Tattoo In Phoenix, AZ
Rose
Fineline Flower Tattoo By Oleksandra From Ukraine, Guest Artist In Nuremberg
Sunflowers Tattoo
The Butterfly And Below Were Done In December, And The Flowers Were Done Today. All By Anthony Van Stratten At Eye Candy Tattoo In Omaha, Ne
For The Book Lovers
Rose And Butterfly By Sivikgaizo
Flower Tattoo
Custom Blue Daisy Bush
Had Lots Of Fun Doing This Flower From My Flash Sheet Today
Done By Jody
Put Together This Cool Little Floral Design For Maggie
Slange
Finesse
More Delicate Than Usual, But It Also Happens
Nativity Flower And Cross
Snake And Flowers
Poppies
Flower Tattoo
Five Small Flowers
Flower Tattoo
The Spring Season Started And I Tattooed Many Little Flowers This Month
I Absolutely Loved Doing This Tattoo For Amy
I am always so grateful when people trust me with their first tattoo, and double love it when I get creative freedom to translate my illustrations into handpoke tattoos.