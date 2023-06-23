What unites Georgia O’Keeffe, Claude Monet, and Vincent Van Gogh, the authors behind some of the most famous paintings, is their fondness for depicting flowers. Flowers possess timeless beauty; thus, their appeal, whether displayed on canvas, paper, or skin, is unlikely to ever cease. Hence, it should come as no surprise that in 2022, flower tattoos ranked fourth as the most popular tattoo style in the US.

Floral tattoos can represent a whole range of emotions and feelings, are rich in symbolism, and allow plenty of space for creativity. Thus, it makes sense that flower tattoo designs were among the most searched on Pinterest. And although many tattoo artists would probably agree that every other booking they have involves a flower tattoo, floral tattoo designs allow plenty of space for creative freedom since the artist can utilize different color palettes and experiment with different tattoo styles — fine line, watercolor, neo-traditional, realism, blackwork — you name it, floral tattoos look great in all of them. Yet, most importantly, there are so many flowers to choose from that it’s relatively easy to come up with an original tattoo idea.

Whether you are considering getting your birth month flower tattoo or any other tattoo featuring buds and blooms, researching floral tattoo ideas must come first. And to help with the latter, we’ve compiled a bouquet of flower tattoo ideas that will hopefully inspire you to start drafting your own tattoo design! Liked any of the tattoo ideas below? Make sure to give those an upvote!

#1

A First Handpoke Tattoo For Camille

serialxgraphic Report

#2

Matching Eyeball Flowers For My First Ever Tattoo(S)

cuddlesaur Report

#3

Bird And Flowers Done At Manulibera Tattoo (Milan, Italy) By Emanuele Sircana

heavyh0rse Report

#4

Coffee And Flowers By Nancy Miller At Main Street Tattoo In Jacksonville, Ar By Chelseab1987 In Tattoos

imgur.com Report

#5

Pretty Stuff

tattoos_by_littleone Report

#6

For Maya

marketa.handpoke Report

#7

Custom Tattoo For Nonni. We Incorporated The Grevillea, Wax Flower And Gum Branch Together

lu.cy.ttt Report

#8

A Flower To Another Flower

s.0.m.0.s Report

#9

Just A Fine Line Skateboard For Your Sunday Evening!

_jose_g_p_ Report

#10

Floral With Frosting For Mi

azumarte Report

#11

Flower Tattoo

tattoosbygordon Report

#12

Bloomedheart

kez_ink Report

#13

For Elleni

sondy.tat Report

#14

Custom Floral Request

humblebeetattoo Report

#15

A Bossy Smoking Sunflower

malubiana Report

#16

Wild Flowers, Buddleias And Orchids!!

lyloutattoo Report

#17

A Beautiful And Meaningful Tattoo

yorditattoo Report

#18

Watercolour Flowers By Olivia At The Hollows, Brighton UK

_unoriginal Report

#19

Some Pretty Painful Flowers By Mark Walker

porksnorkel69 Report

#20

Cornflowers On Me, By Maria Kubit At Bodyfikacje Studio, Toruń, Poland

fajnamarta Report

#21

Flowers Under The Moon

heizy_tattoo Report

#22

Flowers For Zoe

goodboytats Report

#23

Flower Tattoo

blackmillerdesign Report

#24

Pretty Flowers

fineline_art1995 Report

#25

Love Doing This Style, Keen To Do More

gardnertattoos Report

#26

Flower Tattoo

isaacciart Report

#27

Flower Tattoo

solam_tattoo Report

#28

Some Family Floral For At Jessskiffington

ashli.w.tattoos Report

#29

Fox Tarot Card

pocahinktas Report

#30

Globe Mallow For Nguyet From Awhile Back

momonatori Report

#31

Water Lily

inks_awakening Report

#32

Dainty Matching Flowers

aimo.tattoo Report

#33

Had Heaps Fun Doing This One, Keep The Vases Coming

retrosmitsink Report

#34

Flower Tattoo

jaykushtattoos Report

#35

Peonies

amourtattoo Report

#36

I Absolutely Love Doing Floral! I Can't Wait To Add More On This In The Near Future

kylearcherza Report

#37

Floral Skull

dirtydeedsmobilestudio Report

#38

Some Flowers And Butterfly By Luis “Pops”

mostwantedink Report

#39

Chrysanthemum On A Knee

kk9_astrotattoo Report

#40

First Tattoo! Birth Flowers Of My Sisters. By Smick At Hidden Moon Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia

HuntressWizard Report

#41

Space Coffin/Flowers Done By Shane Olds At Rise Above In Orlando, Fl

imgur.com Report

#42

Mirabelle Flower

imgur.com Report

#43

Flowers From My Yard

agrzch Report

#44

No Rain, No Flowers. Peony Piece Done By Fin At Mister Finsters In Falls Church, VA

ShorelyUcantbeSirius Report

#45

My Newest Artwork

stencilmeperfect Report

#46

My First Tattoo! Australian Native Flowers By Libby, The Illustrated Man In Sydney, Australia

RatQueen18 Report

#47

Estradiol And Beautiful Flowers Done By David Boggins

aschwab9009 Report

#48

I Just Asked For Something Pretty With Flowers And He Freehanded This. Done By Wyatt At Sparrows Nest Tattoo In Phoenix, AZ

Scrublife99 Report

#49

Rose

maditattooer Report

#50

Fineline Flower Tattoo By Oleksandra From Ukraine, Guest Artist In Nuremberg

nathalie_myrs Report

#51

Sunflowers Tattoo

modoink_calvin Report

#52

The Butterfly And Below Were Done In December, And The Flowers Were Done Today. All By Anthony Van Stratten At Eye Candy Tattoo In Omaha, Ne

marfcart Report

#53

For The Book Lovers

kylajaetattoos Report

#54

Rose And Butterfly By Sivikgaizo

ravensquilltattoo Report

#55

Flower Tattoo

arunasmaraska Report

#56

Custom Blue Daisy Bush

figsandfossils Report

#57

Had Lots Of Fun Doing This Flower From My Flash Sheet Today

katie_winkle_tattoos Report

#58

Done By Jody

thekingschairtattooing Report

#59

Put Together This Cool Little Floral Design For Maggie

ash.perez.art Report

#60

Slange

arcticinktattoo Report

#61

Finesse

l_insolent_tattoo Report

#62

More Delicate Than Usual, But It Also Happens

afekt.tattoo Report

#63

Nativity Flower And Cross

seoin.tt Report

#64

Snake And Flowers

infamous.lyana Report

#65

Poppies

violka.ink Report

#66

Flower Tattoo

inkrabbittattoo Report

#67

Five Small Flowers

zari_tattoo_ Report

#68

Flower Tattoo

skinartmag Report

#69

The Spring Season Started And I Tattooed Many Little Flowers This Month

neko_katz Report

#70

I Absolutely Loved Doing This Tattoo For Amy

 I am always so grateful when people trust me with their first tattoo, and double love it when I get creative freedom to translate my illustrations into handpoke tattoos.

charlotte_pokes Report

#71

Small Flower Tattoo

clemence_tattoo Report

#72

Poppy

vlinki_ Report

#73

One Of My Favorites

dalex_tattoo Report

#74

Female Dragon

rafa_booxpeek Report

#75

A Morning Glory

joelle.cote Report

#76

Ladybug And Flowers

demalaguns Report

#77

I Absolutely Cherish Your Monthly Stop Ins To Add To Your Beautiful Collection

mandy.lee.tattoos Report

#78

UV Ink In Action

yenhua.ink Report

#79

Glacier Lilies For My Old Bandmate

oliviamonetart Report

#80

Lotus On Black Lace

mplisektattoo Report

#81

A Wee Spring Bouquet For A Wee Spring Bday

verylame Report

#82

Fun Little Foot Tattoo A Great Client Let Me Do. Skull And Flower

kylesbodyart , kylesbodyart Report

#83

Flower Tattoo

hna.tattoos Report

#84

Small Flower Tattoo

hna.tattoos Report

#85

Flower Tattoo

